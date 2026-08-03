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Here Are More Holidays the GOP Candidate for WI Gov Won't Cancel, Unlike Unhinged Francesca Hong

Doug P. | 9:57 AM on August 03, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The favorite in Wisconsin to win the Democrat nomination to be the state's next governor is Francesca Hong, a socialist who has major issues in addition to being an unhinged leftist. What is it with Dem candidates this year and all the skeletons in their closets?

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If Hong wins her party's nomination in the upcoming primary, her likely opponent would be Republican Tom Tiffany.

Part of Tiffany's campaign is brilliant, because it simply involves not doing crazy things like canceling holidays. 

Over the weekend Tiffany started here

Up next, Tiffany used previous comments from Hong in order to make his next campaign promise. 

Wisconsin voters need to keep the socialist Grinch from ever taking office.

We'll throw one more into the mix. 

Does Francesca Hong know how to party or what!? 

YIKES.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

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