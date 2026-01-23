Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt of Congress

Despite being issued a Congressional subpoena recently, notorious outlaws Bill and Hillary Clinton remain at large in America. We don't know if they are armed, but they definitely should be considered dangerous.

In their defiance of that subpoena and refusal to testify before Congress, the Clintons have inadvertently exposed the Democrats' complete lack of self-awareness. California Representative David Min spoke about how terrifying it would be if criminal charges were filed against a former President.

Yes, that would be scary indeed. But we're happy that Min has awoken from his four-year coma that lasted from 2021-2025.

Needless to say, Min isn't the only one who is letting his hypocrite flag fly in discussing potential contempt of Congress charges for the Clintons. Minority Leader Hakeem 'Temu Obama' Jeffries also has some pretty strong opinions about holding people in contempt.

It's just that his strong opinions change 180 degrees depending on who the contemnor is. Watch:

If you watch closely, you might be able to detect a subtle difference in how Hakeem Jeffries feels about possible contempt charges for the Clintons vs. how he felt about Steve Bannon.



Hint: You’ll only hear “No one is above the law!” shouted in one of these clips. pic.twitter.com/pJF7szMsKC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2026

You hear that, America? NO ONE is above the law.*

*Note: This rule does not apply to anyone with a (D) after their name.

Imagine That 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/znCiHdkyey — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) January 22, 2026

At this point, the only time we could be shocked by a Democrat leader would be if they didn't say something completely hierarchical and hypocritical.

We'll be sure to let our readers know if that ever happens.

We don't want to live anywhere near that corner.

We're sure it's crime-ridden, overrun with AWFLs and illegals, and probably doesn't smell very good either.

Ooops. Sorry its on tape.

You can't have it both ways. https://t.co/DMHtvt6MnG — Our Destiny (@AmericaMadness) January 23, 2026

They really thought they would never lose an election again and never have to face any accountability.

Oops indeed.

Hey Hakeem! Isn’t it annoying when your own words come back to bite you in the a$$? https://t.co/tOCZPnegYw — Bill Griffith (@BillGriffithNew) January 23, 2026

Yeah, that sucks when that happens.

But the thing is, he doesn't care.

I did detect a slight difference, but had to watch it again to confirm that he is in fact a complete hypocrite. https://t.co/gmTCLAMiKY — Patrick Morris (@StoicDad44) January 22, 2026

The difference was ever-so-subtle, wasn't it? LOL.

Rules for everyone else, NOT for Democrats. These people are something else https://t.co/sMN516fWvL — Nelson G (@Nelsonstr87) January 22, 2026

What Jeffries should be is somewhere else. Anywhere that is not Washington, DC.

Is the still shot of the 1st video @RepJeffries actually looks ashamed of himself.



Someone that loves him should remind him it is never too late to reclaim his soul and dignity. https://t.co/5KCeX7JSlf — Be the Light (@Gr8ter_is_He) January 23, 2026

Finding someone who loves him might be a challenge.

And in his case, yes, it is WAY too late.

Dollar Store Obama is nothing but a hypocrit and a liar https://t.co/H5SfDbUYgS — CrackerWrapper (@Kmdub2) January 23, 2026

Conservative voters better come out BIG TIME for the midterms. Otherwise, that hypocrite and liar will be the Speaker of the House.

Be sure to make some more room on that platform above the law for everyone that President Autopen pardoned.

@RepJeffries You do realize we have the internet, right? — TruthWarriorWI (@TruthWarri51340) January 22, 2026

Like Biden and many other Democrats, he probably thinks his voters don't know how to get on the Internet.

@RepJeffries

Can you clarify. Is no one above the law or are some people above the law. Also, can we get the list of people who are above the law, so we all know who gets to commit crimes. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Christina dierkson pronouns U/S/A (@CDierkson) January 23, 2026

HA. Yes, we need that list.

It's so hard to keep track when they continue to try to move those darned goalposts.

Reporters will never bring this up. — TC (@tcgoldrush) January 23, 2026

Ahh. And there's the accomplice and co-conspirator. The legacy media.

Jeffries is comfortable being this much of a hypocrite because he knows that none of the media outlets he talks to will EVER ask him to account for his complete reversal of opinion and hypocrisy.

Someone should probably tell him, though, that video is a thing that exists, and America can see him anyway.

Or don't tell him. We're happy to let Hakeem Jeffries keep exposing himself for the clown that he is.





============================================

