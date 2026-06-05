Nazi-Tatted Nepo-Baby Just Delivered the Final Nail in #MeToo’s Coffin — And the Left Can’t Stop Cheering

All it took to end the #MeToo movement was this one man.

All it took was a female abusing, Nazi tattooed, veteran hating, nepo baby fake oyster fishing, Porto potty masturbating, rape shaming dude from Maine to finally kill the MeToo movement. And surprise, surprise it was the Left that killed it in pursuit of power.



Who’d a’… — James Lee Bright Law (@JLBrightLaw) June 5, 2026

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Don't forget his 'fight oligarchy' sign. That was a nice touch coming from a nepo-baby.

the platner bros don't surprise me, but the number of women out here victim shaming and defending him has been very discouraging. https://t.co/f2FZRTBPJy — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) June 5, 2026

Yep, even the women on the Left who called themselves 'Feminists' and said conservative women had 'Stockholm Syndrome', suddenly can't get enough of this dude who services himself in a porta-potty.

Deeply disturbed Graham Platner's life story has been exposed as just fodder for crass & cringeworthy, bleeped-out Rap lyrics. Have at it rap musicians. https://t.co/KuYgAcSTAW — Lbinn (@Lbinn167224) June 5, 2026

If it was made into a rap song, the lyrics would be marked 'explicit'.

This also kills the “call-the-Conservative-a-Nazi” tactic — they’ve shown they don’t truly care about actual Nazis.



Think about how it will land the next time one of them calls a Republican a Nazi on CNN. https://t.co/tL2yeFibZ5 — St. James (@stjamestheright) June 5, 2026

They never cared about any of those things. All along, the Left was the actual Nazis.

As the SPLC funds the KKK! Am I right?!? — James Lee Bright Law (@JLBrightLaw) June 5, 2026

The Left has scammed America.

Did you see where his Republican opponent in Maine voted against the Save act? — JFFredrick (@JFFredrick2) June 5, 2026

I did, along with McConnell, Thillis and Murkowski. And I find it terribly disappointing. Collins has been a safe 85%er for her whole Senatorial career. I disagree with her on some things but she is sure as sh*t better than anything the Dems have to offer. — James Lee Bright Law (@JLBrightLaw) June 5, 2026

Let's be clear.

I guessed. Watched Hillary do it in the 90's. Nothing new for democrats, and the reason I left the party in the 90's. — Chris Brown🧡 (@scbrown80) June 5, 2026

Too true. HRC never gave a damn about the women her husband preyed upon. It was all acceptable in the pursuit of power. — James Lee Bright Law (@JLBrightLaw) June 5, 2026

Some things never change.

Truly an insane story arc. 😂 — Attas (@TxRecon1) June 5, 2026

It was inevitable. No crime, no sin, no disorder, too great for the Democrat party. — Kirk (@kirk_bridgers) June 5, 2026

As long as they got power.

They've never cared about women.



Just power.



Period. — John Mullins (@johnatusc) June 5, 2026

Boom!

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