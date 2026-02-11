Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit for Plunging Crime



Whew. It's been a banner week for the Democrat press office ... err, we mean 'media outlet' ... known as Axios. And we're barely halfway through it.

Yesterday, we saw Axios embracing the new Democrat policy position that women are simply too dumb to know how to get a valid ID in order to vote.

This morning, the outlet did a little better, noting the record drop in crime in America that just coincidentally coincided with the beginning of a new administration.

But, unlike The New York Times, which declared the crime drop to be an utter mystery that we will never solve, Axios went one step further.

Not only is the reduction in crime not because of Trump administration policies, but it is happening despite those policies.

No, we are not joking. Take a look:

Crime plunges in major cities despite Trump's crackdown rhetoric https://t.co/WpBK0AbOTX — Axios (@axios) February 11, 2026

LOL.

We're sure that Axios much preferred the Biden administration's anti-crime policy known as 'Don't' (but if you do, we'll be sure not to punish you at all).

The article itself also lies about how and why federal troops have been deployed to major cities. Only in Washington, DC, was the National Guard deployed as a general anti-crime measure. Because the federal government has jurisdiction over DC. In other cities, such as Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles, the military was sent in specifically to protect ICE and CBP officers from the mobs that Democrats were inciting against them.

But that failure of basic journalism aside, Axios's framing of why crime is dropping is about as ridiculous a take we've seen from them since ... well, since yesterday.

Twitchy favorite and bane of leftists on CNN, Scott Jennings, offered Axios a much simpler -- and more accurate -- headline.

Funny way of saying: “Crime went down under Trump.” https://t.co/5zCZjox6uk — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 11, 2026

That's it. That's all they had to say.

But they can't. Which is why we all point and laugh at them.

See how easy that was? Just alter a couple of words, and you have journalism instead of journalisming.

Do you think they have a special room where they stick interns to torture headlines like this? https://t.co/AxOCYcRMJt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 11, 2026

HA.

Yes, we need a special commission to look into Axios' crimes against the English language. Not to mention basic objectivity.

Well done, Constable Frog.

The article has only been out for a few hours, but it is already earning an epic ratio on X.

"Depsite" ... so you're ignoring the cause while promoting the effect? pic.twitter.com/NDzkqt6mU9 — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 11, 2026

We would accuse them of obfuscation, but we're not sure anyone at Axios knows what that word means or how to spell it.

Look at you go…at least you tried. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) February 11, 2026

Trying, as we all know, is the first step to failing.

That would make a good masthead for Axios, come to think of it.

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Because, of course, it is. We can't have reporting about crime without also making sure we note how it impacts 'people of color.'

We get it. It all seems very confusing.

Until you realize that Axios is utterly broken. Then it makes a lot more sense.

"despite"



It's impossible to hate the media enough https://t.co/rS7xDJejLV — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 11, 2026

Like traveling at light speed, we can theoretically approach the required level of hate, but never achieve it.

"Despite Trump's crackdown"



TDS is a mental disorder 👇😂 https://t.co/6e2r5wJ0V0 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 11, 2026

Add it to the DSM-V.

And then use it to institutionalize all of the 'journalists.'

Crime plunges because of Trump. pic.twitter.com/MC6En20V9G — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) February 11, 2026

As the old Geico commercial said, 'It's so simple, even a caveman could do it.'

Then again, the average Neanderthal likely had a higher IQ than most of the journos at Axios.

This might be the worst headline in the history of headlines — Little Big Man (@HeathLongmire) February 11, 2026

When we wrote about Axios's coverage of the SAVE Act earlier this morning, one person on X noted that it was the worst headline of the month. We jokingly replied that we're not even halfway through February, so we were sure Axios could do worse.

Little did we know that it would take less than a day for that to happen.

"We got some good stats on crime here. Lets somehow put this out as a hit piece on Trump"

Axios — Daniel (@ddwalk34) February 11, 2026

HAHAHA.

Exactly.

There must be a sign posted on the Axios newsroom.

'No matter what happens, we will find a way to blame it on Trump.'

It's vintage Axios, vintage legacy media, and the only reason anyone would ever need to never take them seriously.





