AG Nominee Todd Blanche Needed No Words to Properly Respond to Insults From America's Dumbest Senator

There's a confirmation hearing in the Senate today on the nomination of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to be the permanent AG, and of course one of the Democrats on the committee is doing her thing.

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Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono is leading the way when it comes to lunacy. Blanche responded to Hirono perfectly with no words needed, and we'll get to that in a minute. First, this was an actual question from the Democrat Senator.

Low IQ @maziehirono begins her questioning of @DAGToddBlanche—an esteemed professional with an honorable record in public service—by asking, "Have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors?"



What a joke. pic.twitter.com/Daf6NexvWF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 15, 2026

Hirono was of course doing her usual lying and getting called out for it, not that she cared.

Embarrassing



Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono gets called out for lying that the DOJ "eviscerated" work against crypto criminals.



BLANCHE: "Our crypto enforcement is way up compared to a year and a half ago, so I didn’t eviscerate anything." pic.twitter.com/Wb6XNkqwUH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2026

In one other clip, Hirono explained why she wouldn't be voting to confirm Blanche as the permanent AG. Watch until the end to see his perfect reaction.

Imagine being a staffer for Crazy Mazie lmao bro hands her a note, probably to try and stop her from digging a deeper hole of lies and embarrassment, and she just ignores it. pic.twitter.com/RbaH8pP3eW — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 15, 2026

In a just world the note Hirono was handed would have said "you're making a fool out of yourself again."

This reaction is the one Hirono deserved because she wasn't worth wasting any more words on.

Perfect!

Hirono almost automatically will declare any Republican nominee as unfit and unqualified to serve, and it's all 100 percent pure projection.

pic.twitter.com/IQ3PshZ1IA — 30 Helens Agree: Please remember the fallen. (@30_Helens_Redux) July 15, 2026

Dumbest member of Congress and it’s not particularly close. — SuperPratt (@HHrvynia) July 15, 2026

It's an incredibly high bar but Hirono might just clear it.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and sheer idiocy (looking at you, Sen. Hirono).

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