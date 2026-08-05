Amy Klobuchar Gets Absolutely Booed Off Stage for Border & Cop Lies — Then Calls to Defund ICE

Amy Klobuchar is having a bad day.
BRUTAL— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2026
Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar gets booed for lying over her support for law enforcement and secure borders. pic.twitter.com/TCUN8uU6ee
The crowd better be careful. Klobuchar might throw office supplies at them.
After getting booed for lying about supporting law enforcement and secure borders, Amy Klobuchar calls to defund immigration enforcement.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2026
You can't make this up. https://t.co/W9uYVXA3GO pic.twitter.com/wzQJd3VBdp
It didn't stop there. She also got heckled for calling to defund ICE. Le Sigh, Amy.
Salad lady that eats salad with a brush and has the scratchy voice.. has no integrity and gets boo's https://t.co/H8NIMHDIsh pic.twitter.com/o7mqwEPy8C— Kabuki (@KabukiNite) August 5, 2026
It's actually a comb and then she made a staff member clean the comb, but yes, basically.
The scary part is she has literally convinced herself that this huge lie is actually true. She believes it. 🤪— Let's Go! (@SilverLining365) August 5, 2026
The scary part is she thinks she's the good guy.
Booing a senator for a lie is the new applause, guess the crowd finally upgraded their listening skills.— prettydollsdaily 🔥 (@SmithJoan525343) August 5, 2026
Liar liar pants on fire— John Peters (@JPforCongress24) August 5, 2026
Someone call 911 for Amy. She needs a firefighter.
Looks like the audience hit the “mute” button on her policy playlist.— zoeybabe (@Rahul43105384) August 5, 2026
Recommended
To be fair, her voice is very grating. Who can blame them for trying to mute her?
How does she keep getting re-elected?— Kevin Ricker (@Ricker1Kevin) August 5, 2026
That's a great question.
She is a Soros bought and paid for puppet pic.twitter.com/nLivYM4QMY— Simulation v.2024 (@xRedPillNPCx) August 5, 2026
These pictures are so creepy. Soros is such a weirdo.
Glad they’re booing, her own staff hates her, she’s vicious. RBF! pic.twitter.com/yPhgqoyrLA— Jason X🇺🇸✝️🙏🏻 (@xyoho78) August 5, 2026
August 5, 2026
Amy is a liar.https://t.co/vc0NqFsWNt— John (@Cjb8340) August 5, 2026
Evergreen.
Don't forget during the 2020 democrat primary campaigns, she raised her hand for open borders. Talsi was the only one who didn't raise her hand— Alison (@MNPatriot1775) August 5, 2026
Democrats don't care about working Americans.
Anyone surprised @amyklobuchar is flat out lying?— DC (@Spindrifter66) August 5, 2026
Not in the least.
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