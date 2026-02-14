Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches Some Zzz

Representative Jasmine Crockett is running to win the Democrat Party’s Senate primary in Texas. Crockett says she is pushing herself so hard that she’s running out of energy. In fact, she claims that if she takes a break to get some sleep, democracy itself could die.

Jasmine Crockett says she’s running on no sleep so she can save Democracy:



“If I go to sleep, Democracy may very well die."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/hRYyQJSmit — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2026

Exactly what a narcissist would think! It's all about her! — JD (@JD106Box94) February 14, 2026

what an ego 🤦‍♀️ — Deb E (@debspov) February 14, 2026

You’re just not that important, Jazzy.

Posters say she’s exhausted because she keeps splitting her time between podcasts that no one watches.

Oh my goodness. That's awesome! — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 14, 2026

Jazzy is doing every podcast invite she gets.



This one is up to 400 views on Youtube 😂 pic.twitter.com/wp4GWtLYqs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2026

"Black Girls Politickin"

Damn WL, I would've thought you were making this up. LMFAO — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) February 14, 2026

Those numbers are….erm….impressive??? 🤣 — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) February 14, 2026

This post should have come with a warning label 🤢🤣 pic.twitter.com/WHdmpZvHg5 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) February 14, 2026

Judging by that host’s girth, we’ll go out on a limb and say that there’s more pot lickin’ than politickin’ going on.

Commenters say Crockett claims to be fretting over democracy while ignoring the will of the vast number of her constituents.

85% of Americans want voter ID. And that's democracy. So she's outnumbered. She's not wanting to save democracy if she doesn't want voter ID! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) February 14, 2026

That’s why she’s against the bill that’s in the Senate.… 80% of the people want it and she’s against it. That’s her democracy in action. — Perry Steinbrook (@Pstein721) February 14, 2026

Sounds like the only democracy killing that’s going on is by Crockett’s own hands.

Posters are amazed at Crockett’s self-importance. Who knew that the fate of so much was tied to her political success?

Wow - the whole system falls on her shoulders! We can breathe a sigh of relief with her awesomeness!🤯 — Todd Castagno (@TFCastagno) February 14, 2026

Still has time to get her nails done though — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) February 13, 2026

Yet, she had time to get a new wig. — The Jewish Katniss (@themockingjew) February 14, 2026

We can’t expect her to rescue the country without the necessary democracy-saving accoutrements!

Commenters say Crockett can go ahead and nap since we don’t even live in a democracy.

It’s a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy — D David Steele🇺🇸 (@DDavidSteele1) February 14, 2026

🥱💤Nigh night jasmine

Sleep tight. Remember, we are a not a democracy go to bed. We are Republic if we can keep it.

Ben Franklin🪁 — Courtney Feagin (@cabcabbage1) February 14, 2026

Meanwhile the Constitution's just chilling in a climate-controlled vault like: "I've survived actual civil wars, recessions, and 47 State of the Union drinking games… but sure, your Red Bull-fueled TikTok energy is the real firewall." — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) February 14, 2026

I'm sorry @JasmineForUS please get some sleep because you are not that important. — Ultra MAGA Deplorable Deb 🇺🇸 (@DebraMMason1) February 14, 2026

Crockett needs to climb into bed and get some rest. Don’t worry, Jazzy. When you wake up, America will still be here.

