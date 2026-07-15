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AG Nominee Todd Blanche Needed No Words to Properly Respond to Insults From America's Dumbest Senator

Doug P. | 2:12 PM on July 15, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There's a confirmation hearing in the Senate today on the nomination of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to be the permanent AG, and of course one of the Democrats on the committee is doing her thing.

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Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono is leading the way when it comes to lunacy. Blanche responded to Hirono perfectly with no words needed, and we'll get to that in a minute. First, this was an actual question from the Democrat Senator.

Hirono was of course doing her usual lying and getting called out for it, not that she cared. 

In one other clip, Hirono explained why she wouldn't be voting to confirm Blanche as the permanent AG. Watch until the end to see his perfect reaction. 

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In a just world the note Hirono was handed would have said "you're making a fool out of yourself again."

This reaction is the one Hirono deserved because she wasn't worth wasting any more words on. 

Perfect!

Hirono almost automatically will declare any Republican nominee as unfit and unqualified to serve, and it's all 100 percent pure projection. 

It's an incredibly high bar but Hirono might just clear it. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and sheer idiocy (looking at you, Sen. Hirono).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP MAZIE HIRONO SENATE

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