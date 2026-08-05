Mighty Big Threats From a Small Man: El-Sayed Warns Mike Rogers He Has 'No Safe Quarter in Michigan'

Those are mighty big words for such a small man.

Abdul el Sayed speaks. Long riff attacking Mike Rogers. Tells Rogers to stay in his Florida house, because in Michigan, "You are not going to have safe quarter from people holding you accountable." — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

Abdul El-Sayed says there will be 'no quarter' for Mike Rogers in Michigan and he can't hide out there. Is he ok?

Abdul el Sayed threatening the safety of his opponent while the Jewish Democrat AG of Michigan says she can't go to a Dem convention because she's not safe, either. Does everyone see what's happening here? https://t.co/5xLwPgiXfx — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 5, 2026

Democrats won't even talk about that. Their own Attorney General can't even attend their Democrat Convention because she is in fear for her safety as a Jewish woman. Nice political party they've got going on there.

Someone should ask el Sayed what exactly this means because it certainly comes off as a threat of political violence aimed at his opponent… https://t.co/kTknQvbVtV — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 5, 2026

It's exactly what he intends. He won't do anything because he's a pint size big mouth, but he's hoping one of his rabid followers will do something.

The easy rebuttal for Mike Rogers here is to point out that El-Sayed owns property in a luxury development in Dubai https://t.co/daTwREUWJy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 5, 2026

Also, a home in India.

Quite a different tone than dancing to pop songs on tiktok. https://t.co/GNlmPeVOR6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 5, 2026

Or dressing up like Steve from Blue's Clues.

Recall that an El-Sayed campaign staffer was recently indicted for terroristic threats against Jews at the University of Michigan https://t.co/daTwREUWJy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 5, 2026

They make lots of threats. Weird.

Have you noticed how certain Democratic rhetoric seems designed to make the most unstable and highly suggestible leftists feel not just justified, but obligated to turn to violence?



Maybe it’s just me. https://t.co/YDuKzIigg3 — American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) August 5, 2026

If people haven't noticed, they are willfully blind.

This could read as a real threat coming from the top-of-the-ticket nominee for the party in which multiple elected officials, including the state Attorney General, are skipping the state Democrat convention because they fear for their safety. https://t.co/qpgLREKGkt — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) August 5, 2026

The Attorney General knows her own party just nominated a dude who thinks she shouldn't be allowed to exist simply because she's Jewish. She has every right to be frightened.

Advertisement

If I'm the Rogers campaign I'm putting this in an ad. "A socialist who owns property in Dubai and India is attacking me for having a vacation house in Florida while threatening me in my home state?" https://t.co/FR18ykJMov — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 5, 2026

That is good advice.

Abdul al Sayed slips in a dog whistle threat against Mike Rogers' personal safety. https://t.co/8EkIe7Nxt6 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 5, 2026

The left feels comfortable with threats now. https://t.co/x11N1bDARa — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) August 5, 2026

That sure sounded like a terroristic threat to me https://t.co/pdlEUb4Ke0 — Creighton Rabs (@RabsReporter) August 5, 2026

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it's a dang duck.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.