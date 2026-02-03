WOAH! Jill Biden's Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)
Black ICE Agent Hit With Racial Slurs After Asking Trans Agitator, ‘Are You a Man?’

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on February 03, 2026
Twitter

Some people say ICE agents should be outfitted with body cameras, and we agree. As has been proven ever since the Summer of Love in 2020, body cameras usually wind up showing the professionalism of the law enforcement officer and the craziness of the people they arrest. Whenever we see a video of ICE agents being surrounded by idiots blowing their whistles, we find the restraint shown by ICE agents remarkable.

This ICE agent let the restraint slip for a second and managed to make the video of the day. Protesters were already in his face when he asked one, "Are you a man?" That didn't sit well with the legal observers. (Language warning)

That's pretty racist.

That was our thought.

We love how he lets the insults slide like water off a duck's back. We're old enough to remember when Touré claimed that calling him the N-word was "threatening his life" and just might justify killing in self-defense.

Scratch a liberal, find a racist.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

