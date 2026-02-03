Get 'Em, Hammer! Harmeet Dhillon Promises Justice After Desecration of SoCal Catholic School



Well, well, well. Just look at what Don Lemon and his fellow domestic terrorists have inspired.

Yesterday, reports came out from Southern California about a Catholic school church in Long Beach being desecrated in the wake of Lemon's stunt in Minneapolis in January.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Catholic school in Long Beach, CA was desecrated overnight.

⁰Statues smashed. Images of Our Lady destroyed. The tabernacle thrown to the floor.



This is one of the worst cases of vandalism the local bishop has ever seen.



Hatred of Christ only destroys hearts.

⁰Pray… pic.twitter.com/AmMzBbhHVH — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 3, 2026

According to local news reports, the damage to the Holy Innocents School is in the tens of thousands of dollars, not to mention the destruction of priceless religious items.

'The sound equipment and that sort of thing was ripped out of the wall,' [school director Tony Tripp] told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw. 'Any closet that was there, everything was pulled out, so we thought, ‘Oh OK. This is to be expected,’ but what was not to be expected is the sanctuary part. We have a large statue of Mary that was pushed down and destroyed. We had the tabernacle, the gold tabernacle where our Lord is kept here, they tried to break that open to get the host out of there.' The vandalism has left school officials searching for a possible motive.

Obviously, at this early stage, we know nothing about the criminals who desecrated this church. However, given what Lemon and his cohorts did in Minneapolis, it's difficult not to suspect at least that a tacit open season on Christians has been declared.

Well, the Grammys were in nearby Los Angeles. But we're pretty sure Lemon had already been hauled away from that event in handcuffs.

This is demonic pic.twitter.com/YWHVavXyvI — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) February 3, 2026

And yet not a word of objection or condemnation has been uttered by California's 'leaders.'

Isn’t Gavin Catholic?

Isn’t Nancy Pelosi Catholic

Yet they are SILENT — Julie (@JulieMatth27690) February 3, 2026

Deafening silence.

Despite their indifference, other people were paying close attention, including Jesus Osete, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General.

I’d like to connect with the local bishop. @AAGDhillon does not tolerate such attacks on houses of worship. — Jesus A. Osete (@JesusOseteDOJ) February 3, 2026

It didn't take long for the Hammer herself to chime in and promise justice for the school.

When Dhillon gets involved, she tends to get results.

Her involvement was greeted with great appreciation.

That is absolutely horrific. This is unacceptable. Thank you. 🙏🏼 — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) February 3, 2026

I admire how on top of it you are and how you keep us in the loop. I mean that. — Ash Farms (@AshFarms) February 3, 2026

While many valid criticisms have been levied against AG Pam Bondi, virtually no one doubts Dhillon when she pledges a full investigation.

Advertisement

Others couldn't help but see the connection with both Lemon and the Grammys.

did this get standing ovation at Grammys ? https://t.co/AJrFrfvXSU — Rowan Scarborough (@RoScarborough) February 3, 2026

It wouldn't surprise us if it did.

Psycho see, psycho do.



Don Lemon and his friends opened a

door.



Social media spreads the disease. https://t.co/szuvodH96I — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) February 3, 2026

It only took one group of nuts to storm a church, now they rest feel emboldened. So heartbreaking 💔 — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) February 3, 2026

Again, we do not know the motive for this desecration, but there have been reports of other attacks on churches and churchgoers following Lemon's arrest. This one also happened in California:

Rabid Responders mob church members again as they leave Mass blocking exits, screaming, harassing the faithful.



Your “right to protest” does NOT include stopping people from worshipping God.



This is straight-up good vs. evil and evil is going to lose. Evil MUST lose. pic.twitter.com/evBCmuEXoA — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 31, 2026

A fight against evil is a pretty reasonable characterization, given the circumstances.

My heart is broken. Why do they do this. Awful. — Misty Dawn (@MiztDawnCO) February 3, 2026

This hurts my soul. Thank you, Harmeet! 🙏🏼❤️ — CJae (@CJCimmy) February 3, 2026

We can only pray that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and that they will receive justice that sends a message.

Advertisement

The left thinks they can break us. That's their goal. — Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) February 3, 2026

This is why it is imperative that Don Lemon and everyone else who stormed into that MN church be prosecuted…. Any sign of weakness will just embolden these demonic thugs to escalate their behavior — True73 (@TxTrue73) February 3, 2026

We know that if Harmeet Dhillon has anything to say about it -- and she does -- anyone who attacks a church will get the punishment they deserve.

No matter how famous they think they are.





============================================

Related:

Panic On the Streets of London: Morrissey Drops a Truth Bomb About What 'Diversity' Really Means

Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful Protests'

To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'

Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.