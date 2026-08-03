HA! Scott Jennings Using Zohran Mamdani's ID-Required Grocery Stores to KNEE-CAP Dems Is PERFECTION

Oh, the exquisite aroma of progressive (socialist, communist) double standards is filling the air once again, this time courtesy of New York City’s brand-new taxpayer-funded bargain bins.

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Mayor Mamdani’s grand plan for city-owned grocery stores offering 30 percent off the essentials apparently includes a little “membership” hoop: show some ID, prove you’re a local, and keep those pesky non-residents from cleaning out the subsidized milk aisle.

Wait, they're demanding ID to shop in these magical communist stores?! SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Mamdani wants to protect tax payer funded grocery store from non-NYC residents… they’ll need an ID card to enter.



You can make this up. pic.twitter.com/lXs2SKdjBt — Nick Plumb (@PlumbNick) August 2, 2026

Cue Scott Jennings zeroing in on the exquisite irony: suddenly, the same ID requirement that lefties have long insisted is a racist, sexist barrier designed to lock married moms (and their kids) out of the voting booth is just fine and dandy when it’s protecting the city’s socialist snack stash.

Consistency is so last century.

I can’t believe married woman - who often have children - are effectively being barred from these grocery stores. Monsters. https://t.co/S1AHadJ4Ow — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 3, 2026

So married women will need to show a birth certificate in order to shop in these grocery stores?!

Also pretty racist not to let black people shop there. Clearly, none of them are capable of getting IDs. 🙄 — Black Sheep (@BlackSheepbae) August 3, 2026

Right?!

Per Democrats, black people can't get an ID because racism or something.

Basically only people on his approved list can shop in those stores. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) August 3, 2026

Champagne Socialists for the LOSS.

Love how ID is mandatory everywhere but an atrocity for voting — Peggy (@DesiFlurane) August 3, 2026

Democrats would be better off admitting they don't want Voter ID because they can't win if they don't cheat. We all know it. They know we know it, and yet they keep perpetuating ridiculous lies.

Sort of like how they keep insisting a man can be a woman.

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