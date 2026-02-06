People Have Questions About This Local Media Description of the Weapon Carried by...
It's Only February but Rep. Jamie Raskin Just Made 'the Dumbest Argument of...
WATCH: Jews and Allies Drag Tone-Deaf Superbowl Advertisement Against Anti-Semitism
Reid Hoffman's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Epstein's Files Release Just Keeps Ge...
Jamie Raskin Starts Panicking During Hysterical SAVE Act Meltdown
'Very Revealing'! One Short Word in AOC's WaPo Layoffs Take Gives Away How...
VIP
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Showed Her TRUE Colors at The Grammys
GRRL, No! LOL! Kamala Harris Tries to QUIETLY Make BIG Change to Her...
Here's Brian Stelter on WaPo's Woes vs. X's Potential Demise (One of These...
So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What...
VIP
Hey Look, the Democrats Finally Support a Photo ID Requirement
All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receip...
Transportation Secretary Duffy (With a James Woods Assist) ROASTS Gavin Newsom's Bullet Tr...
BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUS...

Cue the Outrage! Lefties Blow a Gasket at Trump for 'Racist' Meme (Except There's Just One Problem)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on February 06, 2026
Twitchy


The Democrat Outrage MachineTM was out in full force this morning after, apparently, Donald Trump had done something new to make them all lose their minds (also known as any day ending with a Y). 

Advertisement

As usual, however, it turns out that their uproar was entirely manufactured, as most of their tantrums are. 

It all started early this morning when leftists began posting a screenshot of a Trump Truth Social post overnight depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. 

We have to admit that, when we first saw the screenshot, it looked pretty bad. But we did notice that it was a screenshot when Trump had obviously posted a video. 

But let's put a pin in that for the moment. 

Like clockwork, all of the worst leftist social media accounts began seething and screeching at the President. 

Recommended

People Have Questions About This Local Media Description of the Weapon Carried by a Suspect Police Shot
Doug P.
Advertisement

Isn't Ben Rhodes the guy who even the Obama administration nicknamed 'Hamas'? 

Oh, there was more. 

Of course, elderly rabid lunatic Keith Olbermann had to chime in. Quickly followed by Harry Sisson, who is nothing more than the younger version of elderly rabid lunatic Keith Olbermann. 

Even the official account of the Democrat Party got in on the condemnation. 

Wow. This all looked pretty bad for Trump. 

But did you notice how all of them were only posting screenshots and not the video? 

There's a reason for that. 

Sure enough, it turns out that what Trump actually posted was a video about election fraud that, because of autoplay features, inadvertently included a tiny overlap with another parody video at the end. 

Advertisement

Here is what the President actually posted: 

So, someone (not Trump) made a one-second mistake, and that was all the fuel leftists needed to start screeching 'RAAAAYYYYCIIISSSS!'

Then again, if it wasn't for manufactured outrage, what would Democrats have? 

It's even more innocent than that, though. 

It turns out that the inadvertent clip at the end was part of a larger Lion King-style parody video that depicted many Democrats, of ALL races, as jungle creatures.

The full video -- again, NOT part of the video Trump intended to share -- is not offensive in the least (and actually quite funny). Unfortunately, X had disabled embedding of that clip, but here is the link to view it

Advertisement

The creator of the original video, Xerias, thought the whole fake outrage was so funny that he posted a follow-up, including all of the legacy media's unhinged reactions today: 

So, if you're keeping score at home, that's another win for memes and another gigantic L for humorless leftists. 

Sadly, a few on the right fell into the trap this morning, demanding that the White House apologize, including Senator Tim Scott. 

We're hoping that Scott will apologize soon to the White House for calling them racists without cause. 

That allegation of racism in turn draws attention to the whole video which is 99% about allegations of voting machine hacking, giving that video publicity in a way that it never would have otherwise.  

In other words listen to Admiral Akbar.

Advertisement

We honestly don't believe that the President even saw the last second of the video. But he is exceptionally good at trapping the left. 

Maybe the best explanation of the day's drama came from Steven Crowder ... with a funny twist at the end. 

So, what have we learned from all of this? 

First of all, yes. Whoever cut the election fraud video for Trump should have clipped it better. For professionalism, if nothing else. 

Secondly, the original video was not racist. Unless also calling Joe Biden a monkey and Harry Sisson a flamingo is also somehow racist. 

Third and finally, we absolutely do not have to participate in the Democrats' manufactured outrage machine. As Crowder notes, they are fundamentally dishonest. They all posted a screenshot instead of the video because they wanted to gin up hatred and rage.

Never play by their rules. EVER. 

We also should remember that Democrats have spent YEARS calling Clarence Thomas, Tim Scott himself, and any conservative black man who doesn't think like they do 'Uncle Tom.' Not to mention, leftists in Minneapolis are currently calling black ICE officers 'House N-word.' 

Advertisement

And that video is NOT edited or misleadingly clipped. 

You know, just in case any Democrats REALLY want to talk about racism. 

============================================

Related:

More Democrat Inspired Terrorism: Details Emerge of Maryland Man's Attempt to Murder Russ Vought

Pretend to Be SHOCKED: New Watchdog Report Links Rashida Tlaib to Terrorist Groups

Feel-Good Story of the Year: Heroic Australian Boy's Incredible Swim to Save His Family

LEEEEEEROY JENKINS! Kamala HQ Account Gets Dragged for 'Tomorrow' Teaser Video

Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MICHELLE OBAMA TRUTH SOCIAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People Have Questions About This Local Media Description of the Weapon Carried by a Suspect Police Shot
Doug P.
WATCH: Jews and Allies Drag Tone-Deaf Superbowl Advertisement Against Anti-Semitism
Aaron Walker
Reid Hoffman's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Epstein's Files Release Just Keeps Getting WORSE
Sam J.
It's Only February but Rep. Jamie Raskin Just Made 'the Dumbest Argument of the Year' Against Voter ID
Doug P.
'Very Revealing'! One Short Word in AOC's WaPo Layoffs Take Gives Away How Dems View the Media
Doug P.
So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What James Comer JUST Dropped
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

People Have Questions About This Local Media Description of the Weapon Carried by a Suspect Police Shot Doug P.
Advertisement