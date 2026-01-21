Congressman's Defense of Bill Clinton During Contempt Hearing Contains ZERO Dem Self-Awareness

Gavin Newsom Seems Upset Trump's Not Going to Invade Greenland (RIP to Another...
Doug P. | 3:39 PM on January 21, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier this month, Bill and Hillary Clinton ignored a congressional subpoena to testify before the House Oversight Committee and instead released a letter signed by both of them:

Well, at least they still have a common interest. And Hillary saying "it's about right and wrong"? Legit LOL to that one!

People have gone to jail for contempt of Congress, but as we all know there are some who think "no one is above the law" does NOT apply to them. Obama's former wingman Eric Holder knows who we're talking about, and the Clintons do too. 

One House Democrat, however, is offering a defense of the former president that is something else considering what his party spent the last few years doing: 

Do these Democrats ever hear themselves? 

Also what the above House Dem had to say about ex presidents does NOT apply to Hillary Clinton, and that can't be pointed out enough:

We thank Hillary for not deleting her "happy birthday to this former president" tweet, because it's the gift that keeps on giving. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and serial lying (looking at you, Bill and Hillary). 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and serial lying (looking at you, Bill and Hillary).

