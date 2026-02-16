Equator Locator? AOC Stuns Munich Crowd With Her Geographical ‘Knowledge’ of South America

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was embarrassing our nation on the world stage over the weekend. While speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, she attacked President Donald Trump’s recent capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. What she accomplished was proving that she skipped her geography class.

Advertisement

Despite what AOC asserts, Venezuela is not south of the Equator. (WATCH)

BREAKING - AOC is being ruthlessly mocked after claiming action can’t be taken against Venezuela because it’s “below the equator.”



Leader of the democrat party everyone. pic.twitter.com/G2BFBoZwPe — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 16, 2026

See, she doesn’t get applause for being unable to find Venezuela on a map. She gets applause for using the word “equator.” pic.twitter.com/ir3W8Dfyyk — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) February 16, 2026

She's wicked smart... 🙄 — Author James Greer (@JimnLke) February 16, 2026

She’s definitely the next Einstein.

Posters noticed that at least one person in the crowd appeared to have doubts about AOC’s global knowledge.

Guy checking a map on his phone…. pic.twitter.com/Xmx4tvbmQk — ChappaquiddickDrinker (@ChappaquidTeddy) February 16, 2026

In AOC’s defense, if you turn the map upside down Venezuela is below the equator.



Come on guys, she’s a bartender not a cartographer. https://t.co/Z0i1WMUCuz pic.twitter.com/PQTJ6B9vQD — Jason Jones (@jonesville) February 16, 2026

Everything about AOC is definitely upside down.

Commenters say AOC’s equator flub wasn’t her only fail over the weekend.

AOC really showing her foreign policy chops this week:



- Fails History with 101 by not understanding that Spain introduced horses to Mexico (presumably she understands that Spain introduced Spanish to Mexico?)



- Fails Geography 101 regarding where Venezuela is located. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 16, 2026

Fails to show any appreciation for the successes of Western civilization and acts like the wokest undergrad at a third tier college. — De Vere (@DeVere_2022) February 16, 2026

PS- Not to mention that AOC apparently never contemplated a foreign policy position on China - Taiwan.



My guess it’s tossup whether or not she can even locate Taiwan on a map. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 16, 2026

Her Taiwan response was a word salad that makes Kamala Harris sound coherent.

Posters say AOC’s Equator flub is largely getting a pass from the legacy media for obvious reasons.

“Don’t know much ‘bout geography”



Current forecast: partly stupid with an IQ at 4 below zero. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 16, 2026

Imagine the media field day they’d be having if a right winger said this stuff. Non-stop 48 hour news cycle. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2026

Advertisement

Reminds me of Dan Quail and the infamous “potatoe” spelling. 😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 16, 2026

Love the fake accent when she says Venezuela. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 16, 2026

I love it when she flips the switch on that. Really helps emphasize her worldliness and authenticity. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2026

We love the sarcasm. ‘Worldliness’ and ‘authenticity’ are two words we would never associate with AOC. The media will mention her ‘stumbles’ in passing, but won’t harp on them like they would if an ‘R’ followed her name.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is making a comeback in America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.