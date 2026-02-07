Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump Crucifixion Protest

Mike Eruzione Has Advice for Olympic Snowboarder With Mixed Emotions About Representing th...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on February 07, 2026
imgflip


We need to start firing teachers like they were 'climate change' or 'racial equity' reporters at The Washington Post. 

We've already seen many cases in Minneapolis where teachers and school administrators have abandoned any pretense at education to put students in harm's way by interfering with law enforcement. 

But the problem isn't limited to Tim Walz's failed state. 

In Kansas, Mission Trail Middle School (that's right, MIDDLE school) has taken to flying the American flag upside down. 

Maybe they should be focusing more on the fact that nearly 33 percent of Kansas students are functionally illiterate. But, of course, that would require actual work, and it wouldn't win them any virtue signaling snaps. 

Perhaps the most egregious demonstration -- for numerous reasons -- was the 'protest' recently staged at Waukegan High School in Illinois. Rather than teachers fulfilling their responsibilities, this is what they compelled students to participate in during the school day:

Yes, that's correct. They just crucified the President of the United States in effigy. 

To add to this VERY fireable offence, they even went on a march with their blasphemous display. 

Not a single American flag in sight. 

And these are the people teaching America's children? 

As if the enforced truancy wasn't bad enough, they don't seem to know anything about history. 

Someone might want to clue them in about who the bad guys were in the story of Christ's crucifixion. 

Talk about your all-time rake stomps.

Never try to make sense of leftist logic. It just brings on migraines. 

It's wrong when Trump fans occasionally use Christ-like imagery to depict the President. 

But it is HILARIOUSLY wrong when the left does it.

It's kind of like how the left promises to 'hunt down' ICE agents, whom they also call the Gestapo. 

LOL. 

We'll just file this protest as Chapter 2,348,936 of 'The Left Can't Meme.' 

This heretical self-own aside, the teachers at Waukegan High School might have some more pressing concerns than staging a mock crucifixion. 

Much like that Kansas middle school above, only far worse. 

'They no rite English good.'

To prove the point, here is one of the handmade signs from the same protest: 

There are not enough palms in the world with which to slap our faces. 

Hey, but at least they're learning how to be the bad guys in The Passion. 

It appears that chronic truancy is kind of an epidemic in this school district. 

They've more than earned a pink slip. 

Students might be better off going to a 'Quality Learing Center.'

If for no other reason than so they'll learn proper, accurate history. 

In that pure hypothetical (because conservatives would never do that), it would be a media apocalypse, 24/7 for months on end.

Unquestionably. 

The problem is that there are not enough parents to speak up and demand change. 

Lake County, Illinois, voted for Kamala Harris by 20 points, so they probably want to pin medals on these teachers. 

Or at least give them their 30 pieces of silver.

============================================

