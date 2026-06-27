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Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed as Sage-Like and Scholarly

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:01 AM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Kyle Green

Democratic Socialists (DSA) are making inroads into the Democrat Party. This has emboldened fellow DSA member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to declare that her ignorant political ideas are now perceived as ‘common wisdom.’ Of course, that’s utter madness. But that’s not going to stop AOC from taking an unearned victory lap.

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Here she is declaring she’s now a wise Latina. (WATCH)

Not the world, just the Democrat Party with its rising DSA stars.

Posters decided to review AOC’s past ideas and actions, which she now says are viewed as ‘common wisdom.’

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‘Get away from here, you good-paying jobs,’ AOC wisely screamed.

Commenters remember AOC demonstrating how worldly-wise she is back in February. (WATCH)

AOC’s ‘common wisdom’ is turning the whole world upside down!

Some posters are demanding a DNA test for the DSA darling. Put away your pencil, AOC. It's not that kind of test!

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Are we sure they’re not related?

Posters say AOC is like one of those people with an ‘increase your vocabulary’ daily calendar. Today’s word is ‘wisdom.’

It could easily be ‘commies is dumb.’

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AMAZON DEMOCRAT PARTY VENEZUELA

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