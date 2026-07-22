Scott Presler Thanks NJ's Dem Governor for Proving Why the SAVE Act MUST Become Law

As we told you yesterday, New Jersey officials are blaming a software error for nearly 7,000 noncitizens being added to the state's voter rolls. Governor Mikie Sherrill said that about 400 illegal votes have been cast since 2023. Yes indeed, that thing the Democrats say never happens happened again!

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The governor also tried to make it about Trump.

Last week I learned that a serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024, almost three years prior to my taking office. These individuals… — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) July 21, 2026

Trying to make illegal registration and/or voting in a Dem-run state about Trump is shameless but not unpredictable.

I want to underscore how seriously I take this matter. As a military veteran who swore an oath to defend our Constitution, and as a former federal prosecutor, I believe the integrity of our elections is fundamental to our democracy. I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen and the lack of transparency shown by those in charge at the time. This failure didn’t occur under my watch, but accountability starts now. I am taking action to prevent anything like it from occurring in the future and make sure those responsible are held accountable. As the Trump Administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain, I am ensuring we protect our elections. Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity. For more than ten years, he has worked to undermine Americans' faith in our elections by spreading lies about legitimate election results, attempting to overturn a free and fair election, encouraging an attack on our Capitol when he couldn't accept the will of the voters, and defunding election security at the federal level.

Scott Presler gave Sherrill a sarcastic round of applause for making some good points.

Thank you for proving that non-citizens are BOTH being registered to vote



& voting in our elections. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 21, 2026

Oh, and one more thing...

Thank you for admitting we need the SAVE America Act! — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 21, 2026

Thanks for helping make the case for the SAVE America Act, governor!

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and the Democrats will do anything to regain power.

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