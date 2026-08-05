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Mighty Big Threats From a Small Man: El-Sayed Warns Mike Rogers He Has 'No Safe Quarter in Michigan'

justmindy
justmindy | 1:00 PM on August 05, 2026
Meme

Those are mighty big words for such a small man. 

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Abdul El-Sayed says there will be 'no quarter' for Mike Rogers in Michigan and he can't hide out there. Is he ok? 

Democrats won't even talk about that. Their own Attorney General can't even attend their Democrat Convention because she is in fear for her safety as a Jewish woman. Nice political party they've got going on there. 

It's exactly what he intends. He won't do anything because he's a pint size big mouth, but he's hoping one of his rabid followers will do something.

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Also, a home in India.

Or dressing up like Steve from Blue's Clues.

They make lots of threats. Weird.

If people haven't noticed, they are willfully blind.

The Attorney General knows her own party just nominated a dude who thinks she shouldn't be allowed to exist simply because she's Jewish. She has every right to be frightened.

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That is good advice. 

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it's a dang duck. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM MICHIGAN ABDUL EL-SAYED

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