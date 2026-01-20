Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past



There have been some pretty remarkable developments today on Twitter (or X, if you prefer).

Apparently, Bill Kristol has broken unprecedented ground in biological studies, noting that he is the first person in history to observe that men can become women.

We'll be standing by for Mr. Kristol to be awarded his Nobel Prize in genetics and human evolution. But while we're waiting for that, there has been an even more amazing announcement from B-movie film legend Pam Grier.

Defying the laws of physics and everything we know about the theory of relativity, Grier has declared that she is, in fact, a time traveler from the past.

OK, technically, she didn't actually say it in those exact words. But it is the only conclusion we can draw, given what Grier told Sunny Hostin about some of the horrific things she witnessed growing up in Columbus, Ohio. Watch:

Pam Grier recalls her mom trying to protect her from seeing lynched bodies hanging to trees in Columbus, Ohio. She noted that white families would also be lynched for supporting black families:



"My mom would go, 'don't look, don't look, don't look,' and she would pull us away… pic.twitter.com/UG6AaZfy1q — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 19, 2026

... because there's someone hanging from a tree. And they have a memorial for it now where you can see where people were and left. And it triggers me today to see that a voice can be silenced and if a white family supported a black, they're going to get burned down or killed or lynched as well.'

Oh, no! Grier witnessed a lynching? In Ohio? How traumatic for a young girl!

But this is why Grier MUST be a time traveler. According to her official bio, she is 76 years old, which means that she grew up in Ohio in the 1950s. Yet, the last recorded lynching in Columbus happened more than 50 years before that, in 1896.

There may be another explanation other than time travel, though. It is possible -- and we know this is difficult to believe -- that Grier might be lying.

We know. GASP!

What a lying liar. https://t.co/iJQGkdsyQW — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) January 20, 2026

This article from WBRL News 3 in Columbus notes the 1896 date, which was also the year that Ohio passed an anti-lynching law. And while there were one or two rare instances in other parts of the state after 1896, the last one was still nearly 20 years before Grier was (allegedly) born.

So, either Grier owns a Tardis, or maybe, just maybe, she's remembering something that NEVER HAPPENED.

In order for this story to be even vaguely plausible, this woman would need to be well over 100 years old https://t.co/T463kBaroG — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 20, 2026

Oh, we forgot. There is a third possibility.

Maybe Grier is an ageless, immortal being and only lied about her 1949 birth date to help her get acting gigs.

Was not aware that Pam Grier was over 100 years old, in order for her to have witnessed this. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 19, 2026

We'd love to hear her tell us what it felt like to witness the opening of the Panama Canal. Not to mention the horrors of the Great War.

Fact check please…….

That woman is not that old — Jodi (@APLMom) January 20, 2026

Hmm. Are we sure about that?

But that is a pretty funny comment, regardless, thinking that Hostin, or anyone on The View, would fact-check such a fantastical and obviously fictitious claim.

The scale of this lie is so crazy. Not only were there no lynchings during her lifetime, there are around 30 known lynching in Ohio *total*. Ever. Including White victims. She’s talking about it like this was a common part of her childhood, when it was always extremely rare and… https://t.co/bwfoDoB3w2 — Hunter Ash (@ArtemisConsort) January 20, 2026

... and ended long before she was born. It’s honestly hard for me to wrap my head around this level of dishonesty. I wonder if she even knows she’s lying. I wonder if she even has a concept of truth.

She lives her life according to George Costanza:

'It's not a lie ... if YOU believe it.'

I have horrible childhood memories of union soldiers crying out in agony after being left for dead on the battlefield. Haunts me to this day. https://t.co/qTJjSs5fDL — Deborah Sampson (@Debsam1760) January 20, 2026

LOL. How terrible.

“It was me they saw. I remember it like it was yesterday.” https://t.co/1R083kzHv2 pic.twitter.com/jBxcMsK3JS — ☧ Truth_Talker ☦︎︎ 🇺🇸🐊 (@King__Ragnar) January 20, 2026

You know, 'Jussie Grier' doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

I’m surprised there wasn’t a Subway sammich involved in this little tale of woe. 🙄 https://t.co/Cjqr061aZM — RaKell, The Inappropriate Ray of Sunshine 🇺🇸 (@MrsRotnjetski) January 20, 2026

And a bottle of bleach, obviously.

Did she yell “fweedom!” like Kamala Harris did when she marched with MLK? — Der Schniefmeister (@zniffo) January 20, 2026

There is no record of MLK ever holding a march in Columbus when Grier was growing up there, so yes. In her mind, she probably did.

Maybe we should skip past the obvious lie here and drill down on the reason so many black celebrities do this. Claim some sort of bigotry they did not actually experience. From LeBron to Oprah to Michelle Obama to many, many more.



Why is this a thing? https://t.co/zp47uBwCh4 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 20, 2026

Well, one reason is that it helps them maintain their social status as perpetual victims.

Even though Oprah is worth billions, Obama lives a life of complete luxury, and Grier is celebrated by Hollywood and much of America, and is a multimillionaire, having starred in nearly 50 films.

But just listen to them, and they'll tell you how oppressed they are.

From personal experience, Celebs lie because they know that most of the people around them are either really dumb or don't care if they are lying. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) January 20, 2026

Yes, that is another good reason.

To be honest, we're kind of bummed.

We were really excited about the idea of time travel being real.

Even if it only goes one way and we can't change past events, there are a few things we'd like to warn future Americans about.





