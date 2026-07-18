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'S-M-R-T': AOC Shares Some More of Her 'Common Wisdom' About Jim Crow and the US Senate

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on July 18, 2026


In case you missed it last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, and who has never lived outside of New York or Washington, DC, except for the four years she went to school in Boston, is now a bona fide Southern Belle. Or so her hilariously awful code-switching accent would have us believe. 

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Maybe we just don't get it because AOC is so much smarter than everyone else in the country. She recently told America, after all, that she is a never-ending font of 'common wisdom.'

Oh, she's a never-ending font of something, alright. 

In her continuing quest to educate America about a history that never happened, yesterday AOC delivered a lecture about the origins of the United States Senate. 

We have to admit that we never knew the Senate was founded on Jim Crow. But it's true. Or something. 

In her desperation to cozy up to the radical DSA wing of her party, which wants to abolish the Senate (along with America in general), it might have helped if AOC had done some studying on this subject. 

But she embodies the self-awareness-free Left: Never let your ignorance diminish your confidence. 

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We think she's in desperate need of a software upgrade. 

That sounds like a challenge. 

And we're betting that Mazie Hirono is up to it. 

Nine out of 10 doctors agree that too much AOC can lead to severe mental illness. 

(The tenth doctor didn't respond to the survey, as he was too busy telling some parents that their daughter is a boy.)

HA! 

Hilariously, Mehdi Hasan tried to ride in on his high horse to defend AOC's ignorance. 

That's nice, except for a few pesky facts. She WAS referring to the Senate, not just the filibuster. Moreover, the filibuster has existed since 1789, and when it was given its modern name in the 1850s, it had nothing to do with Jim Crow. 

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Every time Hasan speaks (or tweets), we have to laugh at the fact that he wrote a book called Win Every Argument. 

The next thing we know, AOC and Hasan will claim that the Founders fought the American Revolution against the billionaire oligarchy. 

Oh, wait. She already did that. 

AOC would struggle with spelling 'cat,' even if you spotted her the C and the T. 

We feel you, enraged kitten. We feel you. 

Are we sure she would know how to operate those? 

Are they more complicated than a garbage disposal? 

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OOF. 

Now, that is a difficult question. 

As Senator John Kennedy famously said, AOC is the reason that shampoo bottles come with instructions

(Kennedy also accurately labelled AOC and Zohran Mamdani as those kids from school who ate paste. LOL.)

It will need to be a pop-up book, written in crayon. 

Of course, even if AOC wasn't historically ignorant about the Senate, we're betting she also doesn't know that Jim Crow laws were a creation of her own Democrat Party. 

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With all due respect to Senator Cruz, it's much worse than that. 

AOC is what happens when someone didn't read those shampoo instructions and drank the bottle instead. 

============================================

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