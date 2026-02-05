Pretend to Be SHOCKED: New Watchdog Report Links Rashida Tlaib to Terrorist Groups



In news that is as surprising to us as finding out that water is wet or the sun rises in the East, it turns out that Representative Rashida Tlaib, proud member of the Hamas Caucus, may be doing a little bit more than just providing moral support and encouragement to terrorists.

A new report from the nonpartisan watchdog group, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, has labeled Tlaib a serious national security risk, given not only her rhetoric, but her affiliations and even her campaign infrastructure and expenditures.

We know. We were so shocked, we were lucky there was a chair nearby when we heard the news.

NATIONAL SECURITY ALARM: Watchdog group releases scathing report accusing Rep. Rashida Tlaib of ties to terrorist-linked organizations, calling for congressional inquiry into her conduct and campaign finances. https://t.co/GwJJHAbKOw — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) February 5, 2026

Here is more from Fox News:

The report details a 'recurring pattern' of behavior that it says suggests an ideological affinity for radical movements, ranging from participation in conferences featuring convicted terrorists to significant campaign payments made to activists linked to Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-aligned networks.



The briefing covers Tlaib’s financial history and says her campaign apparatus poured large sums of cash to anti-Israel activists, including almost $600,000 between 2020 and 2025 to Unbought Power, a consulting firm headed by Rasha Mubarak.



The briefing calls for a formal congressional inquiry into Tlaib’s conduct that specifically reviews her public statements that allegedly align with terrorist organizations, her attendance at events honoring convicted terrorists and a thorough review of her campaign fundraising sources.

Tlaib's terroristic rhetorical tendencies, of course, are nothing new. She has twice been censured by Congress, in 2023 and 2025, for defending Hamas and participating in a conference that did the same.

However, this report also outlines Tlaib's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and calls for a formal Justice Department inquiry into Tlaib's campaign finances, which is a new level of scrutiny for the Michigan Congresswoman.

It's always the ones we most suspect, isn't it?

pic.twitter.com/nSp4LoVhjV — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) February 6, 2026

How about we shut the doors to the House of Representatives altogether, with Tlaib on the wrong side of them?

While it's funny to point out the obviousness of Tlaib's affiliations, the full ISGAP report [available here] provides plenty of evidence for a full DOJ investigation.

Whether that investigation takes place is another question.

If true, we should immediately vote to remove her from Congress. This is not political. This is not partisan. This is a matter of national security. https://t.co/zf0IXK2F6u — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 5, 2026

Censure isn't enough anymore, not by a long shot.

This report is deeply concerning. A full investigation is urgently required. https://t.co/rnEu2Rgf20 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 6, 2026

We're skeptical about whether people like Crenshaw or Cornyn will have the intestinal fortitude to follow up on their tweets with action, but we hope they do.

This is not surprising, Tlaib is a jihadi. She needs to be indicted and spend the rest of her life in prison. https://t.co/ok3GdsAI2L — Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) February 5, 2026

She has more than earned not just expulsion from Congress and prosecution, but denaturalization and deportation.

Kick her out? How about waterboard her! — 3rd_World_Collection_Agency (@3_w_c_a) February 5, 2026

Ahem. We can neither endorse nor condemn such a recommendation.

(But we totally support it.)

Boy howdy, does she ever.

The difference between everyone knowing this from her political speeches and this new watchdog report, however, is that the report includes some pretty damning receipts.

We only hope that not only Pam Bondi, but also Speaker Mike Johnson don't ignore this and finally -- FINALLY -- take some action against the traitors in our midst.

Time will tell.





