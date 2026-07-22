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Scott Presler Thanks NJ's Dem Governor for Proving Why the SAVE Act MUST Become Law

Doug P. | 9:45 AM on July 22, 2026
Twitter

As we told you yesterday, New Jersey officials are blaming a software error for nearly 7,000 noncitizens being added to the state's voter rolls. Governor Mikie Sherrill said that about 400 illegal votes have been cast since 2023. Yes indeed, that thing the Democrats say never happens happened again!

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The governor also tried to make it about Trump. 

Trying to make illegal registration and/or voting in a Dem-run state about Trump is shameless but not unpredictable. 

I want to underscore how seriously I take this matter. As a military veteran who swore an oath to defend our Constitution, and as a former federal prosecutor, I believe the integrity of our elections is fundamental to our democracy. I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen and the lack of transparency shown by those in charge at the time. This failure didn’t occur under my watch, but accountability starts now. I am taking action to prevent anything like it from occurring in the future and make sure those responsible are held accountable. 

As the Trump Administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain, I am ensuring we protect our elections. Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity. For more than ten years, he has worked to undermine Americans' faith in our elections by spreading lies about legitimate election results, attempting to overturn a free and fair election, encouraging an attack on our Capitol when he couldn't accept the will of the voters, and defunding election security at the federal level.

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Scott Presler gave Sherrill a sarcastic round of applause for making some good points. 

Oh, and one more thing...

Thanks for helping make the case for the SAVE America Act, governor!

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and the Democrats will do anything to regain power.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MIKIE SHERRILL

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