Cue the Outrage! Lefties Blow a Gasket at Trump for 'Racist' Meme (Except There's Just One Problem)



The Democrat Outrage MachineTM was out in full force this morning after, apparently, Donald Trump had done something new to make them all lose their minds (also known as any day ending with a Y).

As usual, however, it turns out that their uproar was entirely manufactured, as most of their tantrums are.

It all started early this morning when leftists began posting a screenshot of a Trump Truth Social post overnight depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.

BREAKING: Trump just posted a video on Truth Social that includes a racist image of Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.



There’s no bottom pic.twitter.com/zPEGa94dYO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 6, 2026

We have to admit that, when we first saw the screenshot, it looked pretty bad. But we did notice that it was a screenshot when Trump had obviously posted a video.

But let's put a pin in that for the moment.

Like clockwork, all of the worst leftist social media accounts began seething and screeching at the President.

Racist. Deranged. Humiliating to our country. The fact that we have decided to pretend to this is normal every day is a moral abomination. Have we any shame?



And every day an entire generation is being told it is “Christian” to support this. God have mercy on us. pic.twitter.com/c3rFgBffX0 — Russell Moore (@drmoore) February 6, 2026

Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history. https://t.co/zDMdFtESJ3 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 6, 2026

Isn't Ben Rhodes the guy who even the Obama administration nicknamed 'Hamas'?

Oh, there was more.

The "President" of the United States, now overtly expressing his acute, imbecilic racism and directing it at his predecessor on a social media platform he controls and owns, has to resign.



Go. Get out, you grotesque slime — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 6, 2026

Trump posted a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. Incredibly racist and disgusting. Beneath the office of the presidency, like everything he does.



Every American must condemn this. pic.twitter.com/vYbGgqqv09 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 6, 2026

Of course, elderly rabid lunatic Keith Olbermann had to chime in. Quickly followed by Harry Sisson, who is nothing more than the younger version of elderly rabid lunatic Keith Olbermann.

Even the official account of the Democrat Party got in on the condemnation.

This is who Trump is:



Sick, racist, and completely deranged. https://t.co/RtW7lXlCrU — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 6, 2026

Wow. This all looked pretty bad for Trump.

But did you notice how all of them were only posting screenshots and not the video?

There's a reason for that.

Sure enough, it turns out that what Trump actually posted was a video about election fraud that, because of autoplay features, inadvertently included a tiny overlap with another parody video at the end.

Here is what the President actually posted:

It’s pretty clear that the Obama Monkey video was a reels auto play at the end of a screen recording of an election fraud video which is the video Trump actually shared. pic.twitter.com/rQtNQsdOwa — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 6, 2026

You can see it better here. It scrolls down to the Obama video and back up to the original election fraud video.



Likely screen recorded off X and someone failed to clip the end. pic.twitter.com/8kPCRER7IZ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 6, 2026

So, someone (not Trump) made a one-second mistake, and that was all the fuel leftists needed to start screeching 'RAAAAYYYYCIIISSSS!'

Then again, if it wasn't for manufactured outrage, what would Democrats have?

It's even more innocent than that, though.

It turns out that the inadvertent clip at the end was part of a larger Lion King-style parody video that depicted many Democrats, of ALL races, as jungle creatures.

So it was a spoof "Lion King" AI video- everyone was an animal- no racism detected- all taken out of content.

(I did like the meerkat !) https://t.co/eSRMG6MsnZ — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) February 6, 2026

The full video -- again, NOT part of the video Trump intended to share -- is not offensive in the least (and actually quite funny). Unfortunately, X had disabled embedding of that clip, but here is the link to view it.

The creator of the original video, Xerias, thought the whole fake outrage was so funny that he posted a follow-up, including all of the legacy media's unhinged reactions today:

Meme them until they cry.

Then make memes about them crying 😁 pic.twitter.com/FlzJHIii0A — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) February 6, 2026

So, if you're keeping score at home, that's another win for memes and another gigantic L for humorless leftists.

Sadly, a few on the right fell into the trap this morning, demanding that the White House apologize, including Senator Tim Scott.

Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it. https://t.co/gADoM13ssZ — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) February 6, 2026

We're hoping that Scott will apologize soon to the White House for calling them racists without cause.

Y’all don’t get it. This is a master troll from Trump. He takes a second long clip from Lion King parody video that makes all the democrats look like animals—including Hakeem Jeffries as a meerkat—knowing you would all call him racist. Watch for yourself, here… https://t.co/FSQ8QBmTae pic.twitter.com/eVRg54KOIX — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 6, 2026

That allegation of racism in turn draws attention to the whole video which is 99% about allegations of voting machine hacking, giving that video publicity in a way that it never would have otherwise.



In other words listen to Admiral Akbar.

We honestly don't believe that the President even saw the last second of the video. But he is exceptionally good at trapping the left.

Maybe the best explanation of the day's drama came from Steven Crowder ... with a funny twist at the end.

If you want to take the video in its full context and say that's racist, fine.



What's stupid is deliberately re-uploading something out of context to mislead people to believe that Donald Trump personally created and uploaded a racist screen capture of Barack and Michelle Obama… pic.twitter.com/e5x5iHVn0Z — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 6, 2026

So, what have we learned from all of this?

First of all, yes. Whoever cut the election fraud video for Trump should have clipped it better. For professionalism, if nothing else.

Secondly, the original video was not racist. Unless also calling Joe Biden a monkey and Harry Sisson a flamingo is also somehow racist.

Third and finally, we absolutely do not have to participate in the Democrats' manufactured outrage machine. As Crowder notes, they are fundamentally dishonest. They all posted a screenshot instead of the video because they wanted to gin up hatred and rage.

Never play by their rules. EVER.

We also should remember that Democrats have spent YEARS calling Clarence Thomas, Tim Scott himself, and any conservative black man who doesn't think like they do 'Uncle Tom.' Not to mention, leftists in Minneapolis are currently calling black ICE officers 'House N-word.'

And that video is NOT edited or misleadingly clipped.

You know, just in case any Democrats REALLY want to talk about racism.





