Oh, NO! Secretary General Warns that the UN Might Be on the Verge of Financial Collapse



And, now, Twitchy readers: your feel-good story of the week!

OK, in fairness, there has been a lot of great news this week, including homicidal nurses getting booted out of the medical profession and, of course, Don Lemon finding out that his own words are true -- no one is above the law.

But when it comes to international affairs, yesterday, we were treated to what could potentially be the best thing to happen on the world stage since Operation Midnight Hammer.

The wretched hive of scum and villainy known as the United Nations is going broke.

UN risks 'imminent financial collapse', secretary general warns https://t.co/gi4aXWCZjg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 30, 2026

Say it with us: 'And there was much rejoicing!'

Let us all savor Secretary General António Guterres's lament:

The United Nations is at risk of 'imminent financial collapse' due to member states not paying their fees, the body's head has warned. António Guterres said the UN faced a financial crisis which was 'deepening, threatening programme delivery', and that money could run out by July. He wrote in a letter to all 193 member states that they had to honour their mandatory payments or overhaul the organisation's financial rules to avoid collapse. It comes after the UN's largest contributor, the US, refused to contribute to its regular and peacekeeping budgets, and withdrew from several agencies it called a 'waste of taxpayer dollars.' Several other members are in arrears or are simply refusing to pay.

But how will Hamas get material support without the UNRWA? How will women survive without UN Women pushing trans ideology on the world? And how will Americans manage without the worst nations in the world, like Iran, serving on the Human Rights Council?

Across X, everyone was clearly VERY concerned about this impending bankruptcy.

There could be some prime real estate opening up in New York City before the end of 2026.

Then again, Mamdani will probably seize it to try to pay off the city's staggering debt after just a couple of months of his regime.

Whew. Tough crowd.

Even former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley brought out her tiny violin for the organization's financial woes.

The UN wastes endless energy begging for more $$$ while they ignore relevant issues. They have yet to hold a hearing on China’s role in COVID but they spend countless hours scolding Israel.



Until they can prove their relevance their hand should not be out for another cent. https://t.co/Z9JPw3rCAc — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 30, 2026

These are just two of the UN's endless list of egregious actions (or inactions, as the case may be).

It's a corrupt and ineffective entity. Does it even need to exist anymore? https://t.co/0QjkUxsk6X pic.twitter.com/NfkhNxjLxl — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) January 30, 2026

We're going to assume that was a rhetorical question, since everyone already knows the answer.

Identical pictures.

If there is anyone who thinks that everyone is being a little too harsh on the United Nations, consider that Iranian protesters have been getting slaughtered for a month, and the most significant action the UN has taken is to extend a 'fact-finding mission' over the coming year.

Yeah. That oughta do it.

And while the left in America (a.k.a., the legacy media) will certainly try to condemn President Trump for the UN's financial woes, it is clear that we're not the only country fed up with that useless, counterproductive, even subversive international body.

The United Kingdom and Germany have also drastically reduced their contributions, as have several other nations.

But everyone knows that the United States has always been the primary benefactor of the UN. Without America, it will collapse.

As we said, great news. Maybe Trump can schedule the demolition of the UN building for July 4.

That would be an outstanding way to celebrate America's 250th.





