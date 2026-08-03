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The Commie Doth Protest Too Much: NY Mag Denies That the Democrat Party Is RIFE With Communism

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on August 03, 2026
Twitter


There are a few different ways that some lefties are choosing to address the fact that Communism is on a rapid ascent within the Democrat Party in America. 

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If you're James Carville, you will go on a profanity-laced rant against the Frankenstein's monster you helped create and vow to leave the party that really doesn't care about you anymore. 

Bill Maher, a slightly younger and more sensible liberal, will show his audience—to their shocked gasps—exactly what DSA candidates in the United States are saying in their own words. (Spoiler alert: It's Communism.)

But if you're New York Magazine, for whom the Left can never go too far, there is always a third tactic: Deny, deny, deny. 

The magazine that has heralded human torch Aaron Bushnell as a martyr and has encouraged mothers to cheat on their husbands 'for the family' has an embarrassing new position about the Communist takeover of the Democrats that we couldn't make up if we tried. 

Nothing to see here, folks. It's all just a vast right-wing conspiracy. 

Whew. We feel SO reassured. 

Hilariously, in the article, Ed Kilgore claims that Republicans are distorting the meaning of words to create this red scare, then proceeds to claim that 'Democratic Socialists' and Communism are not at all the same thing. 

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But the GOP is trying something fundamentally different heading into the 2026 midterms: calling Democrats “communists,” “Bolsheviks,” and “Marxists.” Unlike radical, these are terms with a specific content and a very long history.

Just conflating ? [sic] “socialism” with “communism,” as Republicans are doing right now, is at best lazy and at worst a Big Lie. Democratic socialists (or to use a parallel term, Social Democrats) currently govern the United Kingdom, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Spain, and Brazil, and have in the recent past governed many other democratic countries.

LOL. 

Yes, and look how wonderful things are going in those countries right now, particularly Spain

Also, the UK jails people for free speech and, during COVID, Australia put people in gulags for refusing to get the 'Fauci ouchie,' but please don't call them Communist. 

(By the way, it was a nice touch from Kilgore to capitalize 'Big Lie,' implying that Republicans are Nazis while denying that Democrats are Communists.)

Oh, NY Mag got ratioed for this article, alright. 

Good and hard. 

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It is an essential stage of the patented Democrat progression of denial

It's also really funny coming from a writer and a magazine that, as we just pointed out above, has no problem smearing President Trump and Republicans as 'fascists' and 'Nazis.'

HA! Someone should remind the surviving members of Monty Python how funny they used to be. 

But, sure. There's just a smidge of Communism in the Democrat ranks, right, Mr. Kilgore? 

Aside from just smearing Democrats with a broad red brush, Republicans are, of course, seizing on the recent progressive surge in Democratic primaries to depict them as hurtling to the far left. They are grossly exaggerating the surge, of course (so far, just three members of the Democratic Socialists of America have won congressional primaries),

And as history has shown, Communists are always satisfied with just a small amount of power, right? 

Umm ... right? 

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Kilgore must be hoping he'll be one of the last to be thrown up against a wall or sent to work in the fields. 

(Here's another spoiler alert: He will be one of the first.)

He's both. 

The best part about the article is that it was published literally the day after Maher had shown his audience all of the explicitly Communist statements made by DSA candidates. 

Maybe Kilgore should have watched the clip: 

Gosh, they sound pretty Communist to us. 

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The Communists in the DSA still need their votes. 

Until they don't anymore. 

Stage Four. That's when they stop being useful.

It's a level of pretzel logic that only far-left extremists (dare we say Communists) like Kilgore and NY Mag could concoct. 

That might be the EXACT headline from New York Magazine. 

Or perhaps from David French. 

The weird part about Kilgore's article is that we're not sure exactly who he was trying to persuade. 

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Anyone with eyes, ears, and a brain was laughing at him. 

And the far left audience who reads New York Magazine already knows they're Communists, so they're probably just going to yell at Kilgore for trying to deny it. 

That only leaves one other option: perhaps Ed Kilgore was trying to convince himself


============================================

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2026 ELECTIONS BILL MAHER COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK

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