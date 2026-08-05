Amy Klobuchar Gets Absolutely Booed Off Stage for Border & Cop Lies — Then Calls to Defund ICE

Amy Klobuchar is having a bad day.

BRUTAL



Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar gets booed for lying over her support for law enforcement and secure borders. pic.twitter.com/TCUN8uU6ee — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

The crowd better be careful. Klobuchar might throw office supplies at them.

After getting booed for lying about supporting law enforcement and secure borders, Amy Klobuchar calls to defund immigration enforcement.



You can't make this up. https://t.co/W9uYVXA3GO pic.twitter.com/wzQJd3VBdp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2026

It didn't stop there. She also got heckled for calling to defund ICE. Le Sigh, Amy.

Salad lady that eats salad with a brush and has the scratchy voice.. has no integrity and gets boo's https://t.co/H8NIMHDIsh pic.twitter.com/o7mqwEPy8C — Kabuki (@KabukiNite) August 5, 2026

It's actually a comb and then she made a staff member clean the comb, but yes, basically.

The scary part is she has literally convinced herself that this huge lie is actually true. She believes it. 🤪 — Let's Go! (@SilverLining365) August 5, 2026

The scary part is she thinks she's the good guy.

Booing a senator for a lie is the new applause, guess the crowd finally upgraded their listening skills. — prettydollsdaily 🔥 (@SmithJoan525343) August 5, 2026

Liar liar pants on fire — John Peters (@JPforCongress24) August 5, 2026

Someone call 911 for Amy. She needs a firefighter.

Looks like the audience hit the “mute” button on her policy playlist. — zoeybabe (@Rahul43105384) August 5, 2026

To be fair, her voice is very grating. Who can blame them for trying to mute her?

How does she keep getting re-elected? — Kevin Ricker (@Ricker1Kevin) August 5, 2026

That's a great question.

She is a Soros bought and paid for puppet pic.twitter.com/nLivYM4QMY — Simulation v.2024 (@xRedPillNPCx) August 5, 2026

These pictures are so creepy. Soros is such a weirdo.

Glad they’re booing, her own staff hates her, she’s vicious. RBF! pic.twitter.com/yPhgqoyrLA — Jason X🇺🇸✝️🙏🏻 (@xyoho78) August 5, 2026

Evergreen.

Don't forget during the 2020 democrat primary campaigns, she raised her hand for open borders. Talsi was the only one who didn't raise her hand — Alison (@MNPatriot1775) August 5, 2026

Democrats don't care about working Americans.

Anyone surprised @amyklobuchar is flat out lying? — DC (@Spindrifter66) August 5, 2026

Not in the least.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.