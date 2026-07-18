'S-M-R-T': AOC Shares Some More of Her 'Common Wisdom' About Jim Crow and the US Senate



In case you missed it last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, and who has never lived outside of New York or Washington, DC, except for the four years she went to school in Boston, is now a bona fide Southern Belle. Or so her hilariously awful code-switching accent would have us believe.

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Maybe we just don't get it because AOC is so much smarter than everyone else in the country. She recently told America, after all, that she is a never-ending font of 'common wisdom.'

AOC: “A lot of what I was maligned for is now seen as common wisdom." pic.twitter.com/wmL1BPMvYD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

Oh, she's a never-ending font of something, alright.

In her continuing quest to educate America about a history that never happened, yesterday AOC delivered a lecture about the origins of the United States Senate.

We have to admit that we never knew the Senate was founded on Jim Crow. But it's true. Or something.

Rep. @AOC: The U.S. Senate "was founded on, uh, you know, Jim Crow"



(Jim Crow came 174 years after the Senate) pic.twitter.com/33TfEn9GQg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2026

In her desperation to cozy up to the radical DSA wing of her party, which wants to abolish the Senate (along with America in general), it might have helped if AOC had done some studying on this subject.

But she embodies the self-awareness-free Left: Never let your ignorance diminish your confidence.

AOC is basically like a bot that was trained on two phrases—“that’s Jim Crow” and “the billionaires are bad”—and that spits them out at random. https://t.co/o5r4RdorF1 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) July 17, 2026

We think she's in desperate need of a software upgrade.

They definitely don't come any dumber than this virtue signaling airhead https://t.co/kGWW4dV0eW — KJW (@Hawkesbay69) July 17, 2026

That sounds like a challenge.

And we're betting that Mazie Hirono is up to it.

She makes my head hurt with this level of stupid. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 17, 2026

Nine out of 10 doctors agree that too much AOC can lead to severe mental illness.

(The tenth doctor didn't respond to the survey, as he was too busy telling some parents that their daughter is a boy.)

HA!

Hilariously, Mehdi Hasan tried to ride in on his high horse to defend AOC's ignorance.

Pure rightwing misinformation and lying here from this guy Tom Elliott.

She doesn’t say in the clip that the US Senate was founded on Jim Crow. @AOC says the Senate *filibuster* is a product of the Jim Crow era - which indeed it is in its modern form.



Stop shamelessly lying. https://t.co/7i2YALlc9q — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 18, 2026

That's nice, except for a few pesky facts. She WAS referring to the Senate, not just the filibuster. Moreover, the filibuster has existed since 1789, and when it was given its modern name in the 1850s, it had nothing to do with Jim Crow.

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Every time Hasan speaks (or tweets), we have to laugh at the fact that he wrote a book called Win Every Argument.

Again, even the corrected statement is wrong.



The filibuster has been around almost as long as the senate. — The Tasteless Gentleman (@SarHandicrapper) July 18, 2026

The next thing we know, AOC and Hasan will claim that the Founders fought the American Revolution against the billionaire oligarchy.

Oh, wait. She already did that.

I'm convinced there aren't many elected officials, from the White House down to local city councils, who could pass an 11th-grade New York State Regents exam in Government. I'll go a step further. I think a fair number would struggle with a 6th-grade social studies final. https://t.co/hUD0EoKQQN — J.C. Polanco, Esq. (@JCPolancoNYC) July 17, 2026

AOC would struggle with spelling 'cat,' even if you spotted her the C and the T.

We feel you, enraged kitten. We feel you.

This woman is a glimmering example why shoes come with Velcro closures. https://t.co/SMqIgkJAcv — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 17, 2026

Are we sure she would know how to operate those?

Are they more complicated than a garbage disposal?

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Who is dumber, AOC or Kamala Harris? https://t.co/3IkuldW5ne — El Jefe de Colorado Tweets (@jefe_tweets) July 17, 2026

OOF.

Now, that is a difficult question.

As Senator John Kennedy famously said, AOC is the reason that shampoo bottles come with instructions.

(Kennedy also accurately labelled AOC and Zohran Mamdani as those kids from school who ate paste. LOL.)

It will need to be a pop-up book, written in crayon.

Everytime she speaks, someone somewhere loses IQ points. https://t.co/KfLFrbuyu7 — The Jewish Katniss (@themockingjew) July 18, 2026

Democrats don't "know" things about history. They just have a cast of bad guys that they use as caricatures for Republicans. https://t.co/dto4IknEmA — Kishon Fisherman (@KishonFisherman) July 18, 2026

Of course, even if AOC wasn't historically ignorant about the Senate, we're betting she also doesn't know that Jim Crow laws were a creation of her own Democrat Party.

This is what happens when you don’t teach basic U.S. history. https://t.co/uKthntUVoL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 18, 2026

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With all due respect to Senator Cruz, it's much worse than that.

AOC is what happens when someone didn't read those shampoo instructions and drank the bottle instead.





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