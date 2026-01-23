Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen Colbert

Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on January 23, 2026
Harold Filan

When it comes to many celebrities who spout ignorant thoughts about politics in America, many times we have to ask ourselves if they are deliberately lying because they hate the country, or if they are just that stupid.

(We know, we know. Embrace the power of 'AND.')

But when the person doing the talking is Jane Fonda, we don't have to guess. We KNOW that Fonda hates America, going all the way back to the Vietnam War. And since tigers never change their stripes, Fonda still cannot stand the country that has given her everything in her life. (Or was that her father?)

Watch: 

We've seen some propaganda before, but this might take the cake. Not a single word of what came out of the (possibly senile) 88-year-old actress's mouth is true. Except that a woman who tried to run over an ICE agent was indeed shot. Because that's what happens when you threaten law enforcement with a deadly weapon. 

Outside of that? All lies. And, of course, Stephen Colbert and his audience eat those lies up like pigs at a trough. 

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America
Grateful Calvin
Come on, now. We all know that was (D)ifferent. 

She'll never name names because she can't. 

And it goes without saying that Colbert will sit there and smile as she incites more violence. Because that's what late-night 'comedy' shows are.

There's a big difference between opposing the Vietnam War and being a propaganda mouthpiece for the Viet Cong. We know which one Fonda was. 

It's weird that Fonda is still walking free this morning if she said these things while living under 'an authoritarian government.'

President Trump is the worst dictator EVER. 

... tyranny without censorship is the ultimate disproof of her own thesis.

It's a massive accusation, yes. But she can't back it up with evidence because it is also a massive lie. 

And yet, she never leaves, does she? 

If only Joe Biden had been there with her. He knows a thing or two about getting lost in jungles. 

The short answer is no. The long answer is ... also no. 

Oh, her bedazzled 'Resist' blouse was the icing on the propaganda cake. 

Wonder how much that cost.

As Ronald Reagan said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

No amount of plastic surgery can ever hide the crazy in the eyes. They are the ultimate tell. 

There should be a picture of her in the dictionary next to the term AWFL. 

Now, there's an idea to save the country. 

Jane Fonda should be grateful that America is not now and never has been the country she's always claimed it to be. 

Otherwise, that wouldn't just be a meme. 

============================================

Tags:

