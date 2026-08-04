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Ok, HAMAS: Ben Rhodes Shrieks About AIPAC (the Jews!) in Thread Pushing Abdul El-Sayed for Michigan

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Watch the guy Obama nicknamed 'Hamas' because he hated Israel so much try to reinvent himself as democracy’s last defender, solemnly declaring that Michigan voters must elevate the progressive who has made opposition to U.S. military aid for Israel the defining moral test of the party, while treating every dollar spent by the other side as proof that the system itself is rigged against the pure of heart.

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We get it, Ben, you don't like Israel.

But hopefully, the good people in this district are smarter than this creative writer wannabe.

The thread itself reads like an unhinged activist wrote it ... because they did.

What? 

Oh, we dunno, maybe that whole hating our strongest and oldest ally is not a good thing.

Just spitballing.

We can think of other reasons why the Democrats lose, but he's on a roll.

THERE it is. 

Nobody supports genocide, stupid.

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And THERE it is again.

AIPAC. REEEEEE.

Except that whole anti-Israel pro-Palestine thing, right Hamas?

*HIC*

HA HA HA

Yeah, that's it. IT'S ALL A PLOT against the Muslim.

SO DRAMATIC.

Can you tell this dork used to write Obama's speeches? Yeah.

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Abdul represents a lot of stuff, but America he does not.

No.

Others noticed this was pretty nasty as well:

There's that too.

Yup.

When even Obama thinks your hatred of Israel is a bit much ... woof.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY MICHIGAN SENATE ABDUL EL-SAYED

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