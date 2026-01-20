AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately...
Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


There have been some pretty remarkable developments today on Twitter (or X, if you prefer). 

Apparently, Bill Kristol has broken unprecedented ground in biological studies, noting that he is the first person in history to observe that men can become women.

We'll be standing by for Mr. Kristol to be awarded his Nobel Prize in genetics and human evolution. But while we're waiting for that, there has been an even more amazing announcement from B-movie film legend Pam Grier.

Defying the laws of physics and everything we know about the theory of relativity, Grier has declared that she is, in fact, a time traveler from the past. 

OK, technically, she didn't actually say it in those exact words. But it is the only conclusion we can draw, given what Grier told Sunny Hostin about some of the horrific things she witnessed growing up in Columbus, Ohio. Watch: 

... because there's someone hanging from a tree. And they have a memorial for it now where you can see where people were and left. And it triggers me today to see that a voice can be silenced and if a white family supported a black, they're going to get burned down or killed or lynched as well.'

Oh, no! Grier witnessed a lynching? In Ohio? How traumatic for a young girl!

But this is why Grier MUST be a time traveler. According to her official bio, she is 76 years old, which means that she grew up in Ohio in the 1950s. Yet, the last recorded lynching in Columbus happened more than 50 years before that, in 1896.

There may be another explanation other than time travel, though. It is possible -- and we know this is difficult to believe -- that Grier might be lying. 

We know. GASP! 

This article from WBRL News 3 in Columbus notes the 1896 date, which was also the year that Ohio passed an anti-lynching law. And while there were one or two rare instances in other parts of the state after 1896, the last one was still nearly 20 years before Grier was (allegedly) born. 

So, either Grier owns a Tardis, or maybe, just maybe, she's remembering something that NEVER HAPPENED. 

Oh, we forgot. There is a third possibility. 

Maybe Grier is an ageless, immortal being and only lied about her 1949 birth date to help her get acting gigs. 

We'd love to hear her tell us what it felt like to witness the opening of the Panama Canal. Not to mention the horrors of the Great War. 

Hmm. Are we sure about that? 

But that is a pretty funny comment, regardless, thinking that Hostin, or anyone on The View, would fact-check such a fantastical and obviously fictitious claim. 

... and ended long before she was born. It’s honestly hard for me to wrap my head around this level of dishonesty. I wonder if she even knows she’s lying. I wonder if she even has a concept of truth.

She lives her life according to George Costanza: 

'It's not a lie ... if YOU believe it.'

LOL. How terrible. 

You know, 'Jussie Grier' doesn't have quite the same ring to it. 

And a bottle of bleach, obviously. 

There is no record of MLK ever holding a march in Columbus when Grier was growing up there, so yes. In her mind, she probably did. 

Well, one reason is that it helps them maintain their social status as perpetual victims. 

Even though Oprah is worth billions, Obama lives a life of complete luxury, and Grier is celebrated by Hollywood and much of America, and is a multimillionaire, having starred in nearly 50 films. 

But just listen to them, and they'll tell you how oppressed they are. 

Yes, that is another good reason. 

To be honest, we're kind of bummed. 

We were really excited about the idea of time travel being real. 

Even if it only goes one way and we can't change past events, there are a few things we'd like to warn future Americans about. 

============================================

