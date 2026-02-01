Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful...
To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on February 01, 2026
Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP, File


If it seems like somewhere in Hollywood, someone very powerful recently flipped a switch to activate all of the woke celebrity 'protests' against ICE, that's only because that probably exactly what happened. 

For the past year, actors and musicians have been largely silent about ICE removing illegal criminals from the United States. And then, suddenly -- just like that -- all of the usual suspects came out of the woodwork to make sure we knew exactly how they felt about the US enforcing our laws, as if we cared. 

Natalie Portman has been crying on cue like she just saw Anakin Skywalker slaughtering younglings. Lady Gaga protested US immigration policy ... in Japan. (We imagine she doesn't understand irony very well.) Even Molly Ringwald appeared out of obscurity to show everyone that she's not so pretty in (Code) pink. 

And, of course, what would a cringe celebrity protest be without another boring, depressing Bruce Springsteen song that sounds exactly like every other boring and depressing song he's ever written?

With all of the celebs now embracing 'the current thing,' America desperately needed a voice of sanity. And, since Ricky Gervais is a British citizen, we turned to the next best option: Norm Macdonald's favorite Stallone brother, Frank. 

Watch as the slightly less famous Stallone denounces woke Hollywood and implores people to exercise common sense. 

It is not lost on us that we are highlighting a celebrity to denounce other celebrities, but what made Stallone's video so compelling is that he wasn't asking anyone to listen to him because he is famous. It wasn't even a partisan, conservative plea. 

All he is asking for here is for people to use their brains. Let ICE officers do their jobs. Don't listen to politicians or actors with armed security teams who tell you to put yourself in harm's way by interfering with law enforcement. 

Basic stuff. And a refreshing breath of fresh air. 

And Hollywood feeds that anarchy because rich actors don't have to worry about illegals creating crime or making everything more expensive for everyday Americans. 

Much of Hollywood is just as brainless as the street mobs they inspire. Someone told them it was time for them to be outraged, so they manufactured some. 

Once you see the Hollywood hive mind and how it works, you can't unsee it ever again. 

It seems odd to say, but Macdonald always knew there was more wisdom to Stallone than meets the eye. 

We miss him more and more every day. 

If every one of them who promised to leave the United States any time a Republican gets elected actually followed through on that pledge, our country would be much better off. 

Sure, Stallone calling him 'Puke' Springsteen may have been a bit juvenile, but so are we. 

And it was really funny. 

It's pretty revealing that Hollywood never made a movie about Laken Riley. Or musicians never wrote a song about Jocelyn Nungaray. 

Always have been. 

Well, we wouldn't go that far, but both Stallone brothers seem to have pretty sensible heads on their shoulders, even though Sylvester is not very vocal about his politics (which we also appreciate). 

It's true. Take it from this writer. LOL. 

The left will always control pop culture in America. But what those celebrities don't realize is that their influence is rapidly fading. No one really cares anymore when they complain about America from a red carpet in their outfits that usually cost as much as many people make in a year. 

But we always love to see when someone in that club steps outside of the bubble and calls the rest of Hollywood out. 

Kudos to Frank Stallone for pleading for a return to common sense. 

And, since we will never, ever tire of this speech, once again, here is the all-time grandmaster of putting Hollywood in its place: 

Between Ricky Gervais and Frank Stallone, maybe there are a few sane people left in Hollywood and music. 

============================================

