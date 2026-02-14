Judgment Daze: Gavin Newsom Promises That Climate Change Deniers Will Face a Religious...
Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches Some Zzz

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:19 AM on February 14, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Representative Jasmine Crockett is running to win the Democrat Party’s Senate primary in Texas. Crockett says she is pushing herself so hard that she’s running out of energy. In fact, she claims that if she takes a break to get some sleep, democracy itself could die.

Get a load of this. (WATCH)

You’re just not that important, Jazzy.

Posters say she’s exhausted because she keeps splitting her time between podcasts that no one watches.

Judging by that host’s girth, we’ll go out on a limb and say that there’s more pot lickin’ than politickin’ going on.

Commenters say Crockett claims to be fretting over democracy while ignoring the will of the vast number of her constituents.

Sounds like the only democracy killing that’s going on is by Crockett’s own hands.

Posters are amazed at Crockett’s self-importance. Who knew that the fate of so much was tied to her political success?

We can’t expect her to rescue the country without the necessary democracy-saving accoutrements!

Commenters say Crockett can go ahead and nap since we don’t even live in a democracy.

Crockett needs to climb into bed and get some rest. Don’t worry, Jazzy. When you wake up, America will still be here.

