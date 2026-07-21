NOT YOU! Pete Buttigieg Asks, 'Then What?' After Trump ... and He's Not Gonna' Like the Answers



We're not sure where Pete Buttigieg is falling yet in the brewing civil war in the Democrat Party between the establishment and the DSA, but we do know that he hasn't given up on wanting to be President.

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And we definitely know that Donald Trump still lives in his head, rent-free and 24/7.

In a recent speech to Florida Democrats, which is about as relevant a political group as 'White Dudes for Harris' turned out to be in 2024, Buttigieg asked the crowd to join him in his fever dream of the one day that will come when the Bad Orange Man will no longer be President.

We suppose we have to give him credit for not fantasizing about killing the President, as so many of his fellow Democrats do.

But even funnier than his quixotic vision of a Trump-free utopia was the question Buttigieg posed next:

After Trump, then what?

Donald Trump's departure from the political scene will come.



The most important question is: then what? pic.twitter.com/JssCTrCnxA — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 20, 2026

We don't need to tell anyone how this went over on social media.

Let's just say that X didn't give him the answers he was looking for.

Buttigieg does check off one of the required oppression boxes for today's Democrats in that he is gay (allegedly). But he is also a white man, and there is no way that either the old establishment or the new openly Communist wing of the party will pick a white man when choices like Kamala Harris and AOC are available to them.

That much is obvious.

But, of course, X also had to let Buttigieg know what WOULD come next.

No one knows yet if JD Vance will run or Marco Rubio will run. Or if they will run together. (It is highly unlikely that they will run against each other.)

But regardless of which one it is, or if Ron DeSantis steps up again, there's no doubt that any of the heirs apparent on the Republican side are far better—and far more relatable to the majority of Americans—than Buttigieg or anyone else on the Democrats' creaky bench.

Oh, we will be just fine, Petey. MAGA isn't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/alUyVt8VEr — 🌴🌞🇺🇸 Florida Mama🇺🇸🌞🌴 (@nickberoxbe1989) July 20, 2026

Just wait until Barron Trump is old enough to run for office.

CZ Then the Democrats will have absolutely nothing to pitch about all day. https://t.co/ht6mfR1JkL — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 20, 2026

Oh, but they will. We all know they will.

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No matter who comes next, one thing is for certain. Democrats will try to demonize him (or her) just as much as they have done with Trump for the past decade.

Then what? You’ll all try to turn whatever Republican comes after him into Hitler, that’s what. https://t.co/hdz2V9wXeO — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 20, 2026

Marco Rubio? Cuban Hitler?

That sounds kinda' cool, actually. We're looking forward to the left trying to pull that one off.

HA!

We're pretty sure many therapists are already rich enough to afford their own private jets, given how badly so many rich celebrities have suffered from TDS since 2016.

0% black vote says what 🤣😂 https://t.co/MKX3hYs8jd — Rory Miller (@RoryfromtheLand) July 21, 2026

OUCH!

That one stings, but it's not wrong. And it's one of many reasons why Buttigieg has no chance in 2028.

LOL.

That's sure to bring the young male vote back to the Democrats.

If there's one certainty in life, it is that leftists will always find a way to be miserable ... and try to make everyone else as miserable as they are.

But maybe Buttigieg should pump the brakes on his dream of a day in the near future when Democrats won't be obsessing about Trump every moment of their lives.

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After all ...

HAHAHA.

We couldn't resist. We know how much that one makes leftists blow a gasket.

In reality, the President will leave office in January 2029. We hope Trump's successor is one of the outstanding people he has in his second administration.

And while we are not Nostradamus, we feel pretty confident saying that no matter who comes after Trump, it will not be Pete Buttigieg.





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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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