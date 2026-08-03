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HA! Scott Jennings Using Zohran Mamdani's ID-Required Grocery Stores to KNEE-CAP Dems Is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on August 03, 2026
Meme

Oh, the exquisite aroma of progressive (socialist, communist) double standards is filling the air once again, this time courtesy of New York City’s brand-new taxpayer-funded bargain bins. 

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Mayor Mamdani’s grand plan for city-owned grocery stores offering 30 percent off the essentials apparently includes a little “membership” hoop: show some ID, prove you’re a local, and keep those pesky non-residents from cleaning out the subsidized milk aisle.

Wait, they're demanding ID to shop in these magical communist stores?! SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Cue Scott Jennings zeroing in on the exquisite irony: suddenly, the same ID requirement that lefties have long insisted is a racist, sexist barrier designed to lock married moms (and their kids) out of the voting booth is just fine and dandy when it’s protecting the city’s socialist snack stash. 

Consistency is so last century.

So married women will need to show a birth certificate in order to shop in these grocery stores?!

Right?! 

Per Democrats, black people can't get an ID because racism or something.

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FuzzyChimp
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Champagne Socialists for the LOSS.

Democrats would be better off admitting they don't want Voter ID because they can't win if they don't cheat. We all know it. They know we know it, and yet they keep perpetuating ridiculous lies. 

Sort of like how they keep insisting a man can be a woman.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN PENNSYLVANIA SCOTT JENNINGS

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