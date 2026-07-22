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Ratio Alert! Geraldo Rivera's Attempt to Make the NJ Voting 'Glitch' About Trump Is Getting Wrecked

Doug P. | 6:15 PM on July 22, 2026
Twitchy

The "it's already illegal for noncitizens to vote in U.S. elections so that never happens" crowd is once again in full spin mode after it was learned that thousands of noncitizens were registered to vote in New Jersey. Not only that, but about 400 of them reportedly cast ballots since 2023. The governor of New Jersey called it a computer glitch but that excuse might fall apart before too long. 

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Geraldo Rivera took the "but it didn't affect the outcome" approach and the Democrats will certainly appreciate the assistance. There's also the expected "Trump pounces" attempt. 

Really?

For something we're told never happens, it sure seems to happen a lot. But of course the real problem is Trump noticing. 

It never fails!

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Trump noticing is always the "threat to democracy," according to Democrats and their media helpers. 

"But that didn't affect the outcome" is the latest spin. 

However, the ratio might be closing in on a record.

It is impressive indeed. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress all while the Democrats do anything to try and prevent that from happening. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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