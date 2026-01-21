1-21-2026 Full
Al Gore Is Still Ranting About the Climate Apocalypse, But No One Cares — Not Even in Davos

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on January 21, 2026
South Park


Poor ManBearPig. 

No matter how loudly and often Al Gore screams that the planet is going to end ANY DAY NOW unless we raise everyone's taxes and destroy the world's economies for his green new scam, he's just not making any progress anymore. Even Greta Thunberg has moved on from being the insufferable Weather PotatoTM to being the insufferable Hamas supporter, riding in boats. 

(Or whatever it is that she's doing.)

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that none of Gore's apocalyptic predictions have even remotely come to pass over recent decades. 

Whatever the reason, even in the globalist Mecca of Davos, where the WEF is currently plotting more Bond-villain evil schemes, Gore can't get an audience of more than a few people to listen to him lie about the weather.

Check out the paltry attendance at Gore's latest propaganda symposium:

Those 'downpours' Gore is referring to are known to normal people as hurricanes. And they've been happening since long before the fake term 'global warming' was ever invented. And, obviously, the reason for the LA wildfires has nothing to do with 'climate change' and everything to do with Gavin Newsom being the worst governor in America not named Tim Walz.

Regardless of Gore's hyperbolic, false hysteria here, it wasn't that long ago that he would have been given a prime speaking slot at Davos to as many people as Klaus Schwab could fly there on private jets. In 2026, he is speaking to maybe a dozen people, at most. 

How the not-at-all mighty have fallen.

Next year, they might just put him in a broom closet to shout at the mops and the cleaning products. 

LOL. 

There we go. That'll be the location of his next speech.

It's not just an emergency, it's a CRISIS! 

OOF. Even AI knows it's all a scam. 

We're not going to transcribe that entire answer from Grok on everything Gore has been wrong about  -- because it is LONG -- but here is the link for anyone who wants to check it out

We certainly know that he predicted we'd all be underwater by now, living in Atlantis. 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Perfect. 

The lies about the 2024 hurricanes and the LA wildfires are really quite brazen.  

It's pretty amazing how hilariously accurate South Park was in their parody of him. 

And that debuted 20 years ago. He's only gotten worse since.

Ooooh, we'd pay money to see Gore get exposed by sitting down with O'Keefe in one of his many brilliant disguises. 

Welp. 

Judging by his audience this year at Davos, he's not getting anyone to listen. Not anymore.

Even though he is super duper serial. 

============================================

