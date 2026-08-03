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Gosh, This Is WEIRD: You Won't Believe THIS Inconvenient Fact About DSA Members (Ok FINE, You Will)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on August 03, 2026
Twitchy

Turns out the Democratic Socialists of America’s idea of “working class” mostly involves people who’ve never actually worked a class. Fresh numbers show a surprisingly low number of blue-collar members, while the ranks swell with the usual suspects: over-credentialed techies, aspiring academics, and latte-sipping revolutionaries who treat solidarity like a group chat.

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Apparently “a lot of tech workers are working class” is the new party line, which is adorable if your definition of class struggle involves stock options and remote work from a Brooklyn loft. The organization that loves to lecture everyone else about privilege has somehow built a membership that looks more like a failed TED Talk than a union hall.

Just 4 percent are the working class.

SERIOUSLY?!

So, the SUPER majority of the DSA is filled with bored, snotty, over-educated yet ignorant brats who spent too much time in college and not enough time in the real world.

That reads.

Ultimately, they're playing a part in the dumbest play ever.

Post continues:

... race again.

When one thing gets boring, they change what they pretend to care about.

They don't actually care about anything but the ability to keep feeling smugly superior to people who have less impressive degrees, but more money.

Fundamentally,  they are mad that the market economy doesn't reward the skills that made them feel like the smart kids in their suburban public school.

They spend their lives looking for some grand secret reason that the world isnt honoring the promises their 7th grade teacher made.

That secret reason has gone from climate change, to gender wage gap, to systemic racism, to THE JOOS!

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DSA sounds a lot like leftover SJWs to us. 

Just putting that out there.

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ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL SOCIALISM WOKE

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