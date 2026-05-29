VIP
Christians: Stop Equating Paxton's Personal Sins with Talarico's Outright Heresy
Cough Once and Suddenly You Hate Open-Air Drug Markets: Pratt's Epic New Video...
Platner’s Phony War Grievance: Volunteered for Combat, Ignored His Parents, Then Blamed Su...
What Happened to the Man Who Built CNN Should Terrify Every American Over...
Maria Shriver Fears for Future of 'Free Press' (Translation: The Dem Propaganda Machine...
Symone Sanders Slams DNC's F-Bomb Social Media Meltdown — And the Defenders Pile...
Anti-ICE Rioters Arrested As Loser Dems Roasted Outside Detention Center
VIP
Clay Travis Uses Ken Paxton Ad and a Sideways Jasmine Crockett 'Compliment' to...
Obama's 'Pod Save Bros' Laugh As Jill Biden Admits She Thought Joe Was...
BRO, Do You Even History?! Ro Khanna SCHOOLED After Comparing Nazi Tat Democrat...
'You're BOTH Commies'! Kennedy SAVAGES Karen Bass for Bragging About Hanoi Jane's Endorsem...
Tantrum-Throwing Bulwarker Thinks Defining the Word 'Vegan' Somehow HELPS James Talarico a...
Hillary Clinton Trips Over Fellow Libs (One Named Bill) While Ranting About Trump...
Mary Katharine Ham's Mockery of No Kings Losers Protesting on Trump's Birthday Is...

Jill Biden’s Family Image Rehab Tour Crumbles: Even Dems and Ex-Aides Aren’t Buying the 'Decency' Ploy

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It seems Jill Biden's latest appearance on the interview cycle is to somehow rehab the family image. 

Advertisement

There's just one problem: Biden's former aides aren't buying it and don't plan to go to bat for them.

Oh, she was lying both then and now. The Bidens always lie.

This is wishful thinking. The Bidens are hardly decent.

Biden ruined a man's life claiming he killed his wife. He's a terrible old man.

Recommended

Cough Once and Suddenly You Hate Open-Air Drug Markets: Pratt's Epic New Video Is Political Ad Gold
justmindy
Advertisement

He never took responsibility for his failings or his terrible health. 

That's the reality of the crash that killed Biden's first wife.

Advertisement

So, Democrats.

And he's never changed. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cough Once and Suddenly You Hate Open-Air Drug Markets: Pratt's Epic New Video Is Political Ad Gold
justmindy
'You're BOTH Commies'! Kennedy SAVAGES Karen Bass for Bragging About Hanoi Jane's Endorsement and DAMN
Sam J.
Symone Sanders Slams DNC's F-Bomb Social Media Meltdown — And the Defenders Pile On
justmindy
Mary Katharine Ham's Mockery of No Kings Losers Protesting on Trump's Birthday Is Simply SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
Platner’s Phony War Grievance: Volunteered for Combat, Ignored His Parents, Then Blamed Susan Collins
justmindy
Maria Shriver Fears for Future of 'Free Press' (Translation: The Dem Propaganda Machine Just Took a Hit)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cough Once and Suddenly You Hate Open-Air Drug Markets: Pratt's Epic New Video Is Political Ad Gold justmindy
Advertisement