Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen Colbert

When it comes to many celebrities who spout ignorant thoughts about politics in America, many times we have to ask ourselves if they are deliberately lying because they hate the country, or if they are just that stupid.

(We know, we know. Embrace the power of 'AND.')

But when the person doing the talking is Jane Fonda, we don't have to guess. We KNOW that Fonda hates America, going all the way back to the Vietnam War. And since tigers never change their stripes, Fonda still cannot stand the country that has given her everything in her life. (Or was that her father?)

Watch:

Jane Fonda: “We’re seeing things happen that have never happened before. Authoritarianism has made it’s way into every single nook and cranny of our government. They are kidnapping people. They are illegally deporting American citizens. They’re shooting people. They’re blinding… pic.twitter.com/8bgNcO9ofM — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 22, 2026

We've seen some propaganda before, but this might take the cake. Not a single word of what came out of the (possibly senile) 88-year-old actress's mouth is true. Except that a woman who tried to run over an ICE agent was indeed shot. Because that's what happens when you threaten law enforcement with a deadly weapon.

Outside of that? All lies. And, of course, Stephen Colbert and his audience eat those lies up like pigs at a trough.

These people are spreading the most insane disinformation on mainstream media in the exact way they did with Covid except back then they were in favor of the government going into your home without a warrant to make sure you weren’t visiting with your grand parents.. https://t.co/4pRyg9eLqF — Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) January 22, 2026

Come on, now. We all know that was (D)ifferent.

Jane Fonda went on Colbert and said that American citizens are being deported.



Really? How many and what are their names?



Exactly.pic.twitter.com/u5yRLiVX2d — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2026

She'll never name names because she can't.

And it goes without saying that Colbert will sit there and smile as she incites more violence. Because that's what late-night 'comedy' shows are.

Hanoi Jane Fonda is a traitor to the United States. She committed treason. She literally sat in a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gunner, of the type that were shooting down our boys. She should have received the just punishment for treason long ago. https://t.co/VNf0tAySHP pic.twitter.com/hcUA8E1pCj — Zane (@zanealb04) January 22, 2026

There's a big difference between opposing the Vietnam War and being a propaganda mouthpiece for the Viet Cong. We know which one Fonda was.

Go be a communist somewhere else, @janefonda. See how rich you get and how long you last. https://t.co/0GAddZU9AW — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) January 22, 2026

It's weird that Fonda is still walking free this morning if she said these things while living under 'an authoritarian government.'

Hey Jane Fonda: If we have an authoritarian government, how did you manage to criticize it? https://t.co/PpoahaReAK — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) January 22, 2026

President Trump is the worst dictator EVER.

"Blinding people" and "kidnapping" are massive accusations requiring massive evidence, not just a dramatic monologue. If the government were truly that efficient at authoritarianism, she wouldn't be allowed to say this on TV. The fact that she can freely accuse the state of… — Rituraj (@RituWithAI) January 23, 2026

... tyranny without censorship is the ultimate disproof of her own thesis.

It's a massive accusation, yes. But she can't back it up with evidence because it is also a massive lie.

Hanoi Jane wants to lecture you on how bad America is. https://t.co/iClN8L9BEn — SaveMyNavy (@DonaldP34129855) January 22, 2026

And yet, she never leaves, does she?

If only she had gotten lost in a Vietnamese jungle while she there betraying U.S. troops being tortured by Communists. https://t.co/S3Wu0dWEpE — Charles Johnson 🇺🇸⚓️ (@soli_Jesum) January 23, 2026

If only Joe Biden had been there with her. He knows a thing or two about getting lost in jungles.

Has she ever been right about anything? — Jim Country (@4yourcountry) January 22, 2026

The short answer is no. The long answer is ... also no.

"RESIST" tells me you are controlled by the media and Democrat propaganda. 😂🤡😵‍💫 — DougMD (@Doug__MD) January 23, 2026

Oh, her bedazzled 'Resist' blouse was the icing on the propaganda cake.

Wonder how much that cost.

If ICE was literally kidnapping legal Americans, people like this hag Jane Fonda would have been removed long ago. No one believes anything this line bitty has to say. pic.twitter.com/NkV3o1uUH6 — CKP (@cparham65) January 22, 2026

It's wild to be so confident about things you have no idea whatsoever about — Gilgamesh (@SnorkelCapital) January 22, 2026

As Ronald Reagan said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

I would say she seems mad but her face doesn’t move so it’s hard to tell. pic.twitter.com/ybr3CWZnYT — J9TX (@j9_atx) January 22, 2026

OMG, her eyes! 😳 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) January 22, 2026

No amount of plastic surgery can ever hide the crazy in the eyes. They are the ultimate tell.

Jane Fonda is the poster child of bad judgment of liberal white women. https://t.co/IH2hjuhSrA — christopher (@BadCoffeeMN) January 22, 2026

There should be a picture of her in the dictionary next to the term AWFL.

Now, there's an idea to save the country.

Jane Fonda should be grateful that America is not now and never has been the country she's always claimed it to be.

Otherwise, that wouldn't just be a meme.





