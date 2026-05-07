Rep. Steve Cohen Says Tennessee's Insane New Maps Would Destroy the Black Community's Voice

There's a special session at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, and things are getting rowdy as Democrats rail against the new proposed congressional district map. As we reported earlier, State Rep. Justin Pearson of the "Tennessee Three" got in the face of state troopers who were removing his brother from the chamber, screaming racial slurs and dropping F-bombs.

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Rep. Steve Cohen, a white man, currently represents Memphis, and he's calling the new map "insane" and charging that it's a "blatant, corrupt power grab" that would destroy the black community's voice.

This is insane.



The GOP's newly proposed TN Congressional maps would have people in Shelby County all the way to Williamson County—200+ miles apart—being "represented" by the same Congressman.



It's a blatant, corrupt power grab that would destroy the Black community's and our… https://t.co/fBZu6Lf8sj — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) May 6, 2026

A proposed Community Note reads that "Tennessee's 7th congressional district from 2003-2013, drawn under Democratic control, also connected parts of Shelby County to Williamson County over 200 miles apart."

Put the chicken in the bucket. pic.twitter.com/6oCQV2XPSV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2026

That map is finger-lickin good. pic.twitter.com/EfgCRqPnWX — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 6, 2026

Are you the current voice of the black community? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) May 6, 2026

Cry more, bitch. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 7, 2026

You're just mad you will be out of a job. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) May 6, 2026

"The GOP's proposed TN maps would have people in Shelby all the way to Williamson —200+ miles apart—being "represented" by the same Congressman."



Oh my God...really?!?



Know how far apart Baton Rouge & Shreveport are, Steve?



246 miles.



I guess...That's (D)ifferent. pic.twitter.com/rOG1U7Ffeg — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) May 6, 2026

Racial demagoguery now comes with a price, it appears. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 6, 2026

Stop pretending to fight for us. We don't need your old white liberal racist ass. — Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) May 6, 2026

From 2003 to 2013 the Denocrat map did the same thing. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) May 6, 2026

Bummer. Will you lose your seat? Because you should lose your seat. That's all I care about. You can eat KFC at home from now on. — Whatevs (@_Papa_Joe_) May 6, 2026

It’s a great redistricting map. It’s legal and not based on race. — JeanTF (@patrioticwoman3) May 7, 2026

LOL. “They’re eliminating my job. This is insane!” Hahaha. You suck, Steve — Shaun Donovan (@Rockandopera) May 6, 2026

It’s insane that this is blowing up in your face

This is what panic looks like — m keeley (@whonoeswhat) May 7, 2026

Sorry about your illegal discriminatory maps, cry harder about it — PNWxNobody (@PNWxNOBODY) May 6, 2026

There are a lot of Democrats crying in the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday. Now they know what it feels like to be a Republican in New England.

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