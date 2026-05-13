Thomas Massie in Deep Trouble: Trump-Backed Challenger Leads New Kentucky Primary Poll

Oof! Things are not looking good for Thomas Massie. Massie's Kentucky House primary is heating up and the polls show it might just be a squeaker.

NEW QUANTUS INSIGHTS POLL | May 11–12, 2026



Kentucky's CD4 Republican primary has become one of the most closely watched House primaries in the country, and our latest survey finds Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein leading Rep. Thomas Massie.



📊 Kentucky CD4 GOP Primary

🔴 Ed… pic.twitter.com/eY4cvRqUnR — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) May 13, 2026

Advertisement

As a reminder, President Trump endorsed Massie's opponent.

New - Congress poll - Kentucky 04



🔴 Gallrein 53%

🔴 Massie (Inc) 45%



🔴 Trump endorsed Gallrein



Quantus #B - LV - 5/12 pic.twitter.com/VMMrfQ2uF5 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) May 13, 2026

Massie may have way more time to spend with his new bride very soon.

Cue Jaws music https://t.co/qVNUOmLjTZ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 13, 2026

Some of these polls are within the margin of error, so as they say, 'it will all come down to turnout'.

And people are earnestly pushing a Tucker/Massie ticket for 2028😂😂😂 — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) May 13, 2026

People are silly.

Quantus' April survey had Massie leading...



Not anymore.



Please, KY-04... Exorcise us of Thomas Massie. 6 days until the primary! https://t.co/77vxLyR8lf — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 13, 2026

This is a flip. That interview with Tucker and the latest allegations from a former girlfriend seem to be hurting Massie with GOP voters.

And now Quantus shows Massie in free fall.



I imagine his district will choose to move on from the freak show. https://t.co/X7eXgJGKkU — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) May 13, 2026

Very interesting. Good on Quantus for being the only pollster polling this race. Better than the 27rh internet based “generic ballot” poll https://t.co/N4SWKxeN5k — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) May 13, 2026

"Gallrein is winning the leaner pool by more than two-to-one, moving him above 50% when firm support and leaners are combined." - @QuantusInsights https://t.co/ZKucxSAMAn — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 13, 2026

Only time will tell if Massie's new vest look will save him.

Thomas Massie YOU are the next Rumble podcaster https://t.co/89ipBgmyQe — Pub (@PubWanghaf) May 13, 2026

Maybe he and Tucker can team up.

A bad day to be a ‘Marxist for Massie’ supporter. https://t.co/OsSy7O9los — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 13, 2026

Gallrein has a huge advantage with leaners and undecideds, per Quantus. That’s bad news for Massie. https://t.co/oH4wP2lkMi — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 13, 2026

Its incredible how only a tiny portion of Massie's donations are from inside of KY — BlockMe (@Billyismyboss) May 13, 2026

It's telling, for sure.

Haha now Massey will go on tour with big Marge and fleece the Hamas and Epstein groupies 😂 — Anton Marcel (@Anton__Marcel) May 13, 2026

Advertisement

Apparently, MGT is in Costa Rica enjoying her new home, so time will tell if she goes on tour or not. Probably depends on how much it is paying.

The Massholes are not gonna like this. In fact, here come some of them now, none of them in Kentucky, to tell us. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) May 13, 2026

Vote well, Kentucky.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.