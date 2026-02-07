Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump Crucifixion Protest



We need to start firing teachers like they were 'climate change' or 'racial equity' reporters at The Washington Post.

We've already seen many cases in Minneapolis where teachers and school administrators have abandoned any pretense at education to put students in harm's way by interfering with law enforcement.

But the problem isn't limited to Tim Walz's failed state.

In Kansas, Mission Trail Middle School (that's right, MIDDLE school) has taken to flying the American flag upside down.

@MT_Timberwolves in Kansas thinks this is appropriate. Would you like to tell them how you feel about an upside down AMERICAN FLAG ON CAMPUS? Your job is to EDUCATE, not INDOCTRINATE #PutThatInYourPipe #WhatILearnedToday pic.twitter.com/ZDMLFysWz2 — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) February 7, 2026

Maybe they should be focusing more on the fact that nearly 33 percent of Kansas students are functionally illiterate. But, of course, that would require actual work, and it wouldn't win them any virtue signaling snaps.

Perhaps the most egregious demonstration -- for numerous reasons -- was the 'protest' recently staged at Waukegan High School in Illinois. Rather than teachers fulfilling their responsibilities, this is what they compelled students to participate in during the school day:

Waukegan High School had an “anti-ICE” protest today with a crucified Donald Trump display.



I want the name of every staff member that aided or participated in this. Truancy is a crime and political speech while working as a public employee is fireable. pic.twitter.com/vyGcvKrZiW — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) February 6, 2026

Yes, that's correct. They just crucified the President of the United States in effigy.

To add to this VERY fireable offence, they even went on a march with their blasphemous display.

It literally looks like a foreign invasion… They’re even leading with our crucified President behind foreign flags.



We are so screwed if we don’t get control of this. pic.twitter.com/yeSJG4wLKQ — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) February 7, 2026

Not a single American flag in sight.

And these are the people teaching America's children?

As if the enforced truancy wasn't bad enough, they don't seem to know anything about history.

Someone might want to clue them in about who the bad guys were in the story of Christ's crucifixion.

I’m not sure they understand who the good guy in the gospels is. https://t.co/nzXoGVVA4d — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 7, 2026

Talk about your all-time rake stomps.

Let me understand:

These idiots are taking the side of those who committed the crucifixion, and they think this makes them out to be the good party in that scenario??? https://t.co/AxTcqnmodc — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 7, 2026

Never try to make sense of leftist logic. It just brings on migraines.

"Nice argument but sadly for you I have already pictured you as, uh… *checks notes* Jesus Christ, the, uh, Lord and Savior of Humankind" https://t.co/uO1JPo7yuY — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) February 7, 2026

It's wrong when Trump fans occasionally use Christ-like imagery to depict the President.

But it is HILARIOUSLY wrong when the left does it.

They have no idea about the story of the crucifixion, do they? No clue who the bad guys in the story were, huh? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 7, 2026

It's kind of like how the left promises to 'hunt down' ICE agents, whom they also call the Gestapo.

LOL.

So Donald is Jesus, crucified by the woke?

The left can't meme. pic.twitter.com/1yMAaRG8qr — Lukius (@lucio_tato) February 7, 2026

We'll just file this protest as Chapter 2,348,936 of 'The Left Can't Meme.'

This heretical self-own aside, the teachers at Waukegan High School might have some more pressing concerns than staging a mock crucifixion.

Much like that Kansas middle school above, only far worse.

88% of student cannot read at grade level.



This is on the stairs at the high school. pic.twitter.com/YbbLYGIpcl — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) February 7, 2026

'They no rite English good.'

To prove the point, here is one of the handmade signs from the same protest:

There are not enough palms in the world with which to slap our faces.

Hey, but at least they're learning how to be the bad guys in The Passion.

It appears that chronic truancy is kind of an epidemic in this school district.

I want them terminated https://t.co/jLlxiQA8lZ — HillGirlTN ❤️🇺🇸✝️👨‍👩‍👦🌺 (@HillGirlTN) February 7, 2026

They've more than earned a pink slip.

This makes me so mad. Waukegan is a super s*** hole town, but unfortunately the county seat for Lake which is one of the wealthiest counties in the country. My stolen taxes. 🤬 https://t.co/9ejRY2iWpV — Marzipan (@soul_sovereign) February 7, 2026

Students might be better off going to a 'Quality Learing Center.'

Get your kids out of public schools. https://t.co/p0LJgRiNj4 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 7, 2026

If for no other reason than so they'll learn proper, accurate history.

What would the media reaction have been if a rural White high school did this with an effigy of Obama and a bunch of American flags? https://t.co/T2Q0hJ8lGY — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) February 7, 2026

In that pure hypothetical (because conservatives would never do that), it would be a media apocalypse, 24/7 for months on end.

WTH. This is criminal. Parents should sue. They should lise all federal funding. Teacher and administrators need to be held accountable. https://t.co/3QgTvarlb2 — snooze (@snooze06155136) February 7, 2026

Unquestionably.

The problem is that there are not enough parents to speak up and demand change.

Lake County, Illinois, voted for Kamala Harris by 20 points, so they probably want to pin medals on these teachers.

Or at least give them their 30 pieces of silver.





