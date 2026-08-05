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Amy Klobuchar Gets Absolutely Booed Off Stage for Border & Cop Lies — Then Calls to Defund ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 2:10 PM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Amy Klobuchar is having a bad day.

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The crowd better be careful. Klobuchar might throw office supplies at them. 

It didn't stop there. She also got heckled for calling to defund ICE. Le Sigh, Amy.

It's actually a comb and then she made a staff member clean the comb, but yes, basically. 

The scary part is she thinks she's the good guy.

Someone call 911 for Amy. She needs a firefighter.

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To be fair, her voice is very grating. Who can blame them for trying to mute her?

That's a great question.

These pictures are so creepy. Soros is such a weirdo. 

Evergreen.

Democrats don't care about working Americans. 

Not in the least. 

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AMY KLOBUCHAR BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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