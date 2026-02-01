To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone



If it seems like somewhere in Hollywood, someone very powerful recently flipped a switch to activate all of the woke celebrity 'protests' against ICE, that's only because that probably exactly what happened.

Advertisement

For the past year, actors and musicians have been largely silent about ICE removing illegal criminals from the United States. And then, suddenly -- just like that -- all of the usual suspects came out of the woodwork to make sure we knew exactly how they felt about the US enforcing our laws, as if we cared.

Natalie Portman has been crying on cue like she just saw Anakin Skywalker slaughtering younglings. Lady Gaga protested US immigration policy ... in Japan. (We imagine she doesn't understand irony very well.) Even Molly Ringwald appeared out of obscurity to show everyone that she's not so pretty in (Code) pink.

And, of course, what would a cringe celebrity protest be without another boring, depressing Bruce Springsteen song that sounds exactly like every other boring and depressing song he's ever written?

With all of the celebs now embracing 'the current thing,' America desperately needed a voice of sanity. And, since Ricky Gervais is a British citizen, we turned to the next best option: Norm Macdonald's favorite Stallone brother, Frank.

Watch as the slightly less famous Stallone denounces woke Hollywood and implores people to exercise common sense.

Sylvester Stallone’s brother Frank slams celebrities protesting against ICE.



“Well they’re at it again. Puke Springsteen, Jane Fonda, now Molly Ringwald, John Leguizamo oh and Lady Gaga...you’re on stage in another country and you’re putting your own country down.” pic.twitter.com/k2rZfu9m3h — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 31, 2026

It is not lost on us that we are highlighting a celebrity to denounce other celebrities, but what made Stallone's video so compelling is that he wasn't asking anyone to listen to him because he is famous. It wasn't even a partisan, conservative plea.

All he is asking for here is for people to use their brains. Let ICE officers do their jobs. Don't listen to politicians or actors with armed security teams who tell you to put yourself in harm's way by interfering with law enforcement.

Basic stuff. And a refreshing breath of fresh air.

Thank you for that Sir. Good message. Those people seem to be anarchists…just wanting and waiting for something to raise hell about and try to provoke officers…create chaos. It’s crazy how it can go on. 🇺🇸 — Freya (@TMARMANN00) January 31, 2026

And Hollywood feeds that anarchy because rich actors don't have to worry about illegals creating crime or making everything more expensive for everyday Americans.

These are the people that these celebs are backing and when OBAMA and CLINTON did exactly the same as what Trump is doing it was ok. The it’s obviously TDS. https://t.co/7Hbv3TBMgG pic.twitter.com/eElePm5i7p — Winston (@Michael75492225) January 31, 2026

Much of Hollywood is just as brainless as the street mobs they inspire. Someone told them it was time for them to be outraged, so they manufactured some.

They never had a problem with it until it became vogue 🤔 — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) January 31, 2026

Advertisement

I think it’s amazing that Hollywood, in the span of one week, collectively decided to get involved. Whether for or against what’s going on, all these multimillionaires chose to lower themselves to our level, and a lot of people are taking the bait. After all, the Hollywood elites… — Just An Average American (@AvrgMerican) January 31, 2026

Once you see the Hollywood hive mind and how it works, you can't unsee it ever again.

Frank Stallone: Conscience of the Nation https://t.co/Ft1ZdoSBGs — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 31, 2026

It seems odd to say, but Macdonald always knew there was more wisdom to Stallone than meets the eye.

We miss him more and more every day.

Frank is correct. Disgusting liberals should shut up & go to another country where they can be happy. No one wants to hear them talk bad about our nation. https://t.co/PwzihV9h2S — TX Maverick (@HomerEubanks) January 31, 2026

If every one of them who promised to leave the United States any time a Republican gets elected actually followed through on that pledge, our country would be much better off.

Advertisement

Sure, Stallone calling him 'Puke' Springsteen may have been a bit juvenile, but so are we.

And it was really funny.

It's pretty revealing that Hollywood never made a movie about Laken Riley. Or musicians never wrote a song about Jocelyn Nungaray.

Who's got the right idea? You guessed it. Frank Stallone. https://t.co/xrPrPweGvx — James Enfield 🇮🇪🇳🇴🇺🇸 (@james_enfield21) January 31, 2026

Dang...I guess I'm a Frank Stallone fan now. — David Elmbrook (@elmbrookonx) January 31, 2026

Always have been.

The Stallone's were raised the right way — Christina Vozzo (@clgentile532) January 31, 2026

Wow, the Stallone Family seems to be pretty based altogether.



That’s pretty cool, they’re one of us. — Godrules1 (@GodRulesIRL) February 1, 2026

Well, we wouldn't go that far, but both Stallone brothers seem to have pretty sensible heads on their shoulders, even though Sylvester is not very vocal about his politics (which we also appreciate).

The Stallones are good people. Italians are generally trustworthy https://t.co/CGWJwNznMd — Wizard Master Chud (@FallOfMercy) February 1, 2026

It's true. Take it from this writer. LOL.

The left will always control pop culture in America. But what those celebrities don't realize is that their influence is rapidly fading. No one really cares anymore when they complain about America from a red carpet in their outfits that usually cost as much as many people make in a year.

Advertisement

But we always love to see when someone in that club steps outside of the bubble and calls the rest of Hollywood out.

Kudos to Frank Stallone for pleading for a return to common sense.

And, since we will never, ever tire of this speech, once again, here is the all-time grandmaster of putting Hollywood in its place:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Between Ricky Gervais and Frank Stallone, maybe there are a few sane people left in Hollywood and music.





============================================

Related:

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'

Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment

Mother Jones: 'Churches We Don't Like Don't Get First Amendment Protection' (or Something)

Oh, NO! Secretary General Warns that the UN Might Be on the Verge of Financial Collapse

FAKE, FAKE, FAKE! Ilhan Omar LOSES It When Asked Why She Didn't Follow Foreign Substance Protocols

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.