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Jill Biden Tells The View About Hunter's One Beautiful Child, Beau

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 02, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jill Biden is cold … as are the rest of the harpies fawning over her on The View. She's there to promote her book, and she was asked about Hunter, who's doing great. He's sober. He has a beautiful child. Who's named Beau.

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He also has another beautiful child who's named Navy Joan. Hunter denied he was her father until a DNA test proved it, then he fought the mother in court over child support. They finally came to a settlement, and part of that settlement is that Navy Joan is prohibited from using the name "Biden" in any way, shape, or form. Jill has never met her grandchild, and Hunter has never met her in person, either.

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A lot of people had something to say about the bond between Beau and Hunter.

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And then Whoopi Goldberg just slobbers all over the "spectacular" book.

Hunter is doing so great. How's his art career going these days?

***

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