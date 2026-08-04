Ok, HAMAS: Ben Rhodes Shrieks About AIPAC (the Jews!) in Thread Pushing Abdul El-Sayed for Michigan

Watch the guy Obama nicknamed 'Hamas' because he hated Israel so much try to reinvent himself as democracy’s last defender, solemnly declaring that Michigan voters must elevate the progressive who has made opposition to U.S. military aid for Israel the defining moral test of the party, while treating every dollar spent by the other side as proof that the system itself is rigged against the pure of heart.

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We get it, Ben, you don't like Israel.

But hopefully, the good people in this district are smarter than this creative writer wannabe.

The thread itself reads like an unhinged activist wrote it ... because they did.

It will be a very good thing for the Democratic Party is @AbdulElSayed wins the Michigan primary. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

What?

I have known Abdul for years. He is a decent, brilliant, dedicated public servant. He cares deeply about health care, foreign policy, and a party that is closer to the people. How is that not a good thing? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

Oh, we dunno, maybe that whole hating our strongest and oldest ally is not a good thing.

Just spitballing.

This is all the more reason why he has to win. The Democratic Party only loses by standing still. Only loses by being afraid of its own voters and the future. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

We can think of other reasons why the Democrats lose, but he's on a roll.

This is only more true when the grievance against Abdul is that he opposes genocide. What on earth is a progressive political party if it fails to oppose war crimes committed with American tax dollars? It is nothing. With no credibility. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

THERE it is.

Nobody supports genocide, stupid.

AIPAC has spent over 30 million dollars to defeat Abdul, running flagrantly dishonest ads that - among other things - give the false impression that Barack Obama endorsed Haley Stevens. They lie because they can't make any argument for war crimes with our tax dollars. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

And THERE it is again.

AIPAC. REEEEEE.

Here's the most important thing. Abdul will be a great Senator. He will fight for Michigan and not for any special interest. He will be an expert on health care, a brilliant legislator, and bring a different voice to the U.S. Senate. I hope he is there for a long time. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

Except that whole anti-Israel pro-Palestine thing, right Hamas?

But it's also the case that AIPAC must lose. Schumer and Gillibrand and the people who don't understand why Democrats keep losing must lose. Money must lose. Abdul - and Michigan voters - can show that democracy is still something that is the hands of hte popel. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

*HIC*

Why do you think they've spent tens of millions of dollars trying to defeat Abdul? It's because they want you to feel powerless. So that you think that nothing can change. That's why Trump won. That's why nothing ever changes. It feels like a game that you aren't allowed to play. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

HA HA HA

Yeah, that's it. IT'S ALL A PLOT against the Muslim.

This is the United States of America. It's our country. We get to choose our leaders. That's something worth fighting for. The minute we stop fighting for it, we lose everything. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

SO DRAMATIC.

Can you tell this dork used to write Obama's speeches? Yeah.

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This country doesn't belong to AIPAC or to political party bosses. It belongs to the people. That's what Abdul represents. And he happens to be a qualified and brilliant person as well. He's not perfect (none of us are). But he is the best choice by far in this primary. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

Abdul represents a lot of stuff, but America he does not.

So I am excited to see what the people of Michigan decide. By any measure, Abdul is the underdog - he's been buried in money. But money doesn't get to decide who wins - voters do. Vote Abdul. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 4, 2026

No.

Others noticed this was pretty nasty as well:

It should come as no surprise that the guy nicknamed "Hamas" by his colleagues in the Obama administration is supporting the candidate who thinks we need to understand the context before condemning a terrorist who tried to murder 140 preschool children at a Michigan synagogue. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 4, 2026

There's that too.

Ben Rhodes hoping the alligator eats him last. pic.twitter.com/ZsCvjpYIQD — Chuck Nukem (@350ktNUDET) August 4, 2026

Yup.

This guy is CONSTANTLY on the side of Islamic take over. It’s uncanny — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) August 4, 2026

When even Obama thinks your hatred of Israel is a bit much ... woof.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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