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Nazi-Tatted Nepo-Baby Just Delivered the Final Nail in #MeToo’s Coffin — And the Left Can’t Stop Cheering

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on June 05, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

All it took to end the #MeToo movement was this one man.

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Don't forget his 'fight oligarchy' sign. That was a nice touch coming from a nepo-baby.

Yep, even the women on the Left who called themselves 'Feminists' and said conservative women had 'Stockholm Syndrome', suddenly can't get enough of this dude who services himself in a porta-potty.

If it was made into a rap song, the lyrics would be marked 'explicit'.

They never cared about any of those things. All along, the Left was the actual Nazis.

The Left has scammed America.

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Let's be clear.

Some things never change.

As long as they got power. 

Boom!

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