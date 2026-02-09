MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Friendly'

Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on February 09, 2026
ImgFlip


Never let it be said that the left won't beat a narrative into the ground until there is nothing left but a bloody pulp.

Last night, two halftime shows aired during Super Bowl LX, but only one of them represented America. While Bad Bunny was singing (badly) in Spanish and declaring that 'America' is bigger than the United States, Turning Point USA aired a halftime show with positive messages about our country, embracing faith, and the greatness of guitar solos and pyrotechnics. It was an uplifting performance capped by Kid Rock's -- excuse us, Robert Ritchie's -- beautiful rendition of 'Til You Can't, a song about how we don't know who we miss until they're gone. It was an obvious shout-out to the widow and children of Charlie Kirk, but Ritchie added a new verse applying the same thoughts to embracing Christ. 

While the NFL's big game gets hundreds of millions of views every year, the fact that TPUSA earned more than 6 million viewers live and another 20 million since then shows that America clearly wanted something other than what the Super Bowl gave us. Even TMZ found that out, to their chagrin, with a failed poll about which halftime show was better. (Guess how that one turned out.)

Despite all of this, The Washington Post demonstrated this morning that Jeff Bezos has not fired NEARLY enough of its staff with an oblivious, gaslighting article about how Bad Bunny's halftime show was 'wholesome' and embraced 'traditional family values.'

But in general, the show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game. There was a proposal, a (real!) wedding, a party. The sets were Technicolor, with the camera occasionally swooping above dancers in Busby Berkeley-style formations ... It felt as if “Sesame Street” had worked up a reggaeton remix of “People in Your Neighborhood” or Richard Scarry’s “Busy Town” had made room for dancers ready to get busy.

Really, WaPo? Really? 

Many on X this morning took the time to inform the Post that it looked a lot more like Avenue Q than Sesame Street.

No wonder Bad Bunny performed his show entirely in Spanish. If he had done it in English, NBC wouldn't have been able to broadcast any of it. 

And then there were all of the visuals that the Post considered to be as 'family-friendly' as drag queen story hour. 

We didn't need to see Grindr (Scott Weiner's favorite 'dating' website) brought to life at the Super Bowl. 

Not nearly enough.  

We know that readers can't see the image in the tweet above from Holly Briden. 

We included that redaction intentionally. Many of the images from the Super Bowl halftime show are so graphic that X will not allow us to embed them. 

We are begging that no one from WaPo answer that question. 

We don't want to know. 

At least the Post didn't assign five writers to publish this article. 

Possibly because they don't have that many left. 

Here are some of those lyrics (thankfully redacted) that writer Shane O'Neill couldn't be bothered to look up: 

Yikes. 

Yes, that summarizes it all pretty well. 

See, but Bad Bunny made up for that by having a sign at the end reading, 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love.'

That makes it all 'wholesome.' 

But we're a little terrified about what he and the Post consider to be 'love.'

Joe Biden once famously claimed he was fighting for the 'soul' of America. 

What he neglected to mention was that he and everyone on the left are on the Molochian side of that battle. 

All. 

All is the correct number that Bezos needs to axe. 

Twitchy recently covered the list of fake news and propaganda that The Washington Post has tried to push on America in recent years. It is extensive.

And this story is just as laughably false as the rest of them, if not as politically or economically consequential. 

They'll never figure it out. 

That's what happens when a newspaper stops hiring journalists and starts populating its newsroom with ideologically captured apparatchiks. 

Bezos may have fired hundreds of them, but he's still got a long way to go. 

If anyone missed it last night, here is what a truly wholesome and values-based halftime show looks like: 

Maybe someone should stream that to everyone at The Washington Post so they can learn a thing or two. 

============================================

