Late Night Fun With Graham Fatner, Der Uber Grossenfurher
Rep. Ro Khanna Beclowns Himself: Epstein Crusader Campaigns for Alleged Woman-Abuser Graha...
Nazi-Tatted Nepo-Baby Just Delivered the Final Nail in #MeToo’s Coffin — And the...
VIP
The Blind Sheikh’s Defense Witness Wants to Gut America’s Defense Budget
Dem Senator Whitehouse Bankrolling Platner Tells His Victims to Get Over It —...
Matt Stoller Ditches 'HR Lady' Politics for Nazi-Tattooed, Sexting, Girlfriend-Roughing, R...
With the Bidens Determined to Stay in the Spotlight This Year, CNN Has...
Marco Rubio Faced Down a Democrat Firing Squad and Walked out Without a...
Jimmy Kimmel Melts Down Over Spencer Pratt’s Strong LA Mayor Run: ‘We Should...
Worst. Take. EVER --> Sure, Graham Platner Assaulted That Conservative Woman BUUUT ...
When Do We Get an Update From MS NOW's Morning Joe About the...
Hakeem Jeffries Gets Reality Nuked After Being Triggered by Trump's Plan to 'Ruin'...
VIP
That One Time the Republican Nominee for Governor of Iowa Schooled Obama TO...
Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have HERE?! Even NBC Notices Late Ballot...

Respectable Hypocrisy?: James Carville Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper the Truth About Dems and Graham Platner

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:06 AM on June 06, 2026
meme

On Friday, Democrat political consultant James Carville told the truth on CNN. We’re shocked. SHOCKED! Carville wrapped his truthful gift in plenty of hypocrisy, though. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked a very Gollum-like Carville if Democrats would treat a Republican military vet with a Totenkopf tattoo differently than they’ve treated Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine. That’s when the truth spilled out.

Advertisement

Here’s Carville’s answer. (WATCH)

But enough about Jake Tapper. Let's focus on what Carville admitted.

Posters say Carville’s truth-telling regarding the Democrat Party’s double standard quickly veered into overly-familiar Trump territory.

Democrats use our current President to justify a lot of evil. Voting for a Nazi? Sure, because Trump!

Carville’s honesty has commenters feeling something strange toward the human cueball—respect.

Recommended

Nazi-Tatted Nepo-Baby Just Delivered the Final Nail in #MeToo’s Coffin — And the Left Can’t Stop Cheering
justmindy
Advertisement

Carville’s so pale no one would ever find him if he was trapped in a snowbank.

Posters say Trump’s got Democrats twisting themselves into pretzels over Platner.

Advertisement

Some Democrats are publicly trying to distance themselves from Platner; we know that below their ‘concern’ they’re rubbing their hands in anticipation of the power his victory could give them in Congress. That’s all that matters after all. Power.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JAKE TAPPER JAMES CARVILLE MAINE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VETERANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nazi-Tatted Nepo-Baby Just Delivered the Final Nail in #MeToo’s Coffin — And the Left Can’t Stop Cheering
justmindy
Rep. Ro Khanna Beclowns Himself: Epstein Crusader Campaigns for Alleged Woman-Abuser Graham Platner
justmindy
Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Posts
Sam J.
Worst. Take. EVER --> Sure, Graham Platner Assaulted That Conservative Woman BUUUT ...
Sam J.
Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have HERE?! Even NBC Notices Late Ballot Drops Always Seem to Benefit Dems
Sam J.
Dem Senator Whitehouse Bankrolling Platner Tells His Victims to Get Over It — 'A Lot of Nothing'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nazi-Tatted Nepo-Baby Just Delivered the Final Nail in #MeToo’s Coffin — And the Left Can’t Stop Cheering justmindy
Advertisement