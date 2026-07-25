Maine Democrats' Clown Car Continues: Favorite Troy Jackson May Not Be Eligible to Run for Senate



We're not sure what is going on up in the Pine Tree State, but we are enjoying watching the complete dumpster fire that is the Maine Democrat Party.

We're betting Republican Senator Susan Collins is enjoying it, too.

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The DNC has placed a huge target on Collins' seat, believing that it is one they can flip in the 2026 midterms. They started by labeling her a 'fascist,' then nominating a man with an actual SS death squad tattoo on his chest—which might have been the LEAST offensive thing about Graham Platner and his campaign.

After mounting scandals (but mostly low poll numbers) forced Platner out of the race, Maine Democrats held a forum for potential replacements. Yeah, that didn't go very well. The only thing anyone remembers from the forum is the man dressed as a woman named 'Ashley' Webb.

Of course, the forum was pure window dressing, since Maine already held its primary and whoever replaces Platner will be chosen by a committee, not by the voters. One of the favorites to assume Platner's place on the ballot has always been former state senator Troy Jackson, whose favorite hobby outside of logging seems to be hurling water bottles at women.

There have been rumors that more skeletons about Jackson would soon come tumbling out of his closet, but yesterday, Maine Republican Rep. James White dropped something even juicier: Jackson may not even be eligible to run for Senate this election cycle.

GOP Rep. James White (Maine) points out that Troy Jackson may not legally be eligible to be the nominee for Senate. pic.twitter.com/hKXGgBSMLo — Kat (@katagious2) July 24, 2026

WOMP, WOMP!

We're going to need an entire orchestra of sad trombones.

The issue White raised in his letter to Maine Secretary of State Shanna Bellows (who also has dropped out of the Senate race after glitching like Joe Biden at that candidate forum) is summarized below:

Maine has a "sore loser" law that says a candidate that runs for one office and loses cannot run for another office in the same cycle. After Graham Platner dropped out, Maine Dems are poised to nominate Troy Jackson. But Jackson ran for Governor (and lost the primary). Eligible? https://t.co/UhhWoQwjEN — Eric W. (@EWess92) July 25, 2026

Jackson's name was on the ballot for Governor in the June primary, as was Bellows and another Senate hopeful, Nirav Shah. Jackson received about 20 percent of the vote, but because Maine uses ranked choice voting and no candidate won a majority, he lost the RCV (with zero percent) to current nominee Hannah Pingree.

Bellows has some explaining to do, and she'd better hope she can do that better than she performed at the Senate forum.

@shennabellows will use this as a chance to screw voting taxpayers, yet again. I wondered how they were all able to just swap what race they were running for. — Andy the Builder (@207_Builder) July 24, 2026

We do not doubt that Bellows (or someone a lot smarter than her in the DNC) will find a loophole to declare Jackson eligible.

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Democrats just love democracy SO much, don't they?

Anyone think Shenna Bellows is going to follow the law? https://t.co/ze9OgVqBa2 — Lola M (@LolaMMaine) July 25, 2026

Not a chance.

But it is fun to watch the never-ending Keystone Kops reel that is the Maine Democrat Party.

Need more popcorn. — Kat (@katagious2) July 24, 2026

Paging Orville Redenbacher!

Maine's Democrat convention, where they will ignore voters and select the nominee, happens TODAY.

That doesn't give them much time to come up with a pretzel logic explanation of why Jackson should be eligible ... especially in Bellows' case.

Maine Dems are a disaster. — Crypto X (@grumps515) July 24, 2026

We're pretty sure we can call that the understatement of the year.

dude what spell did susan collins use https://t.co/dzkEKXVgs6 — North Carolina Patriot 🇺🇸 (@NC_Patri0t) July 24, 2026

My theory that Susan Collins is some sort of ancient trickster god that survived to the modern age remains undefeated. https://t.co/D0uSuTtxAn — Zac (@Zacbunchanumbrs) July 24, 2026

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Collins is indeed a political survivor. She always has been.

But in this case, we think it's less about her and more about just how dumb Maine Democrats are.

Then again, that's just what a trickster god would want us to think, isn't it?





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