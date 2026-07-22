Ratio Alert! Geraldo Rivera's Attempt to Make the NJ Voting 'Glitch' About Trump Is Getting Wrecked

The "it's already illegal for noncitizens to vote in U.S. elections so that never happens" crowd is once again in full spin mode after it was learned that thousands of noncitizens were registered to vote in New Jersey. Not only that, but about 400 of them reportedly cast ballots since 2023. The governor of New Jersey called it a computer glitch but that excuse might fall apart before too long.

Advertisement

Geraldo Rivera took the "but it didn't affect the outcome" approach and the Democrats will certainly appreciate the assistance. There's also the expected "Trump pounces" attempt.

The 400 wrongful votes cast in New Jersey for president had no impact on the 2020 result. Biden won the Garden State in a rout with a margin of more than 700,000 votes. Still, it is just substantive enough to refuel the president’s obsession with “rigged elections.” — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2026

Really?

For something we're told never happens, it sure seems to happen a lot. But of course the real problem is Trump noticing.

Ah, those moving goalposts ... https://t.co/C0sZlqQQp5 — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) July 22, 2026

Step 1: It's not really happening



Step 2: Yeah, it's happening, but it's not a big deal <-- you are here



Step 3: It's a good thing, actually



Step 4: People freaking out about it are the real problem — Thom (@thombax) July 22, 2026

It never fails!

What if I were to tell you that the problem with 400 foreigners illegally voting in our elections, is not that Trump will point it out https://t.co/1gMotCDTEc — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 22, 2026

Trump noticing is always the "threat to democracy," according to Democrats and their media helpers.

The mental gymnastics is Olympic level 😂 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 22, 2026

400 (at least) real Americans had their votes canceled. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 22, 2026

"But that didn't affect the outcome" is the latest spin.

However, the ratio might be closing in on a record.

I’m here exclusively for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/ylSt140OYH — ShiningCityProud (@ShininCityProud) July 22, 2026

Damn that ratio 😂 — Jacob_173 (@173_jacob) July 22, 2026

It is impressive indeed.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress all while the Democrats do anything to try and prevent that from happening.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!