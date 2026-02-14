Kamala 2.0? AOC Faceplants In Germany While Trying to Answer a Question About China and Taiwan



We haven't heard a whole lot from America's favorite big booty Latina, Sandy Cortez, recently, after she spent months flying around America in first class and on private jets to whine about 'rich people.'

In her absence, many members of Congress have tried to step up and claim the title of Stupidest Politician in Washington (Jasmine Crockett always being a strong contender). But the queen does not like to suffer usurpers, so we're happy to see AOC back -- this time on the international stage -- to reclaim her crown.

This weekend, AOC traveled to Europe to bolster her foreign relations credentials (of which she has none), possibly as a prelude to running for President -- or at least stealing Chuck Schumer's Senate seat away from him.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to offer her foreign policy vision at the Munich Security Conference as speculation grows about her political future. https://t.co/nMLUF4S2ET — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 13, 2026

Wait. AOC has a 'foreign policy vision'?

LOL. Hang on. We need to make some popcorn for this.

Well, why don't we check in with her and see how well she did in explaining her 'vision' to Germany?

Here it is:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Rep. AOC just SELF-DESTRUCTED while trying to represent America in Germany



"Should the US commit troops to defend Taiwan?"



AOC: "Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th-I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very… pic.twitter.com/VfT98vKhZY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

... longstanding, um, policy."



WTF?! They're gonna run her for president? LMAO. Brutal.

Ho ... Leee ... S***!

Kamala Harris just saw that clip and said, 'Wow, this lady is dumb.'

Hank Johnson just issued a huge sigh of relief while waiting for Guam to tip over.

Miss Teen USA just called up Caitlin Upton and told her she's off the hook for the worst public answer to a question ever.

Ladies and gentlemen: THE QUEEN IS BACK!

Me: Kamala may be one of the worst candidates to ever run for president.



AOC: Hold my um, uh, cerveza. https://t.co/2sZCs3JxA3 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 14, 2026

Kamala is dumber than a box of coconuts, but when AOC puts her (lack of) mind to it, no one can hold a candle to her. She is the all-time champ.

She took Harris's briefing book with her. pic.twitter.com/ifvEwI86Ro — R T (@RDog861) February 13, 2026

'You see, Taiwan is a country. And China is a much larger country, next to Taiwan ...'

Harris-esque word salad. Which is no surprise to anyone who has paid attention. https://t.co/HuzZL99cUY — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 14, 2026

Oh, we've been paying attention. We haven't forgotten how stupid AOC is.

We've just been trying to spread the wealth among her fellow Democrat morons.

Isn't that what Democrats want us to do? Redistribute wealth?

Without a script and preprogrammed talking points AOC is an exposed lifeboat at sea. Please run for president in 2028. You'll make Kamala look like a savant. https://t.co/Wepnb9WhiC — John Fund (@johnfund) February 13, 2026

If she does run for President, it will be a campaign more scripted and controlled than we even saw from Biden in 2020 or Harris in 2024.

We didn't think that was possible, but after this answer, there is no way Democrats will let AOC go anywhere or say anything without the tightest leash in history.

This was a very presidential answer. If Kamala had been president. https://t.co/oadSGSWX0v — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) February 14, 2026

Just in case anyone needed a reminder of the nightmare America dodged in 2024.

Is anyone surprised? Not I. Afterall AOC admitted in this 2018 interview she's not an expert on geopolitics. Stumble, fumble, flub, bungle. Lolpic.twitter.com/CZAx5VuhSL — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) February 14, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHA.

That, of course, is a parody video from the great Allie Beth Stuckey, but it's pretty accurate regardless.

pic.twitter.com/3p2yI26zzt — Stop the Earth I want to get off! (IFBAP) (@RaffiKalem54397) February 13, 2026

LOL.

We can always count on John Kennedy for a good zinger.

Made-up quote or something AOC actually said?

It's pretty difficult to tell the difference, isn't it?

As we noted above, she's not the queen for nothing.

Dems watching this: YAAASS KWEEN SLAY SO PRESIDENTIAL https://t.co/kRCK08QRhq — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 14, 2026

They don't care. 'Blue no matter who' voters are just as dumb as AOC. They would vote for a single-celled organism if it has a (D) after its name.

As Kamala demonstrated in 2024.

It really does hurt to listen to her answer. (And just imagine how the people of Taiwan feel after hearing ... that.)

As Ricky Gervais (maybe) once said, 'When you're dead, you don't know you're dead. The pain is felt by others. The same thing happens when you're stupid.'

And AOC is the unquestioned Queen of Pain.





============================================

