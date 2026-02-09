MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Friendly'



Never let it be said that the left won't beat a narrative into the ground until there is nothing left but a bloody pulp.

Last night, two halftime shows aired during Super Bowl LX, but only one of them represented America. While Bad Bunny was singing (badly) in Spanish and declaring that 'America' is bigger than the United States, Turning Point USA aired a halftime show with positive messages about our country, embracing faith, and the greatness of guitar solos and pyrotechnics. It was an uplifting performance capped by Kid Rock's -- excuse us, Robert Ritchie's -- beautiful rendition of 'Til You Can't, a song about how we don't know who we miss until they're gone. It was an obvious shout-out to the widow and children of Charlie Kirk, but Ritchie added a new verse applying the same thoughts to embracing Christ.

Advertisement

While the NFL's big game gets hundreds of millions of views every year, the fact that TPUSA earned more than 6 million viewers live and another 20 million since then shows that America clearly wanted something other than what the Super Bowl gave us. Even TMZ found that out, to their chagrin, with a failed poll about which halftime show was better. (Guess how that one turned out.)

Despite all of this, The Washington Post demonstrated this morning that Jeff Bezos has not fired NEARLY enough of its staff with an oblivious, gaslighting article about how Bad Bunny's halftime show was 'wholesome' and embraced 'traditional family values.'

Analysis: In general, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game. https://t.co/yE8O53OKzw pic.twitter.com/uj9wGSDAWZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 9, 2026

But in general, the show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game. There was a proposal, a (real!) wedding, a party. The sets were Technicolor, with the camera occasionally swooping above dancers in Busby Berkeley-style formations ... It felt as if “Sesame Street” had worked up a reggaeton remix of “People in Your Neighborhood” or Richard Scarry’s “Busy Town” had made room for dancers ready to get busy.

Really, WaPo? Really?

Many on X this morning took the time to inform the Post that it looked a lot more like Avenue Q than Sesame Street.

Almost every single song was about degenerate sex with randos but ok https://t.co/ksxbVfq9qv — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 9, 2026

No wonder Bad Bunny performed his show entirely in Spanish. If he had done it in English, NBC wouldn't have been able to broadcast any of it.

And then there were all of the visuals that the Post considered to be as 'family-friendly' as drag queen story hour.

Just some clean wholesome traditional family fun pic.twitter.com/EvItgyVaDe — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 9, 2026

We didn't need to see Grindr (Scott Weiner's favorite 'dating' website) brought to life at the Super Bowl.

Nailed it again guys pic.twitter.com/uzKwvk6Rtg — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 9, 2026

We have not been cruel enough to journalists https://t.co/LLnGtxO7wN pic.twitter.com/xbwMF29KU6 — normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) February 9, 2026

Not nearly enough.

It literally reminded us of our Normal Rockwell painting, “The Grind” that hangs next to our kitchen table. ❤️ — Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@@HollyBriden) Feb 8, 2026

We know that readers can't see the image in the tweet above from Holly Briden.

We included that redaction intentionally. Many of the images from the Super Bowl halftime show are so graphic that X will not allow us to embed them.

We are begging that no one from WaPo answer that question.

Advertisement

We don't want to know.

What’s great about the Washington Post is that with all their editorial staff, nobody thought to look up an English translation of Bad Bunny’s lyrics, which, whether you like his music or not, are extremely explicit and as far from “wholesome” and “traditional” as it gets https://t.co/EqH24lkcjK — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 9, 2026

At least the Post didn't assign five writers to publish this article.

Possibly because they don't have that many left.

Here are some of those lyrics (thankfully redacted) that writer Shane O'Neill couldn't be bothered to look up:

Wholesome you say. pic.twitter.com/y9RQsoc6DS — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 9, 2026

Yikes.

Translate Bad Bunny's lyrics.



Drug use, drunkenness, promiscuity, and deviance.



This is the NFLs idea of brand expansion.



They exploit patriotism and the military, and mock their core audience for profit. — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) February 9, 2026

Yes, that summarizes it all pretty well.

Traditional family values? Sure, if we're talking about the Manson Family, the members of which were known to engage in orgies. — Wookin Pa Nub (@TracyLovesSean) February 9, 2026

See, but Bad Bunny made up for that by having a sign at the end reading, 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love.'

That makes it all 'wholesome.'

But we're a little terrified about what he and the Post consider to be 'love.'

If you believe in spiritual warfare, the Washington Post operates as an enemy combatant outside the protection of Geneva Conventions https://t.co/7vEfCm8pJr — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 9, 2026

Advertisement

Joe Biden once famously claimed he was fighting for the 'soul' of America.

What he neglected to mention was that he and everyone on the left are on the Molochian side of that battle.

All.

All is the correct number that Bezos needs to axe.

Adding one more hoax to your list? pic.twitter.com/qtz4NNiyZv — Vegas Conservative (@denstarr4) February 9, 2026

Twitchy recently covered the list of fake news and propaganda that The Washington Post has tried to push on America in recent years. It is extensive.

And this story is just as laughably false as the rest of them, if not as politically or economically consequential.

And you have no idea why no one buys your paper. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 9, 2026

They'll never figure it out.

That's what happens when a newspaper stops hiring journalists and starts populating its newsroom with ideologically captured apparatchiks.

Bezos may have fired hundreds of them, but he's still got a long way to go.

If anyone missed it last night, here is what a truly wholesome and values-based halftime show looks like:

Maybe someone should stream that to everyone at The Washington Post so they can learn a thing or two.





============================================

Related:

Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and Michelle Obama

Advertisement

Delete Your Account: John Harwood Gets DRAGGED By X for His Nasty-Looking Super Bowl Meatloaf

Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us)

Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump Crucifixion Protest

Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His Model for Immigration Policy

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about EVERYTHING, even the Super Bowl.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.