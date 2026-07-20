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JB Pritzker Drops Some Heavy Thoughts About Being the Loudest Voice Against 'Tyranny'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on July 20, 2026
Meme


It's pretty incredible how many Democrat politicians can speak out so often (and so irrationally) against the Trump administration, given that he is a horrible tyrant. Some might even say -- and have said -- that he's worse than Hitler. 

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It's even more amazing when one of those politicians is Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who might be the least qualified man in America to try to flee from the Bad Orange Man's secret police.

This weekend, Pritzker was at it again, claiming that he wanted to be 'the loudest' voice against tyranny, so his grandkids would be proud of him. 

Do all Democrats now attend the Kamala Harris School of Public Oratory? Because that's a lot of words from Pritzker without actually saying anything. 

Then again, Democrats usually cannot get specific about the 'tyranny' under which they live or provide any concrete examples. They just want to inspire more violent revolutionaries like the one who attacked the ICE Field Office in New York City this morning. 

That's pretty much all he's got. 

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And that's just one weekend. Not exactly a legacy for grandchildren to be proud of. 

Pritzker should avoid reading Chicago police blotters to his grandchildren at bedtime. Talk about nightmare fuel. 

If not for the billions that Pritzker inherited, and his descendants will also likely inherit, we think they'd want to change their surname out of pure shame.

Remember, it can only be called 'tyranny' if it comes from a Republican. 

When much worse comes from a Democrat, it's just 'sparkling democracy.'

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Pritzker looks like he gets winded trying to tie his shoes. 

The Ozempic clearly is not working. 

LOL. 

We see what you did there with the word 'volume.'

What else can you say about a governor who protects violent illegal alien criminals instead of his own citizens like Sheridan Gorman

We're not sure that Pritzker is a tyrant, but we know he'd like to be. All of his past actions demonstrate that. 

Instead, we'll just call him the worst governor in America. 

At least the worst governor east of the Rockies. 

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Instead of focusing on being loud, maybe JB Pritzker should focus on not betraying his constituents with every anti-American policy he embraces. 

That, and eating more salads. Just not the Kamala-level type of word salads he loves to utter.

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER

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