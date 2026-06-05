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With the Bidens Determined to Stay in the Spotlight This Year, CNN Has Some Good News (for the GOP)

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on June 05, 2026
CNN

As you already know, former first lady Jill Biden is on a book tour trying to rewrite four years' worth of history involving her husband and the Democrats. Not only that, but Dr. Jill has been happy to talk about Hunter's one beautiful child (and not the other one apparently).

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During a book event this week, Joe showed up and perhaps helped show why the Democrats thought it necessary to swap him out for Kamala Harris at the top of the 2024 ticket -- a move that was still a disaster:

And it gets even better: 

We can't help but wonder if the autopen is going to get one final moment of glory by writing Joe's book for him, because we're pretty sure who's not writing it. 

Add it all up and the Republicans won't be complaining about the Bidens stealing some of the political spotlight as the midterms approach: 

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We'll kick it off with an obligatory observation about the 2020 election: 

Uh huh.

Go for it, Joe! You've got this!

Remember the gaslighting about Biden that was coming from some top Democrats during his four years in the White House? 

Pelosi was lying again? What a shocker!

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track after four disastrous years of President Autopen.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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