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Is She CRYING?! Seattle Socialist Mayor CRUMBLES When Pressed by Media During Shooting Presser -VID

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on August 03, 2026
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle voters, in their infinite wisdom, handed the keys to a major American city to a Democratic Socialist who’d never held so much as a student council seat, and now Mayor Katie Wilson is treating everyone to the predictable results. 

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Barely seven months into the job, the progressive experiment in leadership-by-vibes just watched her squirm through a press conference that left her looking one tough question away from full-on waterworks after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival exposed every soft underbelly of her administration’s response.

Seems socialists (commies, same diff) are good at talking points and drama, but REALLY REALLY REALLY bad at leading and governing.

Watch this:

Now now, there are NO TEARS in socialism. Surely, someone somewhere told her about the rules.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Guess it's all fun and games with socialism until the media decides to actually do their jobs. 

This was bad.

OOH OOH, WE KNOW.

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Commie tears are even more delicious than your ordinary, everyday leftist tears.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA 

And sadly, all too accurate.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS SOCIALISM

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