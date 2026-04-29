Map Flap: CNN’s Laura Coates Calls SCOTUS VRA Ruling ‘Illogical’ As Dems Double Down on Racism

Wednesday was a bad day for racism and a good one for equality, but you wouldn’t know it by watching the legacy media. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were sent spiraling after the United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against racially-based congressional districts that were previously allowed under the Voting Rights Act. The decision throws out a controversial congressional district in Louisiana and could force redistricting in several Southern states to the Republican Party's benefit.

Advertisement

CNN’s Laura Coates was upset with the decision, saying it doesn't make sense. (READ)

CNN’s Laura Coates moans that Democrats are fighting “totally illogical conclusions” by SCOTUS after ruling against racial gerrymandering. “Alito essentially arguing that there's been so much progress that a lot of these rules related to having race-based endeavors to equality and voting are almost passé." Media meltdown is in full swing.

Here’s what that mini-freakout looked like on CNN. (WATCH)

CNN’s Laura Coates moans that Democrats are fighting “totally illogical conclusions” by SCOTUS after ruling against racial gerrymandering.



“Alito essentially arguing that there's been so much progress that a lot of these rules related to having race based endeavors to equality… pic.twitter.com/dIoCb8LnvV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

Because she's a legal scholar 😂 — Skippy (@MediaBiasXXX) April 29, 2026

Alito vs Coates. Who ya got — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

Coates has a background in law, but we’re going to side with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas on this one.

Republicans, with their focus on individualism and not identity politics, are celebrating the ruling. An elected black Republican says he’s a living example of why race-based districts need to end.

I'm a black Republican who currently represents a majority-white district in the Ohio State House and am running to represent a majority-white district in Congress. The idea that black Americans need special districts carved out just for them is complete nonsense. It's a violation of the law and blatantly unconstitutional. Glad the Supreme Court made the right decision. — Rep. Josh Williams (@JoshWilliamsOH) April 29, 2026

The absolute racism in the Democrat response to SCOTUS ruling is honestly impressive. They literally think black = democrat. They do not recognize the fact that a person of color could vote Republican. — Jose Espresso 🐯 (@EspressoJose) April 29, 2026

Finally, we are approaching the goal of a color blind society. The idea that fixing past racism by legislating racism never made sense. — Freddy C. (@RealPhreddy) April 29, 2026

The Democrat Party’s days of pretending to wield racism as a bludgeon for good are over. Sorry, racists.

Posters say all signs point to the Supreme Court making the right ruling.

Liberal complaints = We are doing something right. — Upside Down World (@80s_Patriot) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

If you've lost CNN, you know it's good for the country. — Short on Cash (@Unkept_Republic) April 29, 2026

That's the gauge for WINNING! — clhinze (@clhinze) April 29, 2026

With the decision allowing America to enter the 21st century, Democrats are now doubling down on racism because their party desperately needs it to survive. Hopefully, more voters will finally see Democrats for who they truly are.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.