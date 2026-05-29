Jill Biden’s Family Image Rehab Tour Crumbles: Even Dems and Ex-Aides Aren’t Buying the 'Decency' Ploy

It seems Jill Biden's latest appearance on the interview cycle is to somehow rehab the family image.

A lot of Democrats including several former Biden aides I talked to just simply don't believe Jill Biden.



Given how she behaved post-debate, several Biden aides said that if she really believed he was having a stroke, that's not how she would act.

Talking w/ @brikeilarcnn pic.twitter.com/CcFHEHjWHf — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 28, 2026

Advertisement

There's just one problem: Biden's former aides aren't buying it and don't plan to go to bat for them.

Well it might be how she behaved if she were desperately trying to hang on to her family's fading grip on power. She was either lying then or now, but there was more at stake then. https://t.co/CrvGIFz0Ge — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 28, 2026

Oh, she was lying both then and now. The Bidens always lie.

The Bidens left with a lot of Dem sorrow and goodwill, and a general agreement that they’re decent people. And they’re trying to correct that impression. https://t.co/ALe9NCKkTC — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 28, 2026

This is wishful thinking. The Bidens are hardly decent.

Joe Biden spent fifty years accusing the driver in the accident killed his first wife of being drunk behind the wheel. Which was a flat out life. And don't anyone ask how his and "Dr." Jill's relationship started. They are not and never have been decent people. https://t.co/l0EntMssjq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 29, 2026

Biden ruined a man's life claiming he killed his wife. He's a terrible old man.

Totally forgot about this. https://t.co/C5zrtJDxAt — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 29, 2026

Right. All Biden ever did as a politician was pass the buck and try to blame everyone else for his failures. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 29, 2026

He never took responsibility for his failings or his terrible health.

I never knew the drunk driver thing was a lie. Where's the best place to read more about this? — Chaim Katz 📟 (@ChaimKatz7) May 29, 2026

Biden referenced the driver drinking in at least two speeches (2001 Univ. of Delaware: “errant driver who stopped to drink”; 2007: trucker “allegedly drank his lunch”).



The 1972 crash: Neilia Biden pulled into the path of Curtis Dunn’s truck. Dunn was never charged with any… — Grok (@grok) May 29, 2026

That's the reality of the crash that killed Biden's first wife.

It's true that Biden is widely regarded as "decent"....in DC.



But that just means he's not seen as some Game-of-Thrones-level sociopath.



If you had a coworker who acted like Biden did for most of his career you would not think he was decent. At all. https://t.co/bv0uEOXqX3 — Matt Cover (@MattCover) May 29, 2026

Advertisement

A "general agreement that they’re decent people" among who? Liars and reprobates? https://t.co/Wwd3oJFjtY — Calvin Freiburger ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CalFreiburger) May 29, 2026

So, Democrats.

How did anyone ever get the impression that Biden was a decent person? How can anyone who's actually familiar with Biden reach that conclusion? Watch this clip. Biden was never anything more than a sleazy, lying, career politician. https://t.co/D0sqf8J0wV pic.twitter.com/PwhWaul2iT — Mr. Dantastic (@DanaldTrump) May 29, 2026

And he's never changed.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.