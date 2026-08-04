C'MON! Dan Goldman Comes SO CLOSE to Outing Antisemitic Dems in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth...
VIP
HO HO HA! That One Time Christmas LITERALLY ATTACKED Francesca Hong (I'm SHOOK!)
Spencer Pratt Lists ALL the Ways Capitalism Has Made Hasan Piker Who He...
So, NOT Climate Change?! Alleged Spokane Wildfire Arsonist Arrested — WOW, How TF...
Worst ... Dad ... EVER! Seth Moulton Throws His Daughters Under the Bus...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Talks Turkey With Anti-Thanksgiving Francesca Hong, Gets Served DSA...
Brianna Morello Exposes Plano PD For Totally Mishandling Her Stalker Case
Balls on the Sidelines: Pro-Trans WNBA Coach Gripes About Men Stealing Women's Coaching...
Columbia Journalism School Appoints Two Fired ‘Journalists’ for Its Inaugural Residency Pr...
VIP
Oxford Union Debate on Islam Reportedly Cost £100,000 in Policing
That Absolute Coward Tony Fauci: Aaron Rodgers Nukes the COVID Gnome From Orbit
Denver City Council Debates Adding Slavery Acknowledgement to Meetings
Jeff Dye Discovers Comedy Is Not Pretty When Ugly Comedian Vandalized His Tesla
Man Has No Idea What’s in the DSA Platform, Doesn't Care, Voted for...

WUT? Krystal Ball Vapidly Announces the Left Is the MOST Pro-America Faction in Politics and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on August 04, 2026
Meme

In the latest episode of progressive tone-deafness, Krystal Ball has crowned her side of the aisle the undisputed heavyweight champions of American patriotism, a claim so hilariously detached from decades of flag-burning cosplay, border-open idealism, and reflexive suspicion of the military that it could only land with a straight face on social media.

Advertisement

Yeah, we got nothin'.

By elevating an Abdul El-Sayed clip that frets more about school budgets than the strategic realities of arming partners abroad, she somehow transforms garden-variety antisemitism into proof that the left alone truly loves this country — while everyone else is apparently just LARPing with their “Support the Troops” bumper stickers.

They're all so damn predictable.

Right? SO PATRIOTIC.

Bad Hombre lists some of the Left's greatest hits when it comes to America:

Post continues:

... G*ddamn states.” - Ilhan Omar“

America deserved 9-11, dude. F**k it. I’m saying it.” - Hasan Piker

SO pro-America.

Both, she's both.

Recommended

C'MON! Dan Goldman Comes SO CLOSE to Outing Antisemitic Dems in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth With Ro Khanna
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ummm ... we don't want to know.

Because TRUUUUUUMP. Or the Jews, we're not sure which anymore ...

Heh.

===========================================================

Related:

C'MON! Dan Goldman Comes SO CLOSE to Outing Antisemitic Dems in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth With Ro Khanna

HO HO HA! That One Time Christmas LITERALLY ATTACKED Francesca Hong (I'm SHOOK!)

'Is He REALLY That Dumb?' Spencer Pratt Uses Capitalism to DISMANTLE Communist LARPer Hasan Piker

So, NOT Climate Change?! Alleged Spokane Wildfire Arsonist Arrested — WOW, How TF Was This Nut FREE

Gosh, This Is WEIRD: You Won't Believe THIS Inconvenient Fact About DSA Members (Ok FINE, You Will)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

C'MON! Dan Goldman Comes SO CLOSE to Outing Antisemitic Dems in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth With Ro Khanna
Sam J.
So, NOT Climate Change?! Alleged Spokane Wildfire Arsonist Arrested — WOW, How TF Was This Nut FREE
Sam J.
Spencer Pratt Lists ALL the Ways Capitalism Has Made Hasan Piker Who He REALLY Is and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Worst ... Dad ... EVER! Seth Moulton Throws His Daughters Under the Bus to Bow to the Trans Mob
Grateful Calvin
Brianna Morello Exposes Plano PD For Totally Mishandling Her Stalker Case
Gordon K
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Talks Turkey With Anti-Thanksgiving Francesca Hong, Gets Served DSA Word Salad
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

C'MON! Dan Goldman Comes SO CLOSE to Outing Antisemitic Dems in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth With Ro Khanna Sam J.
Advertisement