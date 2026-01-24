It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and Murder Rates Plummeted in 2025

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:40 AM on January 24, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp


And now for Chapter 8,453,269 in our ongoing volume of 'We Don't Hate the Legacy Media Enough.'

One of the largely unsung victories of the Trump administration over its first year in office is the fact that overall crime rates -- and the murder rate specifically -- PLUMMETED in 2025, thanks to many of the administration's policies. According to the independent, nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice, robberies dropped by 23 percent, carjackings by 43 percent (wow!), gun assaults by 22 percent, aggravated assaults by 9 percent, and homicides by 21 percent. 

Advertisement

To any rational person, it's not difficult to understand why this happened. Despite attempts by Democrats to incite violence across the country and leftist judges to release recidivist criminals, federal authorities are cracking down on violent offenders. We're also not seeing cries to 'defund the police,' as the left has switched its focus to hating ICE and protecting illegal criminals.

Most obviously, however, is the fact that the Trump administration completely shut down illegal border crossings. We're no longer seeing a massive flood of criminals invading the southern border as they did for four years under Biden. 

It turns out, all we needed was a new President. 

Don't tell that to The New York Times, though. According to the 'newspaper of record,' the massive drop in crime is an inscrutable mystery. 

LOL. 

We thank Eric Trump for the screenshot. Otherwise, people would think we were making that headline up.

You can read the paywalled, full article here, but suffice it to say that the Times is completely befuddled as to how this could have happened. While they acknowledge that the murder rate is the lowest in 125 YEARS, they just can't put their finger on why. 

And it certainly can't have ANYTHING to do with fewer invading illegal immigrants. God, no! 

We also can't help but notice that they refuse to place any blame on Biden for the prior four years. It was all because of the 'pandemic.' 

Nope. We don't hate them NEEARLY enough, and we never can.

They must have a banner posted in the newsroom: 

'Remember, reporters -- Everything bad is Trump's fault and everything good is just a coincidence.'

Honestly, it's probably a waste of time even trying to figure it out.

Ahem ... one person on X even suspected that famous confused person Phillip Bump may have written this article.

That joke aside, Bump did not, in fact, write the article. 

But he could have. 

If the Times became a parody publication like The Babylon Bee, we doubt anyone would be able to tell the difference.

No, no, no. That's all wrong, of course. 

According to our intellectual and moral superiors in the legacy media, illegals NEVER commit crimes. 

Wow. Even Ted Cruz is baffled. (Spoiler alert: No, he's not.)

LOL. That might be the worst NYT headline until this one. 

But no. Please, do NOT ask Kendi. We already know what he will say. He'll state (incorrectly) that crime always drops in 'racist, fascist regimes.'

Funny how their blindness is always so selective, isn't it? 

HAHAHAHA. 

Aaaaand we're dead! 

The Times would indeed be more likely to credit Chuck Norris than President Trump. That's how desperately partisan they are.

Except Norris is a Trump supporter, so they can't do that either. 

If he's not the answer, we guess this riddle will just have to remain unsolved for the apparatchiks at the Old Grey Lady. 

But we'll make sure to laugh at them the next time they wonder why they have no credibility anymore. 

============================================

