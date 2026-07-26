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Hakeem Jeffries Reaches Stage Two of Democrat Denial Regarding New Jersey Election Fraud

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on July 26, 2026
Twitchy


We're not sure who first defined the steps and progression of Democrat denial, but whoever it was deserves a medal. Because those stages are now as axiomatic as Euclid's statement that a straight line can be drawn between any two points. 

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By now, everyone knows how it goes: 
1) It's not happening. 
2) It's happening, but it's so rare that it doesn't matter.
3) It's happening often and here's why that's a good thing.

Some people, like Christopher Rufo, have added a fourth stage: It's happening, and now we're going to make it mandatory. 

The Democrats haven't quite reached Stage 3 yet when it comes to voter fraud, but after New Jersey's recent massive election scandal that exposed thousands of non-citizens on the voter rolls and that hundreds of them have voted, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has officially planted himself firmly in Stage 2.

Watch: 

Jeffries must have missed the memo that New Jersey was just a 'software glitch.' He forgot to include that talking point.

But it's just a 'minor challenge,' everyone. Nothing to see here. 

That's a perfect illustration of the cycle of Democrat denial.

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But we found an even better one. 

Outstanding. Needs more clown makeup, though.

Notice how quickly Jeffries pivots to his TDS and away from his party being caught red-handed yet again.

That's his go-to move. 

Geraldo Rivera already tried that one. It did NOT go well for him. 

The problem with Jeffries is that he's not even very good at it, like the politician he tries to emulate. 

They don't call him 'Temu Obama' for nothing. 

If he ever has told the truth, we sure haven't seen it. 

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Yes, that is the next stage. 

And everyone knows that this is happening in FAR more states than just New Jersey. That's why so many of them are desperately fighting against giving Harmeet Dhillon and the Department of Justice access to their voter rolls. 

That will come if and when massive fraud is exposed in places like New York and California. 

Bank on it. 

Don't forget 'fascist.' Obviously, anyone who wants to investigate and eliminate fraud must be a fascist. 

Maybe even worse than Hitler. 

HAHAHA! 

We'd love to see that. It would be impossible for him, but we'd enjoy it just for the sweat that would start cascading down his forehead like Class V rapids in the Colorado River. 

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In the meantime, we'll keep watching for Jeffries and the Democrats to move on to Stage 3 of their denial.

But the Senate needs to pass the SAVE America Act before they are able to reach their ultimate goal of Stage 4: Non-citizen voting is happening, and now it's required. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES NEW JERSEY VOTER ID

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