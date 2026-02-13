Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze



We've been writing for weeks about Democrats as 'arsonists,' referring to their violent, anti-ICE rhetoric that has incited violence in places like Minneapolis.

Now we can say that the left in America is LITERALLY inspiring arson.

Yesterday afternoon, footage was released out of Kansas City of a woman actually pouring a canister of lighter fluid on a burning building that had been considered as a potential ICE detention center. Police are now searching for the woman, but she has not yet been apprehended as of this morning. Watch:

BREAKING: A woman tried to burn down a warehouse in Kansas because there were rumors the owner was selling it to ICE to use as a detention center



MAKE HER FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/kY7VmTRLF7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2026

We wonder if CNN will call that a 'mostly peaceful' protest.

According to KMBC in Kansas City, the building is owned by a company called Platform Ventures, and there had been rumors that the company was in negotiations with the federal government to sell the building.

Yesterday, before the arson took place, the company had set the record straight:

'Platform Ventures is not actively engaged with the U.S. Government or any other prospective purchaser involving a sale of its property at the I-49 Industrial Center,' Platform Ventures said. 'As we stated previously, we were approached by a third-party private enterprise for this transaction and entered into preliminary negotiations consistent with the fiduciary duties owed to our investors,' Platform Ventures said in its new statement. 'As negotiations concluded, we learned the purchasing party was the U.S. Government. Over the course of the building sale process, we determined that the terms no longer met our fiduciary requirements for a timely closing. Therefore, we chose not to move forward.'

Too bad that message didn't get communicated as quickly or clearly as the violent incitements from politicians like Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Representative Sharice Davids, both of whom had been denouncing Platform Ventures even before the facts were known.

Manny Abarca, chairman of the Jackson County legislature, went even further, continuing to denounce the company even after its statement was issued.

It looks like at least one of his constituents got THAT message.

🇺🇸 A woman committed arson on a warehouse she thought was going to become an ICE facility.



The sale had already fallen through.



She burned down a building over a deal that wasn't even happening anymore.



This is what unhinged activism looks like🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/3BjEBUxsEC https://t.co/YPFl1zNYD8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2026

Hey, now. We're sure the media will claim that 'her motive remains a mystery.'

🚨Please share this far and wide! This arsonist needs to be arrested!! https://t.co/g2fFjKyh8I — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) February 13, 2026

As soon as possible.

Unit 523 this is dispatch…suspect is a crazy liberal white woman…



Dispatch, this is unit 523, we’re going to need you to be more specific. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) February 13, 2026

LOL.

We want to say, 'It's funny because it's true,' but it is also TERRIFYING because it's true.

WHITE LIBERAL DEMOCRAT WOMEN: pic.twitter.com/7aPaMZeBif — MIKE LEACH (@michaelaleach) February 13, 2026

And Democrat politicians know how unstable they are, yet they continue to -- pardon the analogy -- pour gasoline on the fire.

Dear Moron,

Congrats on your upcoming virtue signaling felony arson charges.

Enjoy prison, you stupid, woketarded democrat biatch.

Might we suggest that you stop watching CNN, MSNBC and/or listening to NPR. https://t.co/ALz9eImxt7 — Elvis Trump (@Elvis_Trump) February 13, 2026

That is assuming, of course, that a leftist white woman judge doesn't simply release her with no punishment at all.

White liberal woman strikes again!



This is a level of derangement that needs to be studied, she should be locked away for many years and given the help she needs to recover from her mental illness.



Insane way to destroy your life, do these people not think of the consequences? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 13, 2026

First of all, no, they do not think about the consequences. Obviously.

This woman had no way of knowing this building was unoccupied. The fact that she could have been ending lives with her can of lighter fluid clearly does not faze her in the least.

“Hombre, look at the white lady coming to rescue us! Wait, what is she doing?!” pic.twitter.com/PKYe3zy3rd — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) February 13, 2026

Exactly.

Secondly, far too often, there AREN'T serious consequences. We hope that is not the case in this jurisdiction when the woman is eventually apprehended and prosecuted.

@MayorLucasKC doesn’t care about things like this happening in our city b/c he supports illegal immigration & soft on crime prosecutors. Look at how our crime stats have been changed since preparation for the World Cup. They will cover this up. — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) February 13, 2026

If Mayor Lucas and Rep. Davids have any say in the matter, nothing will happen to the criminal.

But that won't absolve her from federal charges.

The @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @AGPamBondi should be all over this.



Democrats are not normal. Many of them should be locked up for a long time so they can’t cause harm or destruction.



Democrats ARE the enemy of the United States. pic.twitter.com/5cUdmRwI9k — Scott Miller (@Trump4547_2025) February 13, 2026

An extremely dangerous one.

Arson is a serious life threatening felony. If this in fact were a detention center and she managed to burn it down, did this nitwit consider restrained detainees might be burned to death?



Is there anything stupider than a hysterical liberal? https://t.co/qwgZZ82GlA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 13, 2026

We're going to assume that is a rhetorical question from James Woods.

The sale of the building had already fallen through, she's going to prison for nothing!😆 https://t.co/fvGM6wpF0G — Joe Kher (@Iamjoekher) February 13, 2026

No, she is going to prison (we hope) for her cause.

As James Lindsay often says, 'The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.'

Democrats have created revolutionaries out of leftist white women, and none of them care about the consequences.

At least in this instance, we're glad no one was hurt or killed.

But this woman -- and the Democrat politicians who have fed her insanity -- would not care if anyone had been.

THAT is pretty scary.





