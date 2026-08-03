Is She CRYING?! Seattle Socialist Mayor CRUMBLES When Pressed by Media During Shooting Presser -VID

Seattle voters, in their infinite wisdom, handed the keys to a major American city to a Democratic Socialist who’d never held so much as a student council seat, and now Mayor Katie Wilson is treating everyone to the predictable results.

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Barely seven months into the job, the progressive experiment in leadership-by-vibes just watched her squirm through a press conference that left her looking one tough question away from full-on waterworks after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival exposed every soft underbelly of her administration’s response.

Seems socialists (commies, same diff) are good at talking points and drama, but REALLY REALLY REALLY bad at leading and governing.

Watch this:

Seattle's socialist mayor looked like she was about to cry during a brutal press conference where media grilled her about her response to a mass shooting and overall lack of leadership skills. pic.twitter.com/nBfqWzuV7Y — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 1, 2026

Now now, there are NO TEARS in socialism. Surely, someone somewhere told her about the rules.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Guess it's all fun and games with socialism until the media decides to actually do their jobs.

This was bad.

Who could have foreseen this outcome? pic.twitter.com/izWaMRS1n0 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) August 1, 2026

OOH OOH, WE KNOW.

We want MORE commies crying pic.twitter.com/BEksjrvaI4 — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) August 2, 2026

Commie tears are even more delicious than your ordinary, everyday leftist tears.

Sister of Getty Lee needs to step aside. She’s a train wreck. — RubyRedSea (@RubyRedSea) August 1, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And sadly, all too accurate.

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