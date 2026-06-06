Respectable Hypocrisy?: James Carville Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper the Truth About Dems and Graham Platner

On Friday, Democrat political consultant James Carville told the truth on CNN. We’re shocked. SHOCKED! Carville wrapped his truthful gift in plenty of hypocrisy, though. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked a very Gollum-like Carville if Democrats would treat a Republican military vet with a Totenkopf tattoo differently than they’ve treated Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine. That’s when the truth spilled out.

Advertisement

Here’s Carville’s answer. (WATCH)

Tapper: What would you say to a Republican who says if a Republican combat veteran had a Nazi tattoo, you wouldn’t be so forgiving?



Carville: It’s true. I would say you're exactly right.



About sums it all up. pic.twitter.com/BgoWnjtWlc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 5, 2026

This is one of the most pathetic things I've ever seen. A washed-up old network and man. — Tony (@Thoracus) June 6, 2026

But enough about Jake Tapper. Let's focus on what Carville admitted.

Posters say Carville’s truth-telling regarding the Democrat Party’s double standard quickly veered into overly-familiar Trump territory.

Predictable Segue to TDS... — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) June 5, 2026

That is what they believe justifies it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 5, 2026

Democrats use our current President to justify a lot of evil. Voting for a Nazi? Sure, because Trump!

Carville’s honesty has commenters feeling something strange toward the human cueball—respect.

I can actually respect this answer because he is speaking the truth. 🤷‍♂️ — Jumper42 (@jumper42) June 5, 2026

At least he’s honest about his hypocrisy.



Probably the only thing he’s honest about. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 6, 2026

Carville is out of his mind … but at least he’s honest about their shameless double standard. — Peter Giunta (@PeterGiunta) June 5, 2026

I don't know whether to give him props for honesty or toss him into a snowbank for wasting our collective time. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) June 5, 2026

Carville’s so pale no one would ever find him if he was trapped in a snowbank.

Posters say Trump’s got Democrats twisting themselves into pretzels over Platner.

Trump’s got leftists so twisted they don’t know which end is up.



They’ve gone from “all women should be believed” and “No Nazis in Office” to smearing women and trying to get Nazis elected.



Hilarious! — TheInfidel (@InfidelJustan) June 5, 2026

So Elon & Trump waving to crowds are Nazi salutes. But a douche WITH a Nazi SS (who were THE most brutal & inhumane of the Nazis) tattoo is totes ok because he’s Swamp Rat Carville’s guy. Not to mention Platner’s alleged racism, homophobia, misogyny & hatred of those who served. — minimace (@minimace) June 5, 2026

Dems will happily accuse anyone of being a Nazi with zero proof so long as they are a Republican.



But they've got no problem at all with a guy with a Nazi tattoo if he's a Dem because it's all about power and money for Dems. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) June 5, 2026

Advertisement

Today’s democrats are beyond shame. Hypocrisy means nothing to them. A conscious could interfere with securing power. — Hubie Foster (@HubieFoster) June 6, 2026

Some Democrats are publicly trying to distance themselves from Platner; we know that below their ‘concern’ they’re rubbing their hands in anticipation of the power his victory could give them in Congress. That’s all that matters after all. Power.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.