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AOC Says Black Representatives Are Being Wiped Out In Tennessee, Forgets Dem Steve Cohen Is White

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:58 AM on May 09, 2026

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently doesn’t know who her fellow representative from Memphis, Tennessee, is. In her haste to call Republicans ‘racists’ for eliminating genuinely racist race-based congressional districts, AOC failed to acknowledge that the racially-drawn and black-majority 9th congressional district has elected white Democrat Steve Cohen over black Democrat and Republican opponents for almost 20 years. With redrawn maps, black Memphians could soon have a black representative. But to the horror of Democrats, she'll be a Republican.

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Here’s AOC. (WATCH)

They say ‘ignorance is bliss,’ which means AOC would have to be one of the most blissful individuals on Earth.

Posters wonder how AOC has forgotten Cohen, since his main claim to fame is that he’s a white Democrat who represents a densely black district.

A few times, but likely not on purpose.

Despite representing a majority-black district, no one would mistake Cohen for anything but an old white dude, no matter how much he panders.

Cohen has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2007, and AOC has been there since 2018. Surely she’s crossed paths with Cohen over the last eight years.

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The Republican most likely to replace Cohen in the 9th congressional district (now that maps are being redrawn) is Charlotte Bergmann. She’s run against Cohen six times since 2010, unsuccessfully.

If Bergmann wins, Democrats are going to try to convince their voters that she doesn’t count as a black representative because she’s a Republican. Many black Democrats will rudely question her blackness for the same reason. 

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY

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