It's ALL HAPPENING! Scott Presler Cries Tears of POLITICAL JOY Sharing HUGE News Out of Pennsylvania

Election warrior Scott Presler is over the moon—literally in tears, screaming with glee—after Pennsylvania’s Department of State finally scrubbed tens of thousands of names from the voter rolls in what he’s billing as one of the biggest purges in recent memory.

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Right?!

Naturally, the bulk of those vanished “voters” happened to be Democrats, leaving the party’s registration edge at its thinnest in modern history and the Keystone State a mere 25,000 active ballots away from flipping red.

Who knew that the radical act of removing the inactive, the moved-away, and the long-since-deceased could feel this much like winning the Super Bowl? Oh, that's right, every single one of us who knew better when Democrats and the mainstream media kept telling us illegals don't vote in elections.

That the dead don't vote in elections.

That people who have moved don't vote in their old state's elections.

Gosh, who'da thunk they'd all LIE THEIR ARSES off like this? Ahem.

From Presler himself:

I’M IN TEARS



I’M SCREAMING



The Pennsylvania Department of State just conducted one of its biggest purges ever.



Democrats lost TENS of thousands of voters.



It’s happening — it’s actually happening.



Our work to clean the voter rolls is actually working.



Sunlight is the… — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 3, 2026

Post continues:

... best disinfectant. This is a massive, earth-shattering earthquake of epic proportions. Wait until you see how close we are to flipping Pennsylvania! My heart sings a tune loudly for all to hear.

And now, we just need to do the same in states like New Jersey and Virginia.

My fellow Americans,



we are 25,811 *active* voters away from flipping Pennsylvania 🟦🔜🟥.



This is the lowest democrat advantage in modern history!



THIS IS A BIG DEAL. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 3, 2026

Let's GOOOOOOOO.

Awesome!

Keep an eye on Virginia. Spanberger is offsetting the lost votes due to purges by allowing felons to vote. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A0DeOkHvA3 — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) August 3, 2026

We definitely need help in Virginia.

Every single state should be required to do this... and then do the same with their welfare rolls! — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) August 3, 2026

If we did this, Democrats would never win another election again, so of course they're going to fight this common-sense act with everything they've got.

Onward!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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