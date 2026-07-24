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DOJ's Harmeet Dhillon Puts a Final Nail in Coffin of the Left's 'Illegal Voting Is Rare' BS

Doug P. | 9:33 AM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Democrats' "illegal voting is incredibly rare and not widespread" narrative took a hit again this month after it was discovered that thousands noncitizens in New Jersey had been registered to vote since at least 2023 and a few hundred of those actually voted. 

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Democrats and their media allies like to say that the SAVE America Act isn't necessary because "it's already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections." CNN's Jake Tapper did that very thing recently:

Oh really?

The Justice Department's Harmeet Dhillon disagrees: 

Gee, why wouldn't states the Democrats run want their voter rolls audited? It's a total mystery!

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How many times have we heard the Democrat spin of "it wasn't enough to make a difference" put on stories like the one we just heard out of New Jersey?

The problem is likely far worse than anybody knows and helps explain why the SAVE America Act is Democrat kryptonite. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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DOJ HARMEET K. DHILLON ILLEGAL ALIEN NEW JERSEY VOTER ID

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