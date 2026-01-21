Al Gore Is Still Ranting About the Climate Apocalypse, But No One Cares — Not Even in Davos



Poor ManBearPig.

No matter how loudly and often Al Gore screams that the planet is going to end ANY DAY NOW unless we raise everyone's taxes and destroy the world's economies for his green new scam, he's just not making any progress anymore. Even Greta Thunberg has moved on from being the insufferable Weather PotatoTM to being the insufferable Hamas supporter, riding in boats.

Advertisement

(Or whatever it is that she's doing.)

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that none of Gore's apocalyptic predictions have even remotely come to pass over recent decades.

Whatever the reason, even in the globalist Mecca of Davos, where the WEF is currently plotting more Bond-villain evil schemes, Gore can't get an audience of more than a few people to listen to him lie about the weather.

Check out the paltry attendance at Gore's latest propaganda symposium:

Al Gore blames the LA fires on climate change while in Davos.



Looks like turnout for Al’s grifting sessions isn’t quite what it used to be. pic.twitter.com/f2EkUm30YE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

Those 'downpours' Gore is referring to are known to normal people as hurricanes. And they've been happening since long before the fake term 'global warming' was ever invented. And, obviously, the reason for the LA wildfires has nothing to do with 'climate change' and everything to do with Gavin Newsom being the worst governor in America not named Tim Walz.

Regardless of Gore's hyperbolic, false hysteria here, it wasn't that long ago that he would have been given a prime speaking slot at Davos to as many people as Klaus Schwab could fly there on private jets. In 2026, he is speaking to maybe a dozen people, at most.

How the not-at-all mighty have fallen.

They stuck Al in the auxiliary conference room and he still couldn’t fill it up 😂 pic.twitter.com/XSy0H0PgF1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

Next year, they might just put him in a broom closet to shout at the mops and the cleaning products.

LOL.

There we go. That'll be the location of his next speech.

This man has ridden global warming until it became climate change to now it’s referred to as "climate emergency." Incredible the grift- — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 21, 2026

It's not just an emergency, it's a CRISIS!

For anyone who might still be suffering under the delusion that Al Gore knows ANYTHING about the climate, let Grok outline for you all of the climate catastrophies he has predicted than never came to pass.https://t.co/Fh6RtfOeLy https://t.co/9ty6CkEuXx — ShanP (@shannahpace) January 21, 2026

OOF. Even AI knows it's all a scam.

We're not going to transcribe that entire answer from Grok on everything Gore has been wrong about -- because it is LONG -- but here is the link for anyone who wants to check it out.

We certainly know that he predicted we'd all be underwater by now, living in Atlantis.

Advertisement

I'm impressed Al Gore agreed to this interview after predicting a 20-foot sea level rise. pic.twitter.com/jPXJLuYYTl — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) January 21, 2026

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfect.

Wow they just lie and lie some more. What a damn clown. https://t.co/m5tsBhGYKs — Jessica Carderara (@MAGApizzy) January 21, 2026

The lies about the 2024 hurricanes and the LA wildfires are really quite brazen.

Sure, Man Bear Pig. It had nothing to do with empty reservoirs and uncleared brush. None at all. https://t.co/OhY2eTeJD7 — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@ShannondoahE) January 21, 2026

It's pretty amazing how hilariously accurate South Park was in their parody of him.

And that debuted 20 years ago. He's only gotten worse since.

@JamesOKeefeIII needs to include Al Gore into his latest reveal of the Davos agenda! https://t.co/lkJhaDuFT3 — Rachel Stewart (@rachstew13) January 21, 2026

Ooooh, we'd pay money to see Gore get exposed by sitting down with O'Keefe in one of his many brilliant disguises.

How does someone who has been so consistently wrong for so long and on so many subjects still get anyone to listen to him. https://t.co/CzzPoWIe8C — Bob (@Boborsr) January 21, 2026

Welp.

Judging by his audience this year at Davos, he's not getting anyone to listen. Not anymore.

Advertisement

Even though he is super duper serial.





============================================

Related:

Chris Murphy Trips Over His Own Ignorance, Claiming He Was Denied Entry Into Texas ICE Facility

Scratch a Leftist, Rind a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black ICE Agent

Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past

An Army of Nightmares: Virginia Democrats Unleash a Torrent of Horrific Legislation for 2026

Jake Tapper GRILLS Mayor Jacob Frey (Just Kidding; He Let Frey Filibuster for Two Straight Minutes)

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.