Equator Locator? AOC Stuns Munich Crowd With Her Geographical ‘Knowledge’ of South America

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was embarrassing our nation on the world stage over the weekend. While speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, she attacked President Donald Trump’s recent capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. What she accomplished was proving that she skipped her geography class.

Despite what AOC asserts, Venezuela is not south of the Equator. (WATCH)

She’s definitely the next Einstein.

Posters noticed that at least one person in the crowd appeared to have doubts about AOC’s global knowledge.

Everything about AOC is definitely upside down.

Commenters say AOC’s equator flub wasn’t her only fail over the weekend.

Her Taiwan response was a word salad that makes Kamala Harris sound coherent.

Posters say AOC’s Equator flub is largely getting a pass from the legacy media for obvious reasons.

We love the sarcasm. ‘Worldliness’ and ‘authenticity’ are two words we would never associate with AOC. The media will mention her ‘stumbles’ in passing, but won’t harp on them like they would if an ‘R’ followed her name.

