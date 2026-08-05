BOOM! Hawaii Dem Congressional Candidate Gets an Instant FAFO With One Punch (and Then Handcuffs)



Other than when Mazie Hirono says something galactically stupid (which is every time she talks), we don't often cover Hawaii politics here at Twitchy. The state is about as blue as they come, last voting for a Republican president in 1984 and virtually never sending a Republican senator or congressman to Washington.

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In other words, as beautiful as Hawaii is, politically speaking, it's pretty predictable and boring.

So when we notice a Democratic congressional candidate from the 50th state, it's only because he or she said or did something extraordinarily bad.

Twitchy readers, meet Kirill Basin. Kirill Basin, meet the floor.

🚨NEW: A Hawaiian man knocked out a Democratic congressional candidate with one punch after he allegedly threatened to shoot a woman at a Maui beach.



Police say Kirill Basin, 40, became enraged after a 61-year-old man asked him to lower his music.



Basin allegedly threatened to… pic.twitter.com/awddZb1aPz — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 4, 2026

HA! Talk about your all-time FAFOs.

Basin's campaign is based on the slogan 'Fight. With Aloha.'

Maybe he should change that to 'Sleep. With a glass jaw.'

The post above continues to detail some of Kirill's horrible behavior right before he received the knockout punch, which he so richly deserved.

Basin allegedly threatened to shoot the man’s wife and several bystanders.



A local man seen approaching in the background confronted Basin, knocked him out, then calmly told him to stop threatening people.



Police say Basin later pulled a knife and continued threatening people. When officers arrived, he allegedly threw the knife into the ocean. The same bystander swam out, recovered the knife, and handed it to police.



Basin was charged with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. Bail was set at $1 million.



Police say he has also been arrested in other assault and property-damage cases since May, and several people have obtained temporary restraining orders against him.



Sounds like another successful day connecting with voters on the campaign trail!

A violent repeat offender? Sounds like the perfect Democrat candidate for the party in 2026.

Libs of TikTok captured more of the confrontation before Kirill had his lights put out, and you can see how vulgar and belligerent he was to the other beachgoers who just asked him to turn down his music.

(Warning for some very NSFW language—and a man threatening women—below.)

BREAKING: Hawaii Democrat congressional candidate Kirill Basin ARRESTED for threatening a man with a knife after he was asked to lower the volume of his music at the beach.



He tried fighting but was immediately knocked out 🤣



Instant FAFO pic.twitter.com/NRRHO2LwNQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2026

We're not sure what Kirill was listening to so loudly that initiated the confrontation, but we have a suggestion for his new campaign theme song:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Either that, or maybe Bodies by Drowning Pool.

FAFO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2026

We're going to go ahead and call this one our feel-good video of the week.

A strong start to his political campaign! — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 4, 2026

Hey, you have to give him credit for getting out there and doing the hard work of meeting and greeting voters.

And getting knocked out by them.

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What "values" is this idiot talking about...? https://t.co/tGtLQlgQVL — Dean Cain (@Deancain) August 4, 2026

You can't say that he doesn't value nappy time.

He's a tool. But now I know where he gets it from. They really go in pairs. https://t.co/83DiJqSRN0 pic.twitter.com/0puJreVHZ8 — GunShyMartyr (@jimmy_rustlin) August 4, 2026

HAAAAAAAAA!

Hmm, we wonder if the two of them might have met on a certain ... ahem ... 'dating website' that Kinzinger has been known to frequent.

The local impact was to his jaw and then his head to the ground. https://t.co/CdzWgwhB6l — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) August 4, 2026

Basin's website also declares that 'We must act with love. Urgently.'

He sure seemed to urgently love eating some sand.

Democrats claim to be peaceful, loving, caring, and compassionate, right? Let's check on Kirill Basin, who WAS running for Congress. https://t.co/p1zqFlnCg1 — SV (@VA_Patriots) August 4, 2026

He hasn't dropped out of the race yet.

Given who the Democrats are today, being charged with terroristic threats might increase his popularity with the far left.

@RepJeffries will be wholeheartedly endorsing Basin. — Proud Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@LoriBlaney) August 5, 2026

They had no problem with Graham Platner until his polls started tanking.

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That guy laughing at him 🤌🏼😆 pic.twitter.com/LvbHToiJHk — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) August 4, 2026

Oh, we are ALL laughing at him.

There's nothing like seeing a man who threatens women getting the comeuppance he deserves, while also being revealed as a paper tiger.

Whoa! That's a spicy meatball. lmao



Aloha… and pau. 🌺



a hui hou!🤣 — LEB (@LEBcando) August 4, 2026

LOL.

For those who don't know, 'pau' means 'finished.' Which is the perfect onomatopoeic word for the occasion.

'A hui hou' means 'until we meet again,' but we're not sure we're going to see Basin again except in a prison jumpsuit.

BOOM!

Maybe next time, Basin will just turn his speaker down. Or better yet, bring earbuds to the beach so he's not obnoxiously annoying everyone else.

The Hawaii Democrat primary takes place on August 8. We can't wait to check in on Kirill Basin's election night watch party ... from his holding cell.

We can count how many teeth he's missing and see if it matches his vote total.





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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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