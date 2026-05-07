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Rep. Steve Cohen Says Tennessee's Insane New Maps Would Destroy the Black Community's Voice

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 07, 2026
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There's a special session at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, and things are getting rowdy as Democrats rail against the new proposed congressional district map. As we reported earlier, State Rep. Justin Pearson of the "Tennessee Three" got in the face of state troopers who were removing his brother from the chamber, screaming racial slurs and dropping F-bombs

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Rep. Steve Cohen, a white man, currently represents Memphis, and he's calling the new map "insane" and charging that it's a "blatant, corrupt power grab" that would destroy the black community's voice.

A proposed Community Note reads that "Tennessee's 7th congressional district from 2003-2013, drawn under Democratic control, also connected parts of Shelby County to Williamson County over 200 miles apart."

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There are a lot of Democrats crying in the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday. Now they know what it feels like to be a Republican in New England.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY TENNESSEE

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