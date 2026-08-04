WUT? Krystal Ball Vapidly Announces the Left Is the MOST Pro-America Faction in Politics and HOOBOY

In the latest episode of progressive tone-deafness, Krystal Ball has crowned her side of the aisle the undisputed heavyweight champions of American patriotism, a claim so hilariously detached from decades of flag-burning cosplay, border-open idealism, and reflexive suspicion of the military that it could only land with a straight face on social media.

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Yeah, we got nothin'.

By elevating an Abdul El-Sayed clip that frets more about school budgets than the strategic realities of arming partners abroad, she somehow transforms garden-variety antisemitism into proof that the left alone truly loves this country — while everyone else is apparently just LARPing with their “Support the Troops” bumper stickers.

They're all so damn predictable.

The left is the most pro-American faction in American politics and it's not close. https://t.co/FMxpbaosCR — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 3, 2026

Right? SO PATRIOTIC.

Bad Hombre lists some of the Left's greatest hits when it comes to America:

Some recent quotes from leftists:



“I am Guatemalan before I am American.” - Delia Ramirez



“America is a f**king disgrace.” - Darializa Avila Chevalier



“America is a s**thole built on slavery and genocide and rape and oppression.” - Rashida Tlaib



- “I am ashamed of the U.S.… https://t.co/sOcv6Ifjy6 — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) August 3, 2026

Post continues:

... G*ddamn states.” - Ilhan Omar“ America deserved 9-11, dude. F**k it. I’m saying it.” - Hasan Piker

SO pro-America.

You’re either being purposely deceptive or you’re insane. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) August 4, 2026

Both, she's both.

You should probably stop smoking cat laxatives. — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) August 4, 2026

Ummm ... we don't want to know.

I am not sure how you can square that statement with the fact that the left is -constantly- trashing America and the West in general — ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) August 3, 2026

Because TRUUUUUUMP. Or the Jews, we're not sure which anymore ...

I'm sorry about your botched lobotomy. Get well soon. https://t.co/E39IwKMoPM — Professor Nathan 'Explosion' Hale #Brutal 👨🏻‍🔬 (@ProfNathanHale) August 4, 2026

Heh.

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