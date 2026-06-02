Jill Biden Tells The View About Hunter's One Beautiful Child, Beau

Jill Biden is cold … as are the rest of the harpies fawning over her on The View. She's there to promote her book, and she was asked about Hunter, who's doing great. He's sober. He has a beautiful child. Who's named Beau.

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He also has another beautiful child who's named Navy Joan. Hunter denied he was her father until a DNA test proved it, then he fought the mother in court over child support. They finally came to a settlement, and part of that settlement is that Navy Joan is prohibited from using the name "Biden" in any way, shape, or form. Jill has never met her grandchild, and Hunter has never met her in person, either.

Jill Biden falsely claims Hunter Biden only had 1 child, a boy:



"Hunter is doing so great and he's sober. He has a beautiful child, I mean, yes, thank you. Who's named beau. He named his son after Beau and Beau named his son after Hunter. Just shows the bond." pic.twitter.com/PHVYK9KLAx — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 2, 2026

What a despicable group of animals.



Navy Joan is actually lucky that that box of diseased rodents does not claim her. — Ann Ewart (@Maulie1234) June 2, 2026

At this point his daughter is better off without these awful people. — Wicked Smart 🇺🇸 (@Cathy2786279144) June 2, 2026

Wow , that’s ok, Navy is better off without Hunter and the rest of you @DrBiden disgusting — Nicole (@Freedomblonde3) June 2, 2026

Wow. That is sad. So much for being a "close" family. No wonder they don't give a hoot about Hunter's young daughter. — Ms Calif Native 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@CalifNative62) June 2, 2026

He has a beautiful child. Yep, one he’s ignored. — Debra Wormer (@DebraWorme80265) June 2, 2026

So … she still denies her other grandchild? That’s awful. — TruthAndLoveWin (@TruthAndLoveWin) June 2, 2026

This is not living in denial. This is flat out , boldface, shameless, ass covering lying, which the feral cars at the table lap up like sweet cream. — Andy Barrett (@CharlesABarrett) June 2, 2026

A lot of people had something to say about the bond between Beau and Hunter.

Not to mention that Hunter banged Beau’s widow and got her hooked on crack. — Porcupine1791 (@Porcupine1791) June 2, 2026

The bond over sleeping with his dead brothers wife — Belladee (@Belladee28) June 2, 2026

A bond so close, he fucked his dead brother’s widow. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) June 2, 2026

Didn’t these brothers “bond” with the same woman? — Brandon Day (@realBrandonDay) June 2, 2026

Hunter literally turned his brother's widow into a crackhead and a criminal accomplice — Thrasybulus (@eslaven) June 2, 2026

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And he slept with Beau’s wife after he passed. True class act — TxBronco (@BroncoTx73067) June 2, 2026

The bond? Hunter slept with his dead brother’s wife and got her addicted to crack — Doodlesmom (@realsarcasmhere) June 2, 2026

Just when you think you can’t loathe the Bidens any more than you do already, Jilly Dr Jill First Lady Biden shows up on TV, hawking her spectacular new book. And then you realize, Yes, YES you CAN despise them even more. — Dr Barry Dingle (@BarryDingle14) June 2, 2026

And then Whoopi Goldberg just slobbers all over the "spectacular" book.

Hunter is doing so great. How's his art career going these days?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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