JB Pritzker Drops Some Heavy Thoughts About Being the Loudest Voice Against 'Tyranny'



It's pretty incredible how many Democrat politicians can speak out so often (and so irrationally) against the Trump administration, given that he is a horrible tyrant. Some might even say -- and have said -- that he's worse than Hitler.

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It's even more amazing when one of those politicians is Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who might be the least qualified man in America to try to flee from the Bad Orange Man's secret police.

This weekend, Pritzker was at it again, claiming that he wanted to be 'the loudest' voice against tyranny, so his grandkids would be proud of him.

One day, my descendants will look back at this moment.



I want them to know that my voice was one of the loudest in the fight against tyranny. pic.twitter.com/Z6L3nrH3EN — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2026

Do all Democrats now attend the Kamala Harris School of Public Oratory? Because that's a lot of words from Pritzker without actually saying anything.

Then again, Democrats usually cannot get specific about the 'tyranny' under which they live or provide any concrete examples. They just want to inspire more violent revolutionaries like the one who attacked the ICE Field Office in New York City this morning.

If only you had a coherent and compelling message



"Orange man bad!"



[yeah, that's not it] — Lucky Sock (@LuckySock3) July 20, 2026

That's pretty much all he's got.

This is how your privileged Billionaire descendants will also have to remember you by pic.twitter.com/DQIgkGk4zc — TennisinPhilly🇺🇸 (@CBphillytennis) July 19, 2026

And that's just one weekend. Not exactly a legacy for grandchildren to be proud of.

More people die in Chicago every weekend than anywhere else in the USA. That’s his legacy. https://t.co/dP1MbIRU0u — Jerry ❤️ AMERICA (@jerr28090) July 20, 2026

Pritzker should avoid reading Chicago police blotters to his grandchildren at bedtime. Talk about nightmare fuel.

They’re gonna be so embarrassed https://t.co/IdvouCkLY9 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 20, 2026

If not for the billions that Pritzker inherited, and his descendants will also likely inherit, we think they'd want to change their surname out of pure shame.

Tyranny?

B****, please. You held onto “emergency powers” longer than any other executive office holder after the coof. https://t.co/TpMAJnRTdI — Marty (@martyguthrie) July 19, 2026

Remember, it can only be called 'tyranny' if it comes from a Republican.

When much worse comes from a Democrat, it's just 'sparkling democracy.'

Your side wants to make it a crime to make a movie criticizing a presidential candidate and tried to take away our right to vote for Trump. Sit all the way down.



I mean, seriously, you will get a heart attack if you exert too much, so you should sit down https://t.co/DgWozZspqP — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 20, 2026

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Pritzker looks like he gets winded trying to tie his shoes.

The Ozempic clearly is not working.

Nobody will question the volume you encompassed in the public discourse. https://t.co/03oaza9y5L — Nick Poché (@NickPocheVOTE) July 20, 2026

LOL.

We see what you did there with the word 'volume.'

One day his descendants will look back at this moment and realize JB Pritzker turned out to be a traitor to our country! https://t.co/P9glTIY88F — FOR HUMANITY (@EvelynM54111400) July 20, 2026

What else can you say about a governor who protects violent illegal alien criminals instead of his own citizens like Sheridan Gorman?

Says the corrupt tyrant that runs the Peoples Republic of Illinois! You are the totalitarian! pic.twitter.com/RVrg3ELQQl — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60) July 19, 2026

We're not sure that Pritzker is a tyrant, but we know he'd like to be. All of his past actions demonstrate that.

Instead, we'll just call him the worst governor in America.

At least the worst governor east of the Rockies.

It’s just disgusting how you are so full of yourself! You are a failed GRADE F governor the last 7 years! You did absolutely nothing for us but take from us to pay for your illegals! You will go down as the WORST governor Illinois has ever had! You will never be president! pic.twitter.com/MQu8yKblh0 — HollyMarie (@Hollymarie50) July 19, 2026

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Instead of focusing on being loud, maybe JB Pritzker should focus on not betraying his constituents with every anti-American policy he embraces.

That, and eating more salads. Just not the Kamala-level type of word salads he loves to utter.





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Thank You, Barbara Comstock, for Reminding Everyone That the Left Absolutely HATES Americans

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Socialists and the City: Cynthia Nixon Scores a Sweet NY Gig After Staying at a Holiday Inn Express

CNN National Security Hack Gets Called Out for Bogus Claim About Election Interference Docs

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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