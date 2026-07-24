DOJ's Harmeet Dhillon Puts a Final Nail in Coffin of the Left's 'Illegal Voting Is Rare' BS

The Democrats' "illegal voting is incredibly rare and not widespread" narrative took a hit again this month after it was discovered that thousands noncitizens in New Jersey had been registered to vote since at least 2023 and a few hundred of those actually voted.

Advertisement

Democrats and their media allies like to say that the SAVE America Act isn't necessary because "it's already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections." CNN's Jake Tapper did that very thing recently:

Here is CNN and Jake Tapper assuring Americans that non-citizen voting isn't a serious concern.



"Republicans are talking about a solution to a non-existent problem."



"This country does not have a problem of election security in any measurable level, and certainly not based on… pic.twitter.com/2stKox3IbA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2026

Oh really?

The Justice Department's Harmeet Dhillon disagrees:

Across the country, our government has identified hundreds of thousands of ineligible voters—so far.



With at least hundreds of non-citizens voting there, New Jersey is no exception! The @CivilRights Division @TheJusticeDept is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sEtgviz92Q — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) July 23, 2026

Gee, why wouldn't states the Democrats run want their voter rolls audited? It's a total mystery!

Considering some races are decided by just a few votes........ https://t.co/bQCLfrv4EZ — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) July 23, 2026

How many times have we heard the Democrat spin of "it wasn't enough to make a difference" put on stories like the one we just heard out of New Jersey?

Imagine if the 30 Democrat-controlled states would stop fighting the release of their voter roles and cooperate with the DOJ to secure them… — @amuse (@amuse) July 24, 2026

The problem is likely far worse than anybody knows and helps explain why the SAVE America Act is Democrat kryptonite.

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.