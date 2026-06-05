As you already know, former first lady Jill Biden is on a book tour trying to rewrite four years' worth of history involving her husband and the Democrats. Not only that, but Dr. Jill has been happy to talk about Hunter's one beautiful child (and not the other one apparently).

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During a book event this week, Joe showed up and perhaps helped show why the Democrats thought it necessary to swap him out for Kamala Harris at the top of the 2024 ticket -- a move that was still a disaster:

"Could Joe Biden ever disgrace himself more thoroughly than he did on the CNN debate stage in 2024?" @AndrewStilesUSA asks in this week's Stiles Section.



It seems inconceivable, but Sleepy Joe’s surprise appearance at his wife’s book event this week suggests the best is yet to… pic.twitter.com/PcJzCoZ2t5 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 5, 2026

And it gets even better:

Goldberg attempted to move things along, but Biden just stood there wagging his finger.



Eventually a crew member handed him a microphone so that Biden could announce that his own book is coming out in September—just in time for the midterm elections. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 5, 2026

We can't help but wonder if the autopen is going to get one final moment of glory by writing Joe's book for him, because we're pretty sure who's not writing it.

Add it all up and the Republicans won't be complaining about the Bidens stealing some of the political spotlight as the midterms approach:

Americans have one message for the Bidens: Go away.



Joe Biden left office tremendously unpopular & remains so (-19 pt net favorable).



He's by far the least popular of any former Dem prez at this point after their presidency.



Jill Biden was the least popular Dem first lady. pic.twitter.com/gpJK8bzM1D — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 4, 2026

We'll kick it off with an obligatory observation about the 2020 election:

82 million votes 🤔 https://t.co/mqjhoRDjhe — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 4, 2026

Uh huh.

And Joe Biden is threatening to go on a book tour in Septemberhttps://t.co/5qKQivrnwX — Nick Field (@nick_field90) June 4, 2026

Go for it, Joe! You've got this!

You mean democrats want Biden to go away. As a conservative, I love seeing the Biden’s make the democrats look bad 😂😂 — UpsetConservative (@UpsetLiberal123) June 4, 2026

Remember the gaslighting about Biden that was coming from some top Democrats during his four years in the White House?

What? Pelosi said he belonged on Mount Rushmore.pic.twitter.com/kdldfcVvPP https://t.co/83C1zLj60E — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 5, 2026

Pelosi was lying again? What a shocker!

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track after four disastrous years of President Autopen.

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