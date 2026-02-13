Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze

CNN Buries the Lede Again: This Resignation Story Is No Different
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on February 13, 2026
Meme


We've been writing for weeks about Democrats as 'arsonists,' referring to their violent, anti-ICE rhetoric that has incited violence in places like Minneapolis. 

Now we can say that the left in America is LITERALLY inspiring arson. 

Yesterday afternoon, footage was released out of Kansas City of a woman actually pouring a canister of lighter fluid on a burning building that had been considered as a potential ICE detention center. Police are now searching for the woman, but she has not yet been apprehended as of this morning. Watch: 

We wonder if CNN will call that a 'mostly peaceful' protest. 

According to KMBC in Kansas City, the building is owned by a company called Platform Ventures, and there had been rumors that the company was in negotiations with the federal government to sell the building. 

Yesterday, before the arson took place, the company had set the record straight:

'Platform Ventures is not actively engaged with the U.S. Government or any other prospective purchaser involving a sale of its property at the I-49 Industrial Center,' Platform Ventures said.

'As we stated previously, we were approached by a third-party private enterprise for this transaction and entered into preliminary negotiations consistent with the fiduciary duties owed to our investors,' Platform Ventures said in its new statement. 'As negotiations concluded, we learned the purchasing party was the U.S. Government. Over the course of the building sale process, we determined that the terms no longer met our fiduciary requirements for a timely closing. Therefore, we chose not to move forward.' 

Too bad that message didn't get communicated as quickly or clearly as the violent incitements from politicians like Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Representative Sharice Davids, both of whom had been denouncing Platform Ventures even before the facts were known. 

Manny Abarca, chairman of the Jackson County legislature, went even further, continuing to denounce the company even after its statement was issued.

It looks like at least one of his constituents got THAT message. 

Hey, now. We're sure the media will claim that 'her motive remains a mystery.'

As soon as possible. 

LOL. 

We want to say, 'It's funny because it's true,' but it is also TERRIFYING because it's true.

And Democrat politicians know how unstable they are, yet they continue to -- pardon the analogy -- pour gasoline on the fire. 

That is assuming, of course, that a leftist white woman judge doesn't simply release her with no punishment at all. 

First of all, no, they do not think about the consequences. Obviously. 

This woman had no way of knowing this building was unoccupied. The fact that she could have been ending lives with her can of lighter fluid clearly does not faze her in the least. 

Exactly. 

Secondly, far too often, there AREN'T serious consequences. We hope that is not the case in this jurisdiction when the woman is eventually apprehended and prosecuted. 

If Mayor Lucas and Rep. Davids have any say in the matter, nothing will happen to the criminal. 

But that won't absolve her from federal charges. 

An extremely dangerous one. 

We're going to assume that is a rhetorical question from James Woods. 

No, she is going to prison (we hope) for her cause. 

As James Lindsay often says, 'The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.' 

Democrats have created revolutionaries out of leftist white women, and none of them care about the consequences. 

At least in this instance, we're glad no one was hurt or killed. 

But this woman -- and the Democrat politicians who have fed her insanity -- would not care if anyone had been. 

THAT is pretty scary. 

============================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

