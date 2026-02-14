ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a...
Democrats Shutdown The Government For Political Sideshow
Gavin Newsom Seems to Have Forgotten His Warning About Trump Trying to Stay...
Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches...
Judgment Daze: Gavin Newsom Promises That Climate Change Deniers Will Face a Religious...
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Upset At DOJ for Charging Don Lemon, Worried About...
Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a...
Leave It to Leavitt: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says 'Fascist' Press Secretary Defended Her...
They've Gone and Done It AGAIN: Abi Spanberger's Grilling Photo Op Is Peak...
A Different Arena: Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Looks to Shake Up the DNC’s...
INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal...
Defiant Don Lemon Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Violating Congregants’ Rights in Minnesota Church...
Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration...
BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates...

Kamala 2.0? AOC Faceplants In Germany While Trying to Answer a Question About China and Taiwan

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on February 14, 2026


We haven't heard a whole lot from America's favorite big booty Latina, Sandy Cortez, recently, after she spent months flying around America in first class and on private jets to whine about 'rich people.' 

Advertisement

In her absence, many members of Congress have tried to step up and claim the title of Stupidest Politician in Washington (Jasmine Crockett always being a strong contender). But the queen does not like to suffer usurpers, so we're happy to see AOC back -- this time on the international stage -- to reclaim her crown. 

This weekend, AOC traveled to Europe to bolster her foreign relations credentials (of which she has none), possibly as a prelude to running for President -- or at least stealing Chuck Schumer's Senate seat away from him. 

Wait. AOC has a 'foreign policy vision'? 

LOL. Hang on. We need to make some popcorn for this. 

Well, why don't we check in with her and see how well she did in explaining her 'vision' to Germany? 

Here it is: 

... longstanding, um, policy." 

WTF?! They're gonna run her for president? LMAO. Brutal.

Recommended

ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Ho ... Leee ... S***!

Kamala Harris just saw that clip and said, 'Wow, this lady is dumb.'

Hank Johnson just issued a huge sigh of relief while waiting for Guam to tip over. 

Miss Teen USA just called up Caitlin Upton and told her she's off the hook for the worst public answer to a question ever.

Ladies and gentlemen: THE QUEEN IS BACK! 

Kamala is dumber than a box of coconuts, but when AOC puts her (lack of) mind to it, no one can hold a candle to her. She is the all-time champ. 

'You see, Taiwan is a country. And China is a much larger country, next to Taiwan ...'

Oh, we've been paying attention. We haven't forgotten how stupid AOC is. 

We've just been trying to spread the wealth among her fellow Democrat morons. 

Isn't that what Democrats want us to do? Redistribute wealth? 

Advertisement

If she does run for President, it will be a campaign more scripted and controlled than we even saw from Biden in 2020 or Harris in 2024. 

We didn't think that was possible, but after this answer, there is no way Democrats will let AOC go anywhere or say anything without the tightest leash in history.

Just in case anyone needed a reminder of the nightmare America dodged in 2024. 

HAAAAAHAHAHA. 

That, of course, is a parody video from the great Allie Beth Stuckey, but it's pretty accurate regardless. 

LOL. 

We can always count on John Kennedy for a good zinger. 

Made-up quote or something AOC actually said? 

It's pretty difficult to tell the difference, isn't it? 

As we noted above, she's not the queen for nothing. 

Advertisement

They don't care. 'Blue no matter who' voters are just as dumb as AOC. They would vote for a single-celled organism if it has a (D) after its name. 

As Kamala demonstrated in 2024. 

It really does hurt to listen to her answer. (And just imagine how the people of Taiwan feel after hearing ... that.)

As Ricky Gervais (maybe) once said, 'When you're dead, you don't know you're dead. The pain is felt by others. The same thing happens when you're stupid.'

And AOC is the unquestioned Queen of Pain. 

============================================

Related:

They've Gone and Done It AGAIN: Abi Spanberger's Grilling Photo Op Is Peak Dem Cringe

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration

Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration Policy

Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze

Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit for Plunging Crime

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
 

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE)
Doug P.
INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Gavin Newsom Seems to Have Forgotten His Warning About Trump Trying to Stay in Power Forever
Doug P.
Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration Policy
Grateful Calvin
Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches Some Zzz
Warren Squire
Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a Girl During a Match
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE) Doug P.
Advertisement