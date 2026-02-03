Black ICE Agent Hit With Racial Slurs After Asking Trans Agitator, ‘Are You a Man?’

Some people say ICE agents should be outfitted with body cameras, and we agree. As has been proven ever since the Summer of Love in 2020, body cameras usually wind up showing the professionalism of the law enforcement officer and the craziness of the people they arrest. Whenever we see a video of ICE agents being surrounded by idiots blowing their whistles, we find the restraint shown by ICE agents remarkable.

This ICE agent let the restraint slip for a second and managed to make the video of the day. Protesters were already in his face when he asked one, "Are you a man?" That didn't sit well with the legal observers. (Language warning)

VIDEO OF THE DAY: Radical left loses it because an ICE agent dares to ask a dress-up Rabid Responder, “Are you a man?!?!”



Pure comedy gold.



Almost choked on my drink, absolutely the best way to end the night. I will sleep like a baby after this one guys. pic.twitter.com/Q27PNAz1w2 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 3, 2026

Good morning, especially to this rage baiting ICE officer pic.twitter.com/6GBCWLb45X — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) February 3, 2026

🚨 LMAO! Some tr*nny started berating a black ICE agent, and the agent looked him right in the eyes and said “Are you a man?!”



That absolutely SET OFF the man dressed up as a woman, who then called the agent a “n*gger”



Leftists prove ONCE AGAIN they’re the *real* racists



h/t… pic.twitter.com/pm439dDWLN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2026

That's pretty racist.

I’m begging you, @elonmusk:



Release the T word from purgatory.



It’s the best slur besides the bundle of sticks. Just rolls off the tongue. Flows like a serene, gentle brook. We need it. https://t.co/kAl2cPnsuJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 3, 2026

The new body cams will literally give hours of entertainment. — Andrew Huynh (@doctorandrew) February 3, 2026

That was our thought.

These guys have had enough and glad they are talking back! — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) February 3, 2026

I wish I could buy those officers dinner. — AllTheThings71 (@DerekBeattie) February 3, 2026

Look how triggered they get when he asks “are you a man” I’m dying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Joseph (@JHeat2119) February 3, 2026

"How does it make you feel ripping families apart?"



Good answers:



"Feels great! I can't believe I get paid for this!"



"Oh man I hate it! So I make sure we send 'em all home together."



"Are you a man?" — Wanderer (@Wanderer071189) February 3, 2026

This is golden. — roxanne hickman (@roxie_hickman1) February 3, 2026

Give that MAN a raise — Yankyguy (@GA_Optimal) February 3, 2026

That man deserves a bonus just for being so patient. — Generation RuckuZ (@GenRuckuz) February 3, 2026

We love how he lets the insults slide like water off a duck's back. We're old enough to remember when Touré claimed that calling him the N-word was "threatening his life" and just might justify killing in self-defense.

Scratch a liberal, find a racist.

***

