The White House Goes on Offense, Showing Everyone Who Democrats' Heroes Really Are
Panic On the Streets of London: Morrissey Drops a Truth Bomb About What...
Ted Lieu Yadda Yaddas An Important Part of the Constitution When Discussing the...
Revolting Situation: CNN Staff Upset Scott Jennings Is Referring to Illegal Aliens As...
Cycle Spectacle: Motocross Star Colby Raha Soars High in World Record Jump (WATCH)
Lemon’s Lemmings: Ana Navarro and ‘The View’ Crew Have Suddenly Soured on the...
Climate Defiance Makes PETA Look Rational in ALL CAPS Rant
Another One? Nurse Says Hospitals Can’t Have MAGA Employees Treating Patients
Washington Post Journalists: Unburdened By What Has Been: Grammys Edition
VIP
Rural Areas Tasked With Finding Strategies to Make British Countryside 'Less White'
ABC News: Millions Could Lose SNAP Benefits as Work Requirements Take Effect
AWFL Thrilled to Take in Haitian Migrant — It's Like Having Your Own...
U-Haul Backed Up to the Open Door of the Quality Learing Center in...
Coached to Be Anti-ICE by Teachers, Preschoolers Hold Anti-ICE Rally at School

Get 'Em, Hammer! Harmeet Dhillon Promises Justice After Desecration of SoCal Catholic School

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha


Well, well, well. Just look at what Don Lemon and his fellow domestic terrorists have inspired. 

Yesterday, reports came out from Southern California about a Catholic school church in Long Beach being desecrated in the wake of Lemon's stunt in Minneapolis in January. 

Advertisement

According to local news reports, the damage to the Holy Innocents School is in the tens of thousands of dollars, not to mention the destruction of priceless religious items. 

'The sound equipment and that sort of thing was ripped out of the wall,' [school director Tony Tripp] told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw. 'Any closet that was there, everything was pulled out, so we thought, ‘Oh OK. This is to be expected,’ but what was not to be expected is the sanctuary part. We have a large statue of Mary that was pushed down and destroyed. We had the tabernacle, the gold tabernacle where our Lord is kept here, they tried to break that open to get the host out of there.'

The vandalism has left school officials searching for a possible motive.

Obviously, at this early stage, we know nothing about the criminals who desecrated this church. However, given what Lemon and his cohorts did in Minneapolis, it's difficult not to suspect at least that a tacit open season on Christians has been declared.

Well, the Grammys were in nearby Los Angeles. But we're pretty sure Lemon had already been hauled away from that event in handcuffs. 

Recommended

The White House Goes on Offense, Showing Everyone Who Democrats' Heroes Really Are
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And yet not a word of objection or condemnation has been uttered by California's 'leaders.' 

Deafening silence. 

Despite their indifference, other people were paying close attention, including Jesus Osete, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General. 

It didn't take long for the Hammer herself to chime in and promise justice for the school. 

When Dhillon gets involved, she tends to get results. 

Her involvement was greeted with great appreciation. 

While many valid criticisms have been levied against AG Pam Bondi, virtually no one doubts Dhillon when she pledges a full investigation.

Advertisement

Others couldn't help but see the connection with both Lemon and the Grammys. 

It wouldn't surprise us if it did. 

Again, we do not know the motive for this desecration, but there have been reports of other attacks on churches and churchgoers following Lemon's arrest. This one also happened in California: 

A fight against evil is a pretty reasonable characterization, given the circumstances. 

We can only pray that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and that they will receive justice that sends a message. 

Advertisement

We know that if Harmeet Dhillon has anything to say about it -- and she does -- anyone who attacks a church will get the punishment they deserve. 

No matter how famous they think they are. 

============================================

Related:

Panic On the Streets of London: Morrissey Drops a Truth Bomb About What 'Diversity' Really Means

Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful Protests'

To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'

Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM HARMEET K. DHILLON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The White House Goes on Offense, Showing Everyone Who Democrats' Heroes Really Are
Grateful Calvin
Panic On the Streets of London: Morrissey Drops a Truth Bomb About What 'Diversity' Really Means
Grateful Calvin
Ted Lieu Yadda Yaddas An Important Part of the Constitution When Discussing the Don Lemon Case
Aaron Walker
Another One? Nurse Says Hospitals Can’t Have MAGA Employees Treating Patients
Brett T.
Revolting Situation: CNN Staff Upset Scott Jennings Is Referring to Illegal Aliens As ‘Illegal Aliens’
Warren Squire
Cycle Spectacle: Motocross Star Colby Raha Soars High in World Record Jump (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The White House Goes on Offense, Showing Everyone Who Democrats' Heroes Really Are Grateful Calvin
Advertisement