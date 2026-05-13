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Thomas Massie in Deep Trouble: Trump-Backed Challenger Leads New Kentucky Primary Poll

justmindy
justmindy | 10:07 AM on May 13, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oof! Things are not looking good for Thomas Massie. Massie's Kentucky House primary is heating up and the polls show it might just be a squeaker.

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As a reminder, President Trump endorsed Massie's opponent.

Massie may have way more time to spend with his new bride very soon. 

Some of these polls are within the margin of error, so as they say, 'it will all come down to turnout'.

People are silly.

This is a flip. That interview with Tucker and the latest allegations from a former girlfriend seem to be hurting Massie with GOP voters.

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Only time will tell if Massie's new vest look will save him.

Maybe he and Tucker can team up.

It's telling, for sure.

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Apparently, MGT is in Costa Rica enjoying her new home, so time will tell if she goes on tour or not. Probably depends on how much it is paying.

Vote well, Kentucky.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES KENTUCKY POLLING

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