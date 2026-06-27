Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed as Sage-Like and Scholarly

Democratic Socialists (DSA) are making inroads into the Democrat Party. This has emboldened fellow DSA member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to declare that her ignorant political ideas are now perceived as ‘common wisdom.’ Of course, that’s utter madness. But that’s not going to stop AOC from taking an unearned victory lap.
Here she is declaring she’s now a wise Latina. (WATCH)
AOC: “A lot of what I was maligned for is now seen as common wisdom." pic.twitter.com/wmL1BPMvYD— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026
‘Common Wisdom’ is always the first thing that pops into my mind whenever someone mentions AOC.— Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) June 27, 2026
The world must have taken a turn for the worse if AOC's outrageous views are now common wisdom.— Francisco G. O. Lon (@FranciscoG84692) June 27, 2026
Not the world, just the Democrat Party with its rising DSA stars.
Posters decided to review AOC’s past ideas and actions, which she now says are viewed as ‘common wisdom.’
Yep @AOC that’s it…open borders, running Amazon out of NY, supporting terrorist filth, not knowing anything about foreign policy, coddling violent criminals & stealing from your campaign to pay your man….all wisdom…— LucilleBelle (@lucille_belle) June 27, 2026
Does that include the $3 BILLION economic loss in your genius Amazon opposition too?? @AOC— Tony (@tonelaw) June 27, 2026
Her "common wisdom" was to chase away thousands of Amazon jobs from her district and brag about it.— Jalander (@Jaland1185) June 27, 2026
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‘Get away from here, you good-paying jobs,’ AOC wisely screamed.
Commenters remember AOC demonstrating how worldly-wise she is back in February. (WATCH)
AOC: The US shouldn't engage in actions like the one against Maduro just because Venezuela is “below the equator."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2026
Venezuela is not below the equator.
Got a round of applause anyway. pic.twitter.com/CMn9m154zZ
I’ll take world geography for $1000 Alex.— joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) June 27, 2026
AOC claims Venezuela is below the equator. pic.twitter.com/EtRghMHxhW
June 27, 2026
AOC’s ‘common wisdom’ is turning the whole world upside down!
Some posters are demanding a DNA test for the DSA darling. Put away your pencil, AOC. It's not that kind of test!
Are we sure she isn't Kamala Harris's long lost daughter?— Common Sense (@djmart2000) June 27, 2026
twin sister to Harris.— codename (@Codename_12345) June 27, 2026
They both use words they don’t know what they mean or just put whatever today and say it is “common” for “wisdom” person.
Even Kammy the dingbat thinks that funny. pic.twitter.com/eVlhFNbfe5— Dani (@SpyGlass23) June 27, 2026
Are we sure they’re not related?
Posters say AOC is like one of those people with an ‘increase your vocabulary’ daily calendar. Today’s word is ‘wisdom.’
She's got the IQ of a rutabaga which is why she's confusing "trendy" with "wisdom." Nothing AOC has ever said could be remotely described as wise.— Ebersmoll 🇺🇸 (@50mmFR) June 27, 2026
It always seems like when AOC learns a new word She tries to show off her new vocabulary— Rtgoddess2 (@rtgoddess2) June 27, 2026
Wisdom & AOC 😂
June 27, 2026
I think she misspoke, I don't think she meant " common wisdom" what she meant to say was— Ron M (@onetruthofmany) June 27, 2026
Commie Wisdom https://t.co/snTeyOSbgy
It could easily be ‘commies is dumb.’
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