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Trump Calls Him a Disaster, Dem Ro Khanna Calls Him a Founder’s Ideal: Massie’s Primary Just Got Awkward

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on May 14, 2026
AngieArtist

Thomas Massie has a contentious primary fight upcoming. He's facing an opponent endorsed by President Trump in the Kentucky Senate Primary.

He got his own endorsement today, but we'll leave it up to our dear readers to decide if it is a positive or negative for the Massie campaign.

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Thomas Massie — the Republican congressman from Kentucky’s Fourth District — is an M.I.T.-trained engineer, inventor, cattle farmer, libertarian, deficit hawk and skeptic of foreign aid and foreign wars. He is also, in the view of President Trump, “a complete and total disaster” who should be removed from office as soon as possible.

Their falling-out wasn’t a forgone conclusion. Mr. Massie votes with his party 91 percent of the time. He shares MAGA’s distrust of the administrative state and MAHA’s suspicion that federal health and agriculture bureaucracies are too cozy with the industries they regulate. He was drinking raw milk before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made it cool.

But the overlap has limits, especially on trade, spending and executive power. And above all, Mr. Massie is against being told what to do and refuses to submit to the final test: unquestioning loyalty to the president. Mr. Trump recently called him “disloyal to the United States of America,” but what the president really meant was that he wasn’t sufficiently loyal to Mr. Trump. His independent streak is what makes him so irritating to his party, and so useful to it.

A movement that cannot tolerate a Thomas Massie has become exactly what its critics say it is — a personality cult with principles grafted on after the fact.

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Ro Khanna is a leader in the Democrat Party. He also is a huge fan of Hamas fan boys like Hasan Piker. In other words, he hates Israel. Perhaps that is what he and Thomas Massie share in common.

Now, perhaps Ro Khanna is writing this editorial to purposely hurt Massie with conservative voters. Maybe Ro hopes Massie will lose because his opponent will be easier to beat in the general. That's a possibility. 

Another thought is Ro despises Trump and Trump endorsed Massie's opponent. Maybe Ro wants Trump's candidate to lose. He knows that would be humiliating to Trump. 

The final possibility is Ro really has deep admiration for Massie. That should leave Republicans with some questions because Ro is not a good person.

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To be fair, some Democrats were not impressed either.

It does not appear Thomas Massie has acknowledged this endorsement publicly so there is no word on his feelings about it. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

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